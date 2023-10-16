Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Sawed Off Burrito

$12.00

Sawed Off Tri Tip Burrito

$12.50

Sawed Off Flaco Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Y Mas

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Taco

$8.30

Breakfast Tri Tip Taco

$8.80

Breakfast Flaco Taco (VE)

$8.30

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Egg Whites

$4.50

Side Eggs

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$2.00

Lunch Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.25

BRC Burrito

$8.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Tri Tip Burrito

$14.00

Fish Burrito

$13.00

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Lunch Flaco Burrito

$14.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.00

Caliguey Burrito

$14.75

Los Ninos

Chiquita Quesadilla (VE)

$7.00

Kids Bean & Cheese

$6.00

Sanchito Taco

$3.85

Y Mas

Quesadillas

Quesadilla (Cheese Only) (VE)

$9.00

Quesadilla (With Meat)

$13.00

Nachos (Chips)

Nachos (Cheese Only) (VE)

$9.50

Nachos (No Meat)

$12.00

Nachos (With Meat)

$14.00

Notchos (Fries)

Notcho Fries (Cheese Only) (VE)

$9.50

Notcho Fries (No Meat)

$12.00

Notcho Fries (With Meat)

$14.00

Sides & Extras

Extras

Chips & Salsa (Half)

$4.50

Chips & Salsa (Full)

$5.25

Guacamole (Half)

$4.50

Guacamole (Full)

$6.60

Queso (Half)

$4.00

Queso (Full)

$6.00

French Fries

$2.75

Cilantro Lime Rice (V)

$2.60

Spanish Rice

$3.25

Black Beans (V)

$2.75

Pinto Beans

$3.15

Cilantro Lime Rice & Black Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice & Pinto Beans

$3.36

Sides

Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.15

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.35

Corn Tortilla

$0.35

Flour Tortilla (Taco Size)

$0.50

Flour Tortilla (9 inch)

$0.75

Flour Tortilla (13 inch)

$1.00

Produce Sides

Artichokes

$1.25

Avocado

$2.00

Lettuce (Butterleaf)

$1.25

Cabbage

$1.25

Cilantro

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Limes (4oz)

$0.75

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onion

$0.50

Serranos

$1.00

Spinach

$1.00

Meat/Seafood Sides

Carnitas 6 oz

$6.50

Chicken 6 oz

$6.50

Fried Fish (1 pc)

$5.50

Fried Shrimp (4 pc)

$5.50

Grilled Fish 6 oz

$6.50

Grilled Shrimp (4 pc)

$5.50

Tri Tip 6 oz

$6.50

Salsa & More

Guacamole (Side)

$3.25

Guacamole (Half)

$4.50

Guacamole (Full)

$6.60

Queso (Side)

$2.50

Roja (Side)

$0.95

Roja (Half)

$1.50

Roja (Full)

$2.50

Verde (Side)

$0.95

Verde (Half)

$1.50

Verde (Full)

$2.50

Pico De Gallo (Side)

$0.95

Pico De Gallo (Half)

$1.50

Pico De Gallo (Full)

$2.50

Chubbie (Side)

$1.00

Chubbie (Half)

$2.50

Chubbie (Full)

$3.50

*5150 (Side)

$1.00

*5150 (Half)

$2.50

*5150 (Full)

$3.50

Hector's (Side)

$1.00

Hector's (Half)

$2.50

Hector's (Full)

$3.50

Chipotle (Side)

$0.75

Chipotle (Half)

$1.50

Chipotle (Full)

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.90

Wet Red

$2.00

Wet Green

$2.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.95

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$3.25

Water Bottle

$3.15

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.75

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.75

Lime Jarritos

$2.75

Tamarindo Jarritos

$2.75

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.75

Large Cup of Ice

$0.50

Regular Drink

$3.15

Large Drink

$3.75

Desserts

Mini Churros (4)

$5.50

Mini Churros (8)

$8.50