Chinese

China Moon in Laguna Niguel, CA

1,579 Reviews

$$

30001 Town Center Dr

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Popular Items

Fried Rice (GF)
Orange Chicken
Lo-Mein

Starters

Chinese Tacos (4)

$11.50

Wok-seared chicken with minced jicama, carrots and edamame served with four lettuce cups and crispy noodles

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.95+

Crispy outer shells stuffed with shredded onions, celery, carrots and cabbage

Potstickers (8)

$10.75

Eight grounded chicken meat filled dumplings pan fried to perfection

Crabmeat Wontons

$9.95+

Wonton wrappers stuffed with cream cheese, crab meat and scallions

N.Y. Eggrolls

$11.50+

Thick crispy outer shell filled with shredded vegetables, BBQ pork and chicken. A favorite from the East Coast! No substitutions as everything is pre-mixed.

J’s Spareribs (4)

$11.50

Four tender ribs marinated in a five spice barbecue sauce (Limited Quantity)

Shanghai Dumplings (8)

$10.75

Eight bite-sized dumplings filled with pork and juicy broth ***Contains peanuts***

Mu Shu

$13.00+

Eggs, scallions, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and green onions served with four thin pancakes and hoisin sauce

Fried Shrimp (5)

$11.95

Five pieces of shrimp coated in panko fried golden brown. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$13.00

Lightly breaded and coated with salt, pepper, scallions, red bell pepper and cilantro, then wok-tossed until golden brown

Soups & Salad

Wonton Soup

$9.50

Pork filled wontons served in a chicken broth with white meat chicken, shrimp, BBQ pork with bok choy, carrots and mushrooms

Hot and Sour Soup

$9.50

Soft tofu, bamboo shoots, eggs, wood ear mushrooms topped with scallions, cilantro and sesame oil

Sizzling Rice Soup (GF)

$9.50

White meat chicken, shrimp, BBQ pork with snow peas, carrots and mushroom in a chicken broth, served with crispy rice on top

Three Flavor Noodle Soup

$12.00

An individual bowl of chicken, shrimp, BBQ pork with bok choy, carrots, zucchini, in a chicken broth with lo-mein noodles

Chicken Corn Soup (GF)

$9.95

Creamy corn with minced chicken and beaten eggs make this soup rich and flavorful

Rice

Fried Rice (GF)

$10.50+

Jasmine rice wok seared with eggs, lettuce and scallions

To-Go Steamed Rice (GF)

$1.50

To-Go Brown Rice (GF)

$1.50

Noodles

Lo-Mein

$11.50+

Soft noodles tossed with bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage and green onion

Taiwanese Rice Noodles

$11.50+

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage and green onion

Vegetarian Plates

String Beans

$11.95

With a touch of garlic, ginger, and scallions and soy sauce

Mixed Vegetables (GF)

$11.95

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms and carrots sautéed to perfection in a healthy white sauce

Szchewan Eggplant

$11.95

Chinese eggplant wok-tossed with broccoli and red bell pepper in a spicy Szechwan sauce

Mao Po Tofu (GF)

$11.95

Szechwan’s famous soft tofu, stewed in a spicy garlic sauce, with ginger, garlic, Chinese spicy bean paste and scallions

Tofu Platter

$12.50

A combination of mixed vegetables, shiitake mushroom and fried tofu in a brown garlic sauce

Sauteed Broccoli (GF)

$11.95

Stir fried with fresh garlic in a white sauce

Chicken & Duck

Orange Chicken

$14.50

Crispy breaded dark meat chicken tossed with garlic, chili peppers, orange peels in a spicy infused orange sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Dark meat chicken, zucchini, golden peanuts and bright chilies in a spicy brown sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.50

Battered chunks of white meat chicken with carrots, pineapple, bell pepper and onions in a sweet, tart sauce

Cashew Nut Chicken

$14.95

Dark meat chicken wok tossed with carrots, bell pepper, jicama and oven roasted cashews in a brown garlic sauce

Ma La Chicken

$14.50

Sautéed white meat chicken in a spicy brown garlic sauce with snow peas, mushroom, zucchini, red bell pepper and chili

Sesame Chicken (GF)

$14.50

Crispy panko breaded white meat chicken coated in Jackson’s famous sauce topped with sesame seeds

Chicken with Vegetables (GF)

$14.50

White meat chicken sautéed with broccoli, carrots, bok choy, mushrooms and zucchini sautéed in a healthy white sauce

Peppercorn Chicken

$14.95

Tender pieces of white meat chicken, snow peas, red bell peppers, onions and zucchini in a black peppercorn sauce

Curry Chicken

$14.50

A mild yellow curry with snow peas, carrots, white onions and white meat chicken

Chicken Broccoli (GF)

$14.50

Tender pieces of white meat chicken and broccoli sautéed in a healthy white sauce.

Seafood

Steamed Fish

$19.95

Fillets of sole served with sweet ginger soy topped with fresh cilantro and scallions

Yosi's Crispy Fish

$19.95

Two fish filets of sole battered and fried, then drenched in our famous sweet garlic chili sauce

Peppercorn Fish

$18.50

Tender pieces of sole, snow peas, red bell peppers, onions and zucchini in a black peppercorn sauce

Fish with Black Beans

$18.50

Tender pieces of sole cooked with bell pepper, snow peas and red onions in a black bean sauce

Country Garlic Prawns (GF)

$19.95

Lightly battered prawns, quick-fried and wok-tossed with garlic, scallions, red bell pepper, cilantro, salt and pepper

Peppercorn Prawns

$19.95

Snow peas, red bell peppers, onions and zucchini in a black peppercorn sauce

Vegetable Shrimp (GF)

$16.95

Broccoli, carrots, bok choy, mushrooms and zucchini sautéed in a healthy white sauce

Rainbow Shrimp (GF)

$19.50

A combination of aromatic and sesame shrimp. Our signature dish!

Sesame Shrimp (GF)

$17.95

Crispy breaded shrimp coated in Jackson’s famous sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds

Walnut Shrimp (GF)

$21.45

Crispy breaded shrimp coated in Jackson’s famous sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds and candied walnuts

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (GF)

$16.95

An egg based sauce with peas, carrots, mushrooms and jicama. An east coast favorite!

Aromatic Shrimp (GF)

$17.95

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a tomato based sweet garlic sauce

Hunan Capital Shrimp

$16.95

Red bell pepper, snow peas, zucchini, jicama and topped with cilantro and scallions in our spicy Szechwan sauce

Ma La Scallops

$21.00

Sautéed in a spicy brown sauce with snow peas, zucchini, mushroom, red bell peppers and red chili

Aromatic Scallops (GF)

$21.00

Lightly breaded scallops tossed in a tangy aromatic sauce

Scallops with Shrimp (GF)

$18.50

Wok-seared in a white sauce with snow peas, jicama and carrots

Meat

Beef with Broccoli

$15.50

Tender pieces of beef sautéed with broccoli in a brown garlic sauce

Ma La Beef

$15.50

Sautéed in a spicy brown garlic sauce with snow peas, zucchini, mushroom, red bell pepper and red chili

Mongolian Beef

$15.50

Green and red onions wok-tossed with tender pieces of beef in a brown garlic and ginger sauce

Ginger Beef

$15.50

Sliced tender beef, stir-fried in sweet ginger soy with white onions and mushrooms

Chef's Special Beef

$15.50

Crispy fried beef sautéed with chopped onion, snow peas and bell peppeder slices of beef, white onions, green and red bell pepper in a tasty garlic sauce

Hunan Beef

$15.50

Celery, carrots, mushroom, cilantro and onions in a spicy black bean sauce

Pepper Steak

$15.50

Tender slices of beef, white onions, green and red bell pepper in a tasty garlic sauce

Szechwan Pork

$13.95

Celery, jicama and carrots in a spicy Szechwan sauce

Specials

Three Ingredients Taste

$15.95

Sautéed shrimp, chicken, beef and broccoli in a brown garlic sauce

Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.50

Soda

Mexican Coke

$4.00

12 fl oz

Tea

Itoen Green Tea

$4.00

Japan's #1 green tea brand! Unsweetened and zero calories. With more than 100% RDA of Vitamin C

Sake/Beer

Tsingtao

$6.00

Wine & Champange

Chardonnay - K.J. Vinter's

$38.00

Chardonnay - Sonoma-Cutrer

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Giesen

$36.00

Cabernet - Hess

$39.00

Pinot Noir - Folie a Duex

$39.00

Champange - Cristalino (split)

$9.50

Piper Sonoma

$20.00

Retail

Crispy Noodles - Retail

$3.95

Crispy wonton strips fried golden brown. Served with sweet and sour and hot mustard

Almond Cookies (8)

$3.95

Comes with 8 individually wrapped almond cookies. Eat them with milk or put it on your favorite ice cream!

Sriracha

$5.95

The #1 popular Asian chili sauce on the market. Goes great with all types of cuisines

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing China Moon. We have been serving the local community for over 28 years and it's all thanks to you! Due to the high volume of take out orders, there may be a delay in your online order. Please wait for your confirmation email and the ETA when your order will be ready. Thank you for your patience and continuous support. :)

Website

Location

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

