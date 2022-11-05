- Home
- /
- Laguna Niguel
- /
- Chinese
- /
- Asian Kitchen
Asian Kitchen
No reviews yet
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Information About All Orders Here
Takeout and Delivery Information
All orders come with complimentary soy sauce packets and fortune cookies. The amounts of each are determined at the discretion of the employee assembling your order. Orders with at least 2 entrees come with 1 bag of crispy wonton chips, 1 sweet & sour sauce, and 1 hot mustard for free as well. For extra sauces, please visit the Extras section. Additional sauce requests in the Special Instructions will not be honored. (Please don't add this item to your cart)
Delivery Fee Information
We are proud to offer first-party delivery to better serve our customers! Delivery fees cover our drivers' vehicle maintenance costs. All delivery fees and tips go straight to your driver. The house does not take a cut. All deliveries have a non-taxed fee. This fee changes based on address distance: $3 if within 3 miles $5 if greater than 3 miles $10 if greater than 5 miles (Please don't add this item to your cart)
Contactless Delivery Information
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all drivers will attempt contactless delivery upon arrival. This means your order will be placed at the entrance of your delivery address. The driver will ring any doorbells or knock, then move a distance away. Note that contactless is not always possible. For example, cash deliveries rarely play well with contactless delivering.
Cold Starters
Cheese Cake
New York style cheesecake
Edamame
Steamed edamame pods, sprinkled with sea salt. (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Lettuce Wraps
Choice of chicken, shrimp, or fried tofu sautéed with white onions, water chestnuts, and celery in our white sauce. Sprinkled with dried garlic and served with sweet plum sauce. (4 Lettuce Cups, Gluten Free)
Chinese Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken, crispy wonton chips, and almonds over a bed of iceberg lettuce and sweet red gingers. Served with a side of sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Tofu Salad
Fresh tofu fried until crispy and golden brown. Topped with almonds over a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with a side of seet vinaigrette dressing. (Vegan)
Fresh Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls
Choose shrimp, tofu, or veggies wrapped in fresh rice paper with lettuce, carrots, vermicelli noodles, and mint leaves. Served with a side of peanut sauce. (Vegan)
Pickled Cabbage
Cheesecake Combo
Lychee Nuts
Appetizers
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper. (Approx. 6-8 Wings)
Salt & Pepper Calamari
Fried calamari tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper.
Salt & Pepper Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper.
Paper Wrapped Chicken
Diced chicken, marinated in our brown sauce, wrapped with aluminum foil into neat triangles. (6 Pieces)
Crispy Vietnamese Rolls
Pork-filled and fried until golden brown, served with Romaine lettuce and sweet Vietnamese chili sauce. (4 Rolls, 4 Romaine Leaves)
BBQ Pork
The classic juicy red pork, marinated in Chinese spices, sliced, and topped with sesame seeds.
Vegetable Egg Rolls
Veggie-filled and fried until golden brown, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (4 Rolls)
Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp dipped in tempura batter and fried until crispy golden brown, served with sweet Vietnamese chili sauce. (5 Pieces)
Cream Cheese Wontons
Cream cheese, garlic, green onions, artificial crab meat, and water chestnuts mixed and wrapped in wontons, fried until golden brown and crispy, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (6 Pieces)
Traditional Dumplings
Chicken dumplings steamed or pan fried, served with a side of our house garlic-infused soy sauce. (6 Dumplings)
Dim Sum
Har Gow
Traditional Cantonese steamed shrimp dumplings wrapped served with a side of our house dumpling sauce. (3 Dumplings)
Baked BBQ Pork Buns (Haau Char Siu Bao)
Baked buns with delicious BBQ pork filling, brushed lightly with honey. (2 Buns)
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (Zheng Char Sui Bao)
Traditional steamed buns with delicious BBQ pork filling. (2 Buns)
Glutinous Rice Chicken Bundles (Lo Mai Gai)
Chicken, pork, dried mushrooms, and glutinous rice bound in dried lotus leaves and steamed to impart a delicious fragrance. A Cantonese classic. (2 Bundles)
Sesame Balls
Sesame seed-coated pastries filled with sweet sesame paste. (4 Balls)
Steamed Seafood Dumplings
Dumplings filled with scallops, artificial crab, and shrimp giving a satisfying bite, steamed until translucent, served with a side of our house dumpling sauce. (2 Dumplings)
Shrimp Rice Noodle Rolls (Ha Cheung)
Shrimp rolled within a luscious rice noodle blanket, steamed and served with a sweeter soy sauce poured over all three rolls. (3 Rolls)
Chive Shrimp and Pork Dumplings
An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Juicy, meaty dumpling medallions steamed and lightly pan fried, served with our house dumpling sauce. (2 Dumplings)
Siu Mai
Traditional steamed pork dumplings wrapped with that distinct yellow dough. (4 Dumplings)
Custard Bun
Fluffy buns filed with sweet, creamy custard. (2 Buns)
Xia Long Bao (Soup Dumplings)
Traditional pork-filled soup dumplings. (6 Dumplings)
Red Bean Buns
Fluffy buns filled with sweet red bean paste. (2 Buns)
Traditional Dumplings
Chicken dumplings steamed or pan fried, served with a side of our house garlic-infused soy sauce. (6 Dumplings)
Veggie Dumplings
Pan-fried veggie dumplings served with a side of our house garlic-infused sauce. (6 Dumplings)
BBQ Pork Puff Pastries
Flaky puff pastries filled with delicious BBQ pork. (2 Pastries)
Bean Curd Rolls
Steamed Pork Ribs
Crispy Shrimp and Pork Wonton
Singapore Curry Puff
Traditional Favorites
Kon Pao Beef
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
Kon Pao Chicken
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
Kon Pao Fish
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
Kon Pao Shrimp
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
Kon Pao Calamari
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
Tofu mix vegetable
Soft tofu sautéed with mix vegetable in clear grelic sauce
Beef with Broccoli
Beef and broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken and broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Fish with Broccoli
Fish with broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Shrimp with Broccoli
Shrimp with broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Beef with Green Beans
Beef with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Chicken with Green Beans
Chicken with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Fish with Green Beans
Fish with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Shrimp with Green Beans
Shrimp with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Beef, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Chicken, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Fish with Mixed Vegetables
Fish, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chicken tossed in our sweet & sour sauce with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples.
Sweet & Sour Fish
Fish tossed in our sweet & sour sauce with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in our sweet & sour sauce with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples.
Beef in Black Bean Sauce
Beef sautéed in our black bean sauce with bell peppers, white onions, and mushrooms. (Spicy)
Chicken in Black Bean Sauce
Chicken sautéed in our black bean sauce with bell peppers, white onions, and mushrooms. (Spicy)
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Lightly fried, glazed with our honey lemon sauce, and topped with walunts.
Aromatic Shrimp
Lightly fried and tossed in our sweet, spicy, fragrant red sauce. (Spicy)
Sautéed Snow Peas and Water Chestnuts
These wonderful, crunchy vegetables are sautéed in our clear garlic sauce.
Orange Beef
Tossed in our house orange tangy sauce with green onions and dried chili peppers. (Spicy)
Orange Shrimp
Tossed in our house orange tangy sauce with green onions and dried chili peppers. (Spicy)
Sizzling Beef
Beef and mixed vegetables served on a hot, sizzling plate.
Sizzling Seafood
Mixed seafood and vegetables served on a hot, sizzling plate.
Moo Shu
Choose shrimp, chicken, beef, or veggies to be sautéed together with a medley of cabbage, bamboo shoots, black wood ear mushrooms, green onions, and carrots in our brown sauce. Includes 4 thin, flour moo shu wrappers and plum sauce.
Jade Chicken
White meat chicken sautéed in white garlic sauce, served over a bed of spinach. (Gluten Free)
Chop Suey
Choose beef, chicken, shrimp, or veggies to be sautéed with bean sprouts and mixed vegetables in our brown sauce.
House Specials
BBQ Pork Ribs
Salt & Pepper Crispy Tofu
House Special Chicken
House Special Calamari
Black Pepper Steak
Tender filet mignon sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms, and white onions in our black pepper sauce.
Seafood Udon Noodles
Peking Duck
Roast Duck
Clay Pot Seafood Tofu
Seafood Udon Noodle Soup
Authentic Hand-Pulled Wonton Noodle Special
An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Authentic hand-pulled Hong Kong style noodles with wonton dumplings filled with shrimp and pork. Comes with a side of broth.
Tong Po Rui
Ti Pang
Poultry
Kon Pao Chicken
Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lemon Chicken
Chicken breast battered, fried, and served with a side of lemon sauce.
Orange Chicken
Fried chicken tossed with green onions and dried chili peppers in our sweet, tangy orange sauce. (Spicy)
Sesame Chicken
White meat chicken tossed in our sweet sesame sauce.
Cashew Chicken
Sautéed with celery and water chestnuts in our brown sauce.
Almond Chicken
Sautéed with celery and water chestnuts in our brown sauce.
Spicy Chicken
Diced chicken sautéed with dry chili peppers, szechuan peppercorns, and garlic. (Very Spicy)
Peking Duck
Roast Duck
Beef
Szechuan Beef
Sautéed with black wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, white onions, and green onions in our spicy szechuan garlic sauce. (Spicy)
Mongolian Beef
Sliced beef sautéed with white and green onions in our brown hoisin sauce.
Sweet & Tangy Beef
Sautéed in our house tangy sweet brown sauce, served with steamed broccoli.
Pork
Korean Spicy Pork
Thinly sliced pork marinated in Korean spicy sauce, tossed with diced peanuts, and served over fresh lettuce. (Spicy)
Salt & Pepper Pork Chops
Tossed with garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, and bell peppers.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Corn starch battered pork, fried and tossed with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples in our sweet and sour sauce.
Szechuan Pork
Sautéed with black wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, white onions, and green onions in our spicy szechuan garlic sauce. (Spicy)
Twice Cooked Pork
Our sliced BBQ pork sautéed with cabbage, green onions, bell peppers, and black wood ear mushrooms in our brown garlic sauce.
Shredded Pork with Dry Bean Curd
Pressed bean curd sautéed with pork, bell peppers, and green onions.
Seafood
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
Shrimp sautéed with peas, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in our creamy egg sauce.
Steamed Fish Fillets
Served with green onions and ginger, coated in our house sauce, topped with cilantro.
Hot Braised Fish
Sautéed with chopped white onions in our sweet and spicy tomato sauce. (Spicy)
Hot Braised Shrimp
Black Bean Fish
Sautéed with bell peppers, white onions, and mushrooms in our house black bean sauce. (Spicy)
Black Bean Shrimp
Black Bean Calamari
Vegetables
Green Beans
Dry sautéed in our brown sauce.
Tofu mix vegetable
Soft tofu sautéed with mix vegetable in clear grelic sauce
Garlic Tofu
Sautéed with black wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and bamboo shoots in our brown garlic sauce.
Ma Po Tofu
Soft tofu sautéed with shiitake mushrooms in our spicy brown peppercorn sauce. (Spicy)
Garlic Eggplant
Sautéed with bell peppers, white onions, green onions, black wood ear mushrooms, and bamboo shoots in our brown garlic sauce.
Mushroom Lover's
Shiitake black mushrooms, white mushrooms, and king oyster mushrooms sautéed in brown sauce, served over a bed of baby bok choi.
Buddha's Feast
Broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, baby corn, baby bok choi, napa cabbage, snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots, and winter bamboo shoots sautéed in our clear garlic sauce. (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Kon poa tofu
Fried Rice
Traditional Fried Rice
Sautéed with jasmine rice, eggs, peas, and carrots in our brown sauce.
Thai Fried Rice
Shrimp, chicken, eggs, onions, garlic, and pineapples tossed with jasmine rice in our Thai spicy sauce. (Spicy)
Yang Chow Fried Rice
BBQ pork, shrimp, Chinese ham, peas, carrots, and green onions.
Noodles
Taiwanese Rice Noodles
Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, or veggies, stir fried with rice noodles in our white sauce. (Gluten Free)
Dan Dan Noodles
Ground chicken, white onions, and mushrooms sautéed in our spicy brown garlic sauce served over a bed of soft nooodles.
Chow Fun
Flat rice noodles and fresh veggies with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, veggie, pork, or BBQ pork.
Chow Mein
Fresh egg noodles and fresh vegetables in our house brown sauce with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, veggie, pork, or BBQ pork.
Singapore Rice Noodles
Shrimp, BBQ pork, and vegetables tossed in spicy yellow curry powders. (Spicy)
Authentic Hand-Pulled Wonton Noodle Special
An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Authentic hand-pulled Hong Kong style noodles with wonton dumplings filled with shrimp and pork. Comes with a side of broth.
Noodle Soups
Soups
Hot & Sour Soup
Shredded chicken breast, soft tofu, bamboo shoots, black wood ear mushrooms, and egg in our peppery hot & sour brown broth. (Spicy)
Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, bak choi, napa cabbage, and egg in our brown chicken broth.
Sizzling Rice Soup
Shrimp and sliced chicken breast with mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, and bak choi in our clear chicken broth, served with sizzling rice.
Egg Drop Soup
Sweet corn, peas, and carrots with eggs in chicken broth. A classic. (Gluten Free)
Tofu Vegetable Soup
Soft tofu and fresh spinach in our clear vegetable broth.
Dessert
Sparkling Wines
Pol Rémy, "Excellence"
| Sparkling | France | This personal sized format sparkling invokes nuances of apple, citrus and crisp yeast.
Brut, Campo Viejo Cava Reserva
| Sparkling | Catalonia, Spain | Round and pleasant palate with sweet spots and final reminders of apple. Balanced and open, harmonious and with a lingering finish.
Brut, Gerard Bertrand An 825
| Sparkling | France | A beautiful, golden yellow colour. Complex, aromatic nose revealing hints of white flower, with hints of honey, green apple and toast. Crisp, elegant structure on the palate, where the fine texture of the bubbles complements the wine naturally.
White Wines
ROSE, Hampton Water, South of France
Pinot Grigio, Stemmari, Sicilia, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc, Robert Mondavi, Private Selection, California
Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma Coast, California
Chardonnay, Josh Cellars, “Craftman’s Collection,” California
Chardonnay, Wente Vineyards, “Riva Ranch”, Arroyo Seco, California
Chardonnay, La Crema, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, California
Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer, Sonoma Coast, California
Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson, 2018, Napa Valley, California
Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano, “Reserve”, Napa Valley, California
Riesling, Wente
Pinot Grigio, Estancia, California
Red Wines
Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, California
Malbec, Chento, Mendoza, Argentina
Merlot, Change, France
Merlot, Rodney Strong, Sonoma County, Healdburg, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, Knight Valley, Sonoma, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, HESS Select, North Coast, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Gnarly Head, 1924 Limited Ed, Lodi, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Beaulieu Vineyard (BV), Napa Valley, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Krug, Napa Valley, California
House Wines
Imported Chinese Rice Wines
Nu Er Hong (Red Daughter)
This 34-proof Huangjiu wine is historically from the Shaoxing prefecture. Origins stem from an old tradition of burying a bottle underground when a daughter is born, and digging it up to enjoy during the daughter's wedding years later.
Red Star Erguotou (Red Star Second Distillation)
This astringent 112-proof sorghum spirit may be harsh, but it finishes with a characteristic light aroma.
Beijing Erguotou (Beijing Second Distillation)
Clear and potent, this 112-proof light-aroma sorghum Baijiu is a party staple in the heart of Beijing.
Beers
Sodas/Soft
Extras
Additional Soy Sauce Packet(s)
Adding this to your cart will encourage the packer to throw in some extra soy sauce packets into your order. Please note that the employee assembling your order only takes the quantity you specify here as a suggestion. In fact, if the quantity is too high (e.g. over 10), Toast may flag this abuse causing your order to be delayed.
House Chili Oil
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Hot Mustard
Almond Cookie
Plum Sauce
Bag of Crispy Wonton Chips
Vietnamese Sweet Chili Sauce
House Garlic-Infused Soy Sauce
White Rice (Small Box)
White Rice (Large Box)
Brown Rice (Small Box)
Brown Rice (Large Box)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
From dim sum to orange chicken, enjoy your favorites at our full bar and spacious patio. If you prefer to dine at home, our first party delivery team has you covered. Since opening our doors in 2019, our family restaurant has been delightfully sharing our creations with our neighbors. Come check us out, we will be glad to have you!
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677