Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese

Asian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chow Mein
Orange Chicken
Traditional Fried Rice

Information About All Orders Here

Takeout and Delivery Information

All orders come with complimentary soy sauce packets and fortune cookies. The amounts of each are determined at the discretion of the employee assembling your order. Orders with at least 2 entrees come with 1 bag of crispy wonton chips, 1 sweet & sour sauce, and 1 hot mustard for free as well. For extra sauces, please visit the Extras section. Additional sauce requests in the Special Instructions will not be honored. (Please don't add this item to your cart)

Delivery Fee Information

We are proud to offer first-party delivery to better serve our customers! Delivery fees cover our drivers' vehicle maintenance costs. All delivery fees and tips go straight to your driver. The house does not take a cut. All deliveries have a non-taxed fee. This fee changes based on address distance: $3 if within 3 miles $5 if greater than 3 miles $10 if greater than 5 miles (Please don't add this item to your cart)

Contactless Delivery Information

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all drivers will attempt contactless delivery upon arrival. This means your order will be placed at the entrance of your delivery address. The driver will ring any doorbells or knock, then move a distance away. Note that contactless is not always possible. For example, cash deliveries rarely play well with contactless delivering.

Cold Starters

Cheese Cake

$4.95

New York style cheesecake

Edamame

$7.50

Steamed edamame pods, sprinkled with sea salt. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Lettuce Wraps

$10.95

Choice of chicken, shrimp, or fried tofu sautéed with white onions, water chestnuts, and celery in our white sauce. Sprinkled with dried garlic and served with sweet plum sauce. (4 Lettuce Cups, Gluten Free)

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.95

Marinated chicken, crispy wonton chips, and almonds over a bed of iceberg lettuce and sweet red gingers. Served with a side of sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Tofu Salad

$10.50

Fresh tofu fried until crispy and golden brown. Topped with almonds over a bed of iceberg lettuce. Served with a side of seet vinaigrette dressing. (Vegan)

Fresh Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls

Fresh Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls

$9.50

Choose shrimp, tofu, or veggies wrapped in fresh rice paper with lettuce, carrots, vermicelli noodles, and mint leaves. Served with a side of peanut sauce. (Vegan)

Pickled Cabbage

$6.95

Cheesecake Combo

$6.95

Lychee Nuts

$4.50

Appetizers

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

$11.95

Fried chicken wings tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper. (Approx. 6-8 Wings)

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$17.95

Fried calamari tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper.

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$9.50

Fried tofu tossed in garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, bell peppers, salt, and pepper.

Paper Wrapped Chicken

$8.50

Diced chicken, marinated in our brown sauce, wrapped with aluminum foil into neat triangles. (6 Pieces)

Crispy Vietnamese Rolls

$8.95

Pork-filled and fried until golden brown, served with Romaine lettuce and sweet Vietnamese chili sauce. (4 Rolls, 4 Romaine Leaves)

BBQ Pork

$9.50

The classic juicy red pork, marinated in Chinese spices, sliced, and topped with sesame seeds.

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$7.95

Veggie-filled and fried until golden brown, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (4 Rolls)

Tempura Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp dipped in tempura batter and fried until crispy golden brown, served with sweet Vietnamese chili sauce. (5 Pieces)

Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.95

Cream cheese, garlic, green onions, artificial crab meat, and water chestnuts mixed and wrapped in wontons, fried until golden brown and crispy, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (6 Pieces)

Traditional Dumplings

$8.95

Chicken dumplings steamed or pan fried, served with a side of our house garlic-infused soy sauce. (6 Dumplings)

Dim Sum

Har Gow

Har Gow

$6.25

Traditional Cantonese steamed shrimp dumplings wrapped served with a side of our house dumpling sauce. (3 Dumplings)

Baked BBQ Pork Buns (Haau Char Siu Bao)

$5.95

Baked buns with delicious BBQ pork filling, brushed lightly with honey. (2 Buns)

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (Zheng Char Sui Bao)

$5.95

Traditional steamed buns with delicious BBQ pork filling. (2 Buns)

Glutinous Rice Chicken Bundles (Lo Mai Gai)

$5.95

Chicken, pork, dried mushrooms, and glutinous rice bound in dried lotus leaves and steamed to impart a delicious fragrance. A Cantonese classic. (2 Bundles)

Sesame Balls

$5.75

Sesame seed-coated pastries filled with sweet sesame paste. (4 Balls)

Steamed Seafood Dumplings

$6.25

Dumplings filled with scallops, artificial crab, and shrimp giving a satisfying bite, steamed until translucent, served with a side of our house dumpling sauce. (2 Dumplings)

Shrimp Rice Noodle Rolls (Ha Cheung)

$6.25

Shrimp rolled within a luscious rice noodle blanket, steamed and served with a sweeter soy sauce poured over all three rolls. (3 Rolls)

Chive Shrimp and Pork Dumplings

$5.95

An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Juicy, meaty dumpling medallions steamed and lightly pan fried, served with our house dumpling sauce. (2 Dumplings)

Siu Mai

$5.95

Traditional steamed pork dumplings wrapped with that distinct yellow dough. (4 Dumplings)

Custard Bun

$5.75

Fluffy buns filed with sweet, creamy custard. (2 Buns)

Xia Long Bao (Soup Dumplings)

$9.75

Traditional pork-filled soup dumplings. (6 Dumplings)

Red Bean Buns

$5.95

Fluffy buns filled with sweet red bean paste. (2 Buns)

Traditional Dumplings

$8.95

Chicken dumplings steamed or pan fried, served with a side of our house garlic-infused soy sauce. (6 Dumplings)

Veggie Dumplings

$7.95

Pan-fried veggie dumplings served with a side of our house garlic-infused sauce. (6 Dumplings)

BBQ Pork Puff Pastries

$5.95

Flaky puff pastries filled with delicious BBQ pork. (2 Pastries)

Bean Curd Rolls

$5.95

Steamed Pork Ribs

$5.95Out of stock

Crispy Shrimp and Pork Wonton

$8.50

Singapore Curry Puff

$5.95Out of stock

Traditional Favorites

Kon Pao Beef

$16.95

Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.

Kon Pao Chicken

$15.95

Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.

Kon Pao Fish

$17.25

Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.

Kon Pao Shrimp

$17.25

Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.

Kon Pao Calamari

$17.25

Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.

Tofu mix vegetable

$14.50

Soft tofu sautéed with mix vegetable in clear grelic sauce

Beef with Broccoli

$16.75

Beef and broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Chicken with Broccoli

$15.75

Chicken and broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Fish with Broccoli

$17.25

Fish with broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Shrimp with Broccoli

$17.25

Shrimp with broccoli sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Beef with Green Beans

$16.75

Beef with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Chicken with Green Beans

$15.75

Chicken with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Fish with Green Beans

$17.25

Fish with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Shrimp with Green Beans

$17.25

Shrimp with green beans sautéed in our white garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$16.75

Beef, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$15.75

Chicken, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Fish with Mixed Vegetables

$17.25

Fish, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$17.25

Shrimp, napa cabbage, baby bok choi, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, king mushrooms, and white mushrooms stir fried together in our clear garlic sauce. (Gluten Free)

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95

Chicken tossed in our sweet & sour sauce with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples.

Sweet & Sour Fish

$17.95

Fish tossed in our sweet & sour sauce with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp tossed in our sweet & sour sauce with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples.

Beef in Black Bean Sauce

$16.95

Beef sautéed in our black bean sauce with bell peppers, white onions, and mushrooms. (Spicy)

Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

Chicken sautéed in our black bean sauce with bell peppers, white onions, and mushrooms. (Spicy)

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$17.95

Lightly fried, glazed with our honey lemon sauce, and topped with walunts.

Aromatic Shrimp

$17.95

Lightly fried and tossed in our sweet, spicy, fragrant red sauce. (Spicy)

Sautéed Snow Peas and Water Chestnuts

$14.50

These wonderful, crunchy vegetables are sautéed in our clear garlic sauce.

Orange Beef

$17.95

Tossed in our house orange tangy sauce with green onions and dried chili peppers. (Spicy)

Orange Shrimp

$17.95

Tossed in our house orange tangy sauce with green onions and dried chili peppers. (Spicy)

Sizzling Beef

$17.95

Beef and mixed vegetables served on a hot, sizzling plate.

Sizzling Seafood

$17.95

Mixed seafood and vegetables served on a hot, sizzling plate.

Moo Shu

$14.95

Choose shrimp, chicken, beef, or veggies to be sautéed together with a medley of cabbage, bamboo shoots, black wood ear mushrooms, green onions, and carrots in our brown sauce. Includes 4 thin, flour moo shu wrappers and plum sauce.

Jade Chicken

$16.95

White meat chicken sautéed in white garlic sauce, served over a bed of spinach. (Gluten Free)

Chop Suey

$14.95

Choose beef, chicken, shrimp, or veggies to be sautéed with bean sprouts and mixed vegetables in our brown sauce.

House Specials

BBQ Pork Ribs

$35.00+

Salt & Pepper Crispy Tofu

$14.25

House Special Chicken

$17.95

House Special Calamari

$17.95

Black Pepper Steak

$19.50

Tender filet mignon sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms, and white onions in our black pepper sauce.

Seafood Udon Noodles

$14.95

Peking Duck

$55.00

Roast Duck

$38.00+

Clay Pot Seafood Tofu

$19.95

Seafood Udon Noodle Soup

$14.50

Authentic Hand-Pulled Wonton Noodle Special

$13.50

An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Authentic hand-pulled Hong Kong style noodles with wonton dumplings filled with shrimp and pork. Comes with a side of broth.

Tong Po Rui

$24.95

Ti Pang

$29.95

Poultry

Kon Pao Chicken

$15.95

Stir fried with bell peppers, water chestnuts, green onions, dried chili peppers, and peanuts in our house spicy kon pao sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.50

Lemon Chicken

$15.95

Chicken breast battered, fried, and served with a side of lemon sauce.

Orange Chicken

$15.95

Fried chicken tossed with green onions and dried chili peppers in our sweet, tangy orange sauce. (Spicy)

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

White meat chicken tossed in our sweet sesame sauce.

Cashew Chicken

$15.95

Sautéed with celery and water chestnuts in our brown sauce.

Almond Chicken

$15.95

Sautéed with celery and water chestnuts in our brown sauce.

Spicy Chicken

$16.95

Diced chicken sautéed with dry chili peppers, szechuan peppercorns, and garlic. (Very Spicy)

Peking Duck

$55.00

Roast Duck

$38.00+

Beef

Szechuan Beef

$16.95

Sautéed with black wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, white onions, and green onions in our spicy szechuan garlic sauce. (Spicy)

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Sliced beef sautéed with white and green onions in our brown hoisin sauce.

Sweet & Tangy Beef

$16.95

Sautéed in our house tangy sweet brown sauce, served with steamed broccoli.

Pork

Korean Spicy Pork

$17.50

Thinly sliced pork marinated in Korean spicy sauce, tossed with diced peanuts, and served over fresh lettuce. (Spicy)

Salt & Pepper Pork Chops

$16.50

Tossed with garlic, green onions, fresh jalapeños, and bell peppers.

Sweet & Sour Pork

$15.50

Corn starch battered pork, fried and tossed with bell peppers, carrots, white onions, and pineapples in our sweet and sour sauce.

Szechuan Pork

$15.95

Sautéed with black wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, white onions, and green onions in our spicy szechuan garlic sauce. (Spicy)

Twice Cooked Pork

$15.95

Our sliced BBQ pork sautéed with cabbage, green onions, bell peppers, and black wood ear mushrooms in our brown garlic sauce.

Shredded Pork with Dry Bean Curd

$15.95

Pressed bean curd sautéed with pork, bell peppers, and green onions.

Seafood

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed with peas, carrots, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in our creamy egg sauce.

Steamed Fish Fillets

$18.95

Served with green onions and ginger, coated in our house sauce, topped with cilantro.

Hot Braised Fish

$17.95

Sautéed with chopped white onions in our sweet and spicy tomato sauce. (Spicy)

Hot Braised Shrimp

$17.95

Black Bean Fish

$17.95

Sautéed with bell peppers, white onions, and mushrooms in our house black bean sauce. (Spicy)

Black Bean Shrimp

$17.95

Black Bean Calamari

$17.95

Vegetables

Green Beans

$14.50

Dry sautéed in our brown sauce.

Tofu mix vegetable

$14.50

Soft tofu sautéed with mix vegetable in clear grelic sauce

Garlic Tofu

$14.50

Sautéed with black wood ear mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and bamboo shoots in our brown garlic sauce.

Ma Po Tofu

$14.50

Soft tofu sautéed with shiitake mushrooms in our spicy brown peppercorn sauce. (Spicy)

Garlic Eggplant

$14.50

Sautéed with bell peppers, white onions, green onions, black wood ear mushrooms, and bamboo shoots in our brown garlic sauce.

Mushroom Lover's

$14.50

Shiitake black mushrooms, white mushrooms, and king oyster mushrooms sautéed in brown sauce, served over a bed of baby bok choi.

Buddha's Feast

$14.50

Broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, baby corn, baby bok choi, napa cabbage, snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots, and winter bamboo shoots sautéed in our clear garlic sauce. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Kon poa tofu

$14.50

Fried Rice

Traditional Fried Rice

$13.95

Sautéed with jasmine rice, eggs, peas, and carrots in our brown sauce.

Thai Fried Rice

$14.25

Shrimp, chicken, eggs, onions, garlic, and pineapples tossed with jasmine rice in our Thai spicy sauce. (Spicy)

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$14.25

BBQ pork, shrimp, Chinese ham, peas, carrots, and green onions.

Noodles

Taiwanese Rice Noodles

$14.25

Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, or veggies, stir fried with rice noodles in our white sauce. (Gluten Free)

Dan Dan Noodles

$14.25

Ground chicken, white onions, and mushrooms sautéed in our spicy brown garlic sauce served over a bed of soft nooodles.

Chow Fun

$15.25

Flat rice noodles and fresh veggies with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, veggie, pork, or BBQ pork.

Chow Mein

$13.95

Fresh egg noodles and fresh vegetables in our house brown sauce with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, combo, veggie, pork, or BBQ pork.

Singapore Rice Noodles

$14.95

Shrimp, BBQ pork, and vegetables tossed in spicy yellow curry powders. (Spicy)

Authentic Hand-Pulled Wonton Noodle Special

$13.50

An Asian Kitchen exclusive! Authentic hand-pulled Hong Kong style noodles with wonton dumplings filled with shrimp and pork. Comes with a side of broth.

Noodle Soups

Noodle Soup

$13.50

Build your own satisfying bowl of noodle soup! Pick a noodle and a protein to go with our clear chicken broth and mixed vegetables.

Seafood Udon Noodle Soup

$14.50

Soups

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.25+

Shredded chicken breast, soft tofu, bamboo shoots, black wood ear mushrooms, and egg in our peppery hot & sour brown broth. (Spicy)

Wonton Soup

$10.25+

Chicken wontons, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, bak choi, napa cabbage, and egg in our brown chicken broth.

Sizzling Rice Soup

$10.25+

Shrimp and sliced chicken breast with mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, and bak choi in our clear chicken broth, served with sizzling rice.

Egg Drop Soup

$6.25+

Sweet corn, peas, and carrots with eggs in chicken broth. A classic. (Gluten Free)

Tofu Vegetable Soup

$8.95+

Soft tofu and fresh spinach in our clear vegetable broth.

Dessert

Exotic Fruit from South East Asian Region

Rumbutan: Exotic Fruit from South East Asia Regions (8 - 10 Pcs)

$5.50

Lychee Nut

$4.95

Sparkling Wines

Pol Rémy, "Excellence"

$8.95

| Sparkling | France | This personal sized format sparkling invokes nuances of apple, citrus and crisp yeast.

Brut, Campo Viejo Cava Reserva

$38.00

| Sparkling | Catalonia, Spain | Round and pleasant palate with sweet spots and final reminders of apple. Balanced and open, harmonious and with a lingering finish.

Brut, Gerard Bertrand An 825

$39.00

| Sparkling | France | A beautiful, golden yellow colour. Complex, aromatic nose revealing hints of white flower, with hints of honey, green apple and toast. Crisp, elegant structure on the palate, where the fine texture of the bubbles complements the wine naturally.

White Wines

ROSE, Hampton Water, South of France

$40.00

Pinot Grigio, Stemmari, Sicilia, Italy

$37.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Robert Mondavi, Private Selection, California

$37.00

Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma Coast, California

$45.00

Chardonnay, Josh Cellars, “Craftman’s Collection,” California

$35.00

Chardonnay, Wente Vineyards, “Riva Ranch”, Arroyo Seco, California

$39.00

Chardonnay, La Crema, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, California

$48.00

Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer, Sonoma Coast, California

$55.00

Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson, 2018, Napa Valley, California

$36.00

Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano, “Reserve”, Napa Valley, California

$58.00

Riesling, Wente

$10.95+

Pinot Grigio, Estancia, California

$33.00

Red Wines

Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, California

$42.00

Malbec, Chento, Mendoza, Argentina

$42.00

Merlot, Change, France

$36.00

Merlot, Rodney Strong, Sonoma County, Healdburg, California

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, Knight Valley, Sonoma, California

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, HESS Select, North Coast, California

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Gnarly Head, 1924 Limited Ed, Lodi, California

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Beaulieu Vineyard (BV), Napa Valley, California

$47.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Krug, Napa Valley, California

$58.00

House Wines

Chardonnay Grove Ridge, California

$30.00

Cabernet Grove Ridge, California

$30.00

Red Blend, Ava Grace Vineyards, California

$30.00

Plum Wine, Takara, Japan

$26.00

Corkage

$12.00

Imported Chinese Rice Wines

Nu Er Hong (Red Daughter)

$28.00

This 34-proof Huangjiu wine is historically from the Shaoxing prefecture. Origins stem from an old tradition of burying a bottle underground when a daughter is born, and digging it up to enjoy during the daughter's wedding years later.

Red Star Erguotou (Red Star Second Distillation)

$29.00

This astringent 112-proof sorghum spirit may be harsh, but it finishes with a characteristic light aroma.

Beijing Erguotou (Beijing Second Distillation)

$29.00

Clear and potent, this 112-proof light-aroma sorghum Baijiu is a party staple in the heart of Beijing.

Sakes

Sho Chiku Bai, Japan, FILTERED

$25.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Japan, UNFILTERED (Cold)

$9.95

Beers

Tsing Tao

$5.95+

Sapporo

$5.75+

Asahi

$5.95+

Asahi Black

$5.95

Singha

$5.95

Coors Light

$4.95

Draft beers

$8.25

Sodas/Soft

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Ice Tea (House Brew)

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Coke (2 Liter)

$5.00

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$5.00

Sprite (2 Liter)

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.25

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Hot Coffee

$4.50

Coconut Slurpee

$5.75

Exotics

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

Extras

Additional Soy Sauce Packet(s)

Adding this to your cart will encourage the packer to throw in some extra soy sauce packets into your order. Please note that the employee assembling your order only takes the quantity you specify here as a suggestion. In fact, if the quantity is too high (e.g. over 10), Toast may flag this abuse causing your order to be delayed.

House Chili Oil

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Almond Cookie

$0.50

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Bag of Crispy Wonton Chips

$1.50

Vietnamese Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

House Garlic-Infused Soy Sauce

$0.50

White Rice (Small Box)

$1.95

White Rice (Large Box)

$2.95

Brown Rice (Small Box)

$1.95

Brown Rice (Large Box)

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From dim sum to orange chicken, enjoy your favorites at our full bar and spacious patio. If you prefer to dine at home, our first party delivery team has you covered. Since opening our doors in 2019, our family restaurant has been delightfully sharing our creations with our neighbors. Come check us out, we will be glad to have you!

Location

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

Gallery
Asian Kitchen image
Asian Kitchen image
Asian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Pho King Way Mission Viejo - Mission Viejo
orange star4.6 • 556
24000 Alicia Pkwy Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
Whealthy- Irvine - 8685 Irvine center dr
orange starNo Reviews
8685 Irvine center dr IRVINE, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Thai Spice
orange star4.6 • 7,304
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Cha For Tea - University Town Center
orange starNo Reviews
4187 Campus Drive, M173 Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Cha For Tea - Woodbridge
orange star4.1 • 636
4740 Barranca Pkwy Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Laguna Niguel

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Deemers American Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,054
27221 La Paz Rd Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.7 • 973
25473 Rancho Niguel Road Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
The Original Patsy's Irish Pub
orange star4.2 • 776
28971 Golden Lantern Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laguna Niguel
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Clemente
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston