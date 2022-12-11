Sandwich Bar imageView gallery

Sandwich Bar 71-32 Main St

71-32 Main St

Flushing, NY 11367

Order Again

Popular Items

MEXICAN
CRISPY
SPANISH

Schnitzels

CRISPY

$14.00

Our amazing crispy coating

MEXICAN

$14.50

Chicken glazed in our authentic Mexixan sauce

FRENCH

$14.00

Dijon mustard & breading

POLISH

$14.00

Double layered bread crumbs

GREEK

$14.00

Garlic herbs & bread crumbs

ITALIAN

$14.00

Mixed herbs & bread crumbs

SPANISH

$14.00

Chilli flakes & bread crumbs

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

Chicken breast spiced & grilled

CHINESE

$14.00

Sesame seeds & breading

Half Sub

$9.25

1 Piece Schnitzel In A Bun

Burgers

Small burger

$7.00

Reg Burger

$9.75

BIG Burger

$13.95

Pastrami Burger

$13.50

Deli & Steak

Crazy Pastrami

$15.50

Salami

$9.75

Bologna

$9.75

Turkey

$12.00

Corn Beef

$11.95

Combo

$13.00

Steak

$16.50

Pastrami

$15.00

Salad

Create Your Own

$9.00

Veggie

Schnitzel salad

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

Steak Salad

$17.00

Side Orders

Hot Dog

$4.75

French Fries

$4.50

Spicy Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Mix Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Poppers

$17.50

Beverages

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Seltzer

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Nestea

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Water

$1.00

Snapple Peach

$2.75

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.75

Snapple Lemon

$2.75

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.75

Snapple Raspberry

$2.75

Snapple Diet Raspberry

$2.75

Snapple Mango

$2.75

Vitamin Water XXX (Acai-blueberry Pomegrante)

$2.75

Vitamin Water Power-C (Dragonfruit)

$2.75

Vitamin Water Energy (Tropical Citrus)

$2.75

Blue Gatorade (Cool Blue)

$2.75

Red Gatorade (Fruit Punch)

$2.75

Prigat Grape

$3.00

Prigat Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Spring Apple

$3.00

Spring Peach

$3.00

Spring Mango

$3.00

Spring Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Malt Beer

$3.00

Lunch special

Crispy in bun, fruit water & reg fries or onion rings

$10.99Out of stock
All hours
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

71-32 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367

Directions

Gallery
Sandwich Bar image

