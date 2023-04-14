Santa Fe Woodstock
No reviews yet
1802 State Rte 28
Woodstock, NY 12498
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Crispy tortilla chips with house-made salsa
Chips Only
Crispy torilla chips
Salsa Only
House-made salsa
Cup-Santa Black Bean Soup
fresh tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream
Bowl-Santa Black Bean Soup
fresh tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream
Guacamole
Haas avocados, cilantro, lime, red onions and fresh jalepenos
Calamari
Crispy fried with chipotle caper aioli
Mexicali Cauliflower
Panko crusted tossed with our Mexicali Buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing
Shrimp Skewers
Grilled with mango chipotle sauce
Sweet Gold Plantains
marinated, smashed and twice cooked
Tuna Apilar
Tuna tartar stack with avocado, pico de gallo
Chicken Quesadilla App
Grilled Achiote marinated chicken breast with mild roasted green chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese
Baja Shrimp Quesadilla App
Grilled marinated shrimp with sauteed spinach, mild roasted chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese
Goat Cheese Quesadilla App
Goat cheese, cilantro and grilled red onion with mild roasted green chiles and white cheddar cheese
Lobster Quesadilla App
Lobster sauteed with garlic, white wine, butter with milded roasted chile, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese
Steak Quesadilla App
Char-grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms and red onion with mild roasted chiles and white cheddar cheese
Tamales
Brussel Sprouts
Wing App
Crispy chicken wings with house made blue cheese
Entrees
Buffalo Cauliflower Taco Entree
Crispy panko crusted cauliflower tossed with house-made buffalo sauce topped with shredded lettuce and crumbled blue cheese
Oaxacan Taco Entree
Grilled achiote marinated chicken with house-made mole saucecaramelized onions and white cheddar cheese
Pulled Pork Taco Entree
Slow cooked pork with caramelized onions and white cheddar cheese
Steak Taco Entree
Grilled marinated steak with sweet red onions, cilantro, lime and white cheddar cheese
Short Rib Taco Entree
Roasted short ribs in adobo sauce with diced red onions, cilantro, avocado, house-made tomatillo sauce and white cheddar cheese
Sweet Potato Taco Entree
Roasted mashed sweet potatoes topped with toasted pepitas, caramelized onions, goat cheese and white cheddar cheese
Tacos de Camaron
Baja marinated shrimp with house guacamole, lime, cilantro and white cheddar cheese
Tacos de Pescado
Grilled fresh fish of the day with house guacamole, lime, cilantro and white cheddar cheese
Chicken Burrito
Achiote marinated chicken sauteed with Spanish onions, fresh tomatoes and white cheddar cheese, topped with fresh pico de gallo
Steak Burrito
House rubbed and grilled steak with caramelized Spanish onions, fresh tomatoes and white cheddar cheese, topped with fresh pico de gallo
Puerto Angel Surfer Burrito
Baja shrimp sauteed with Spanish onions, spinach, fresh tomatoes and white cheddar cheese
Seasonal Vegetable Burrito
Roasted seasonal vegetables with garlic and white cheddar cheese
Baja Shrimp Quesa Entree
Grilled marinated shrimp with sauteed spinach, mild roasted chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese
Chicken Quesa Entree
Grilled Achiote marinated chicken breast with mild roasted green chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese
Goat Cheese Quesa Entree
Goat cheese, cilantro and grilled red onion with mild roasted green chiles and white cheddar cheese
Lobster Quesa Entree
Lobster sauteed with garlic, white wine, butter with milded roasted chile, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese
Steak Quesa Entree
Char-grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms and red onion with mild roasted chiles and white cheddar cheese
Enchiladas Tipicos
Achiote pulled chicken, baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, queso fresco and salsa verde
Chimichanga de Pollo
Achiote marinated chicken , black beans, fresh tomatoes, Spanish onions, queso fresco and white cheddar cheese
Enchiladas de San Miguel
Stacked blue corn tortillas with mushrooms, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, queso fresco and salsa verde
NY Strip Steak
Char-grilled served over caramelized onions with smoky guijillo chile sauce
Salmon Vera Cruz
Grilled Salmon topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, capers and herbs
Grilled Chicken Salad
with fresh guacamole, queso fresco, sweet almonds and fresh tomatoes over mixed greens
Vegan Bowl
Black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and quinoa over a bed of romaine with toasted pepitas, cilantroand fresh jalapeno
Spec Scallop Tacos
Filet Mignon
Staff Meal
Burgers
Sides
Kid Menu
Dessert
Special Night
Drinks
Beer
Dos Equis DFT
Negra Modelo DFT
Pacifico DFT
Darbee's DFT
Sloop Juice Bomb DFT
Lating Joy-Wheat DFT
Arrowood Accordian DFT
Ratfaced McDougal DFT
Amstel Light BTL
Stella Artois BTL
Corona BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Omission BTL
Tecate BTL
Nightshine-Catskill
Hop Union-Jack's Abby
MC2-Equilibrium
Barkaboom-Catskill
Straight outta the Lab -EQ
Brighter Days-LIC
Vliet-Threes Brewing
Green City-Other Half
Run Wild-Athletic NA
Porch Beer-Arrowood Farms
Maduro-Cigar City
House Lager-Common Roots
Farm Flor-Graft Cider
Wine
GL-Tussock Pinot Noir
GL-Almos Malbec
GL-Dark Horse Cab Sauv
BTL Tussock Pinot Noir
BTL Almos Malbec
BTL Dark Horse Cab Sauv
GL-Kono Sauv Blanc
GL-Pinot Grigio
GL-J. Lohr Chard
BTL Kono Sauv Blanc
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL J. Lohr Chard
GL-Seasonal Rose
GL-La Marca Prosecco
BTL Seasonal Rose
BTL La Marca Prosecco
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Club Soda
Tonic
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Ice Tea
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Large Saratoga-Still
Large Saratoga-Sparkling
Small Saratoga-Still
Small Saratoga-Sparkling
Coffee
Hot Tea
Espresso
Double Espresso
Milk
Choc Milk
Ginger Beer
Cocktail
Classic Marg
Pitcher -Classic Marg
Sante Fe Marg
Pitcher-Santa Fe Marg
Three G Marg
Pitcher-Threes G Marg
El Corazon
Pitcher -El Corazon
Frozen Modelo
Pitcher-Sangria
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Sangria
Spanish Coffee
Tijuana Speedball
White Russian
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
House-made casual Mexican fare
1802 State Rte 28, Woodstock, NY 12498