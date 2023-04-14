Santa Fe Woodstock

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Crispy tortilla chips with house-made salsa

Chips Only

$2.00

Crispy torilla chips

Salsa Only

$2.00

House-made salsa

Cup-Santa Black Bean Soup

$8.95

fresh tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream

Bowl-Santa Black Bean Soup

$10.95

fresh tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream

Guacamole

$12.95

Haas avocados, cilantro, lime, red onions and fresh jalepenos

Calamari

$14.95

Crispy fried with chipotle caper aioli

Mexicali Cauliflower

$13.95

Panko crusted tossed with our Mexicali Buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing

Shrimp Skewers

$13.95

Grilled with mango chipotle sauce

Sweet Gold Plantains

$10.95

marinated, smashed and twice cooked

Tuna Apilar

$14.95

Tuna tartar stack with avocado, pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla App

$12.95

Grilled Achiote marinated chicken breast with mild roasted green chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese

Baja Shrimp Quesadilla App

$13.95

Grilled marinated shrimp with sauteed spinach, mild roasted chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese

Goat Cheese Quesadilla App

$11.95

Goat cheese, cilantro and grilled red onion with mild roasted green chiles and white cheddar cheese

Lobster Quesadilla App

$15.95

Lobster sauteed with garlic, white wine, butter with milded roasted chile, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese

Steak Quesadilla App

$13.95

Char-grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms and red onion with mild roasted chiles and white cheddar cheese

Tamales

$7.95

Brussel Sprouts

$10.95

Wing App

$13.00

Crispy chicken wings with house made blue cheese

Entrees

Buffalo Cauliflower Taco Entree

$19.95

Crispy panko crusted cauliflower tossed with house-made buffalo sauce topped with shredded lettuce and crumbled blue cheese

Oaxacan Taco Entree

$19.95

Grilled achiote marinated chicken with house-made mole saucecaramelized onions and white cheddar cheese

Pulled Pork Taco Entree

$19.95

Slow cooked pork with caramelized onions and white cheddar cheese

Steak Taco Entree

$22.95

Grilled marinated steak with sweet red onions, cilantro, lime and white cheddar cheese

Short Rib Taco Entree

$22.95

Roasted short ribs in adobo sauce with diced red onions, cilantro, avocado, house-made tomatillo sauce and white cheddar cheese

Sweet Potato Taco Entree

$19.95

Roasted mashed sweet potatoes topped with toasted pepitas, caramelized onions, goat cheese and white cheddar cheese

Tacos de Camaron

$22.95

Baja marinated shrimp with house guacamole, lime, cilantro and white cheddar cheese

Tacos de Pescado

$22.95

Grilled fresh fish of the day with house guacamole, lime, cilantro and white cheddar cheese

Chicken Burrito

$21.95

Achiote marinated chicken sauteed with Spanish onions, fresh tomatoes and white cheddar cheese, topped with fresh pico de gallo

Steak Burrito

$22.95

House rubbed and grilled steak with caramelized Spanish onions, fresh tomatoes and white cheddar cheese, topped with fresh pico de gallo

Puerto Angel Surfer Burrito

$22.95

Baja shrimp sauteed with Spanish onions, spinach, fresh tomatoes and white cheddar cheese

Seasonal Vegetable Burrito

$19.95

Roasted seasonal vegetables with garlic and white cheddar cheese

Baja Shrimp Quesa Entree

$19.95

Grilled marinated shrimp with sauteed spinach, mild roasted chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese

Chicken Quesa Entree

$18.95

Grilled Achiote marinated chicken breast with mild roasted green chiles, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese

Goat Cheese Quesa Entree

$17.95

Goat cheese, cilantro and grilled red onion with mild roasted green chiles and white cheddar cheese

Lobster Quesa Entree

$21.95

Lobster sauteed with garlic, white wine, butter with milded roasted chile, Spanish onions and white cheddar cheese

Steak Quesa Entree

$19.95

Char-grilled steak with sauteed mushrooms and red onion with mild roasted chiles and white cheddar cheese

Enchiladas Tipicos

$21.95

Achiote pulled chicken, baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, queso fresco and salsa verde

Chimichanga de Pollo

$22.95

Achiote marinated chicken , black beans, fresh tomatoes, Spanish onions, queso fresco and white cheddar cheese

Enchiladas de San Miguel

$19.95

Stacked blue corn tortillas with mushrooms, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, queso fresco and salsa verde

NY Strip Steak

$31.95

Char-grilled served over caramelized onions with smoky guijillo chile sauce

Salmon Vera Cruz

$26.95

Grilled Salmon topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, capers and herbs

Grilled Chicken Salad

$20.95

with fresh guacamole, queso fresco, sweet almonds and fresh tomatoes over mixed greens

Vegan Bowl

$20.95

Black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and quinoa over a bed of romaine with toasted pepitas, cilantroand fresh jalapeno

Spec Scallop Tacos

$24.95

Filet Mignon

$33.95

Staff Meal

$6.50

Burgers

Dylan Burger

$15.95

Black angus beef, brioche bun, lettuce and tomato served with season fries

Green Cowboy Burger

$16.95

Black Angus beef, brioce bun, roasted poblano pepper, braised onions, guacamole

Sides

S/rice and beans

$5.95

seasoned rice with Santa Fe black beans

S/rice

$3.00

seasoned rice

S/beans

$3.00

Santa Fe black beans

S/salad

$6.95

Mixed greens with queso fresco and fresh tomatoes

S/guac

$3.50

S/sour cream

$1.00

s/blue cheese

$0.50

S/FFs

$3.00

S/Vegetables

$6.95

S/Grilled Chix

$6.95

Kid Menu

Kids Cheese Quesa

$6.95

no onions, no chiles

Kids Chicken Quesa

$9.95

no onions, no chiles

Kids Chicken Tacos

$9.95

no onions, no chiles

Kids Steak Tacos

$10.95

no onions, no chiles

Kids Chicken and Rice

$10.95

no onions, no chiles

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Classic Flan

$9.00

Flourless Choc Torte

$9.00

Cheesecake Churro

$10.00

Mud Sundae

$11.00

Single Scoop

$3.00

Double Scoop

$6.00

Special Night

Nachos

$15.00

with fresh guacamole, Santa Fe black beans, pico de gallo and white cheddar cheese

Taco Night

Drinks

Beer

Dos Equis DFT

$8.00

Negra Modelo DFT

$8.00

Pacifico DFT

$8.00

Darbee's DFT

$8.00

Sloop Juice Bomb DFT

$8.00

Lating Joy-Wheat DFT

$8.00Out of stock

Arrowood Accordian DFT

$8.00

Ratfaced McDougal DFT

$8.00

Amstel Light BTL

$6.00

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Modelo Especial BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$6.00

Omission BTL

$6.00

Tecate BTL

$6.00

Nightshine-Catskill

$8.00

Hop Union-Jack's Abby

$8.00

MC2-Equilibrium

$9.00

Barkaboom-Catskill

$8.00

Straight outta the Lab -EQ

$9.00

Brighter Days-LIC

$8.00

Vliet-Threes Brewing

$8.00

Green City-Other Half

$8.00

Run Wild-Athletic NA

$8.00

Porch Beer-Arrowood Farms

$8.00

Maduro-Cigar City

$8.00

House Lager-Common Roots

$8.00

Farm Flor-Graft Cider

$6.00

Wine

GL-Tussock Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL-Almos Malbec

$10.00

GL-Dark Horse Cab Sauv

$10.00

BTL Tussock Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Almos Malbec

$30.00

BTL Dark Horse Cab Sauv

$30.00

GL-Kono Sauv Blanc

$10.00

GL-Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL-J. Lohr Chard

$10.00

BTL Kono Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL J. Lohr Chard

$30.00

GL-Seasonal Rose

$10.00

GL-La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Seasonal Rose

$30.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Large Saratoga-Still

$6.00

Large Saratoga-Sparkling

$6.00

Small Saratoga-Still

$4.00

Small Saratoga-Sparkling

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Choc Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cocktail

Classic Marg

$10.00

Pitcher -Classic Marg

$25.00

Sante Fe Marg

$11.00

Pitcher-Santa Fe Marg

$30.00

Three G Marg

$12.00

Pitcher-Threes G Marg

$33.00

El Corazon

$11.00

Pitcher -El Corazon

$30.00

Frozen Modelo

$10.00

Pitcher-Sangria

$31.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jamaican Coffee

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Tijuana Speedball

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
