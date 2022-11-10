  • Home
  • /
  • Southaven
  • /
  • You've been Sauced by Will Smith - 7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113
Restaurant header imageView gallery

You've been Sauced by Will Smith 7090 Malco Blvd Suite 113

review star

No reviews yet

7090 Malco Blvd Suite 113

Southaven, MS 38671

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

20 PARTY WINGS
10 PARTY WINGS
LARGE SEASON FRY

BONELESS WING

10 CT BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

1\2 Pan Of Tenders

$59.88

CHICKEN

3 WHOLE WINGS

3 WHOLE WINGS

$7.49

SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

5 WHOLE WINGS

5 WHOLE WINGS

$11.49

SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

10 WHOLE WINGS

$21.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

20 WHOLE WINGS

$39.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

5 PARTY WINGS

$6.69

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

10 PARTY WINGS

$13.69

SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

20 PARTY WINGS

$22.69

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

VEGAN WINGS(10)

$9.99

Wednesday Special Party Wing

$0.75

BROWN BAPTIST CHURCH

COMBOS

REGULAR FRY COMBO

$4.50

INCLUDES FRIES AND A BEVERAGE: FRUIT PUNCH, LEMONADE, SWEET TEA, OR FOUNTAIN COKE PRODUCT *PLEASE SPECIFY BEVERAGE CHOICE

REGULAR OKRA COMBO

$4.50

INCLUDES OKRA AND A BEVERAGE: FRUIT PUNCH, LEMONADE, SWEET TEA, OR A FOUNTAIN COKE PRODUCT *PLEASE SPECIFY BEVERAGE CHOICE

REGULAR SEASON FRY COMBO

$4.50

INCLUDES SEASON FRIES AND A BEVERAGE: FRUIT PUNCH, LEMONADE, SWEET TEA, OR A FOUNTAIN COKE PRODUCT. PLEASE SPECIFY DRINK CHOICE *PLEASE SPECIFY BEVERAGE CHOICE

REGULAR ONION RINGS COMBO

$4.50

REGULAR CORN ON COBB COMBO

$5.50

REGULAR CORN NUGGETS COMBO

$4.50

REGULAR SIDE SALAD W/DRESSING Combo

$4.50

UPCHARGE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.00

UPCHARGE Bottle

$1.00

UPCHARGE PEACH TEA

$2.00

Upgrade Slush Combo

$2.00

DESSERTS

RASPBERRY CHESSE CAKE ROLLS

RASPBERRY CHESSE CAKE ROLLS

$4.99
BANANNA PUDDING

BANANNA PUDDING

$4.99

3 CC

$3.00

COURTNEY’S PECAN DELIGHT BROWNIE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE JAR SUMMER DELIGHT

$7.99Out of stock

OREO PUDDING JAR SUMMER DELIGHT

$7.99Out of stock

KEY LIME JAR SUMMER DELIGHT

$7.99Out of stock

DREAMSICLE JAR DELIGHT

$7.99Out of stock

FISH

1PC Fish

1PC Fish

$7.99

SERVED WITH COLESLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, AND HOT SAUCE FRIED OR GRILLED (ADDITIONAL CHARGE TO GRILL) SAUCE CAN BE ADDED ON THE SIDE FOR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

2PC Fish

$12.99

SERVED WITH COLESLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, AND HOT SAUCE FRIED OR GRILLED (ADDITIONAL CHARGE TO GRILL) SAUCE CAN BE ADDED ON THE SIDE FOR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE. ALSO FISH CAN

3PC Fish

$14.99

SERVED WITH COLESLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, AND HOT SAUCE FRIED OR GRILLED (ADDITIONAL CHARGE TO GRILL) SAUCE CAN BE ADDED ON THE SIDE FOR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.99

SERVED WITH COLESLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, AND HOT SAUCE FRIED OR GRILLED (ADDITIONAL CHARGE TO GRILL) SAUCE CAN BE ADDED ON THE SIDE FOR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

GRILL IT

$0.50

Fresh Pork Skins

GARRETT SKINS

$2.79

SWEET HEAT SKINS

$2.79

TSHIRTS SAUCE

$11.99

HUDDLE PACKS

100 PIECE PARTY WINGS

$117.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD, ALSO SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY.

200 PIECE PARTY WINGS

$219.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD, ALSO SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY.

50 PIECE WHOLE WINGS

$95.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD, ALSO SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY.

100 PIECE WHOLE WINGS

$165.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD, ALSO SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY.

200 PIECE WHOLE WINGS

$335.00

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD, ALSO SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY.

50 PWS

$66.99

Half Pan of corn

$22.99

Half Pan of Fries

$24.99

Half Pan Of Corn Nuggets

$34.00

Half Pan of Cole Slaw

$19.99

Half Pan of Fish

$81.99

Half Pan Of Okra

$25.99

Half pan of rolls

$13.99Out of stock

Half Pan Boneless

$89.99

Delivery fee

$50.00

WS GARDEN SALAD

$37.58

PAPER PRODUCTS PER 15

$40.00

REGULAR BEVERAGE

Blue Powerade

$1.99

Bottle Berry Fanta

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Coke Zero Sugar

$3.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottle Pineapple Fanta

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

GALLLON TROPICAL PUNCH (WS MIX)

$6.99

Gallon fruit punch

$6.99

Gallon lemonade

$6.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon UnSweet Tea

$6.99

Red Powerade

$1.99

REGULAR FRUIT PUNCH

$2.79

REGULAR LEMONADE

$2.79

Fountain Drink

$2.79

REGULAR SWEET TEA

$2.79

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

WS SLUSH(small)

$2.00Out of stock

WS Strawberry Lemonade (16oz)

$3.99

WS LARGE SLUSH

$3.99

WS PEACH TEA

$3.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD/PROTEIN

HOUSE SALAD/PROTEIN

$10.99

VEGAN SALAD

$14.99

XTRA PROTEIN(Tender)

$3.99

RANCH

BLUE CHEESE

XTRA PROTEIN ( Fish)

$7.99

VINAIGRETTE

HOUSE SALAD /W/O PROTEIN

$8.99

GRILL IT

$0.50

SAMMIES

BACON

$1.50

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$12.99

CHEESE

$0.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

CHICKEN SAMMIE COMES WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, KETCHUP, SPINACH, GRILLED OR RAW ONIONS, TOMATOES, PICKLES. ADD CHEESE $0.50 *CHICKEN SAMMIE CAN BE SAUCED PLEASE SEE FLAVORS TO ADD*

DOUBLE BURGER( TWO 1/2 POUND PATTIES)

DOUBLE BURGER( TWO 1/2 POUND PATTIES)

$12.99

BURGERS COME WITH MAYO, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, SPINACH, GRILLED OR RAW ONIONS, PICKLES, TOMATOES.

FISH PO BOY

FISH PO BOY

$12.99

FISH SAMMIE COMES WITH MAYO, SPINACH, GRILLED OR RAW ONIONS, PICKLES, TARTAR SAUCE, HOT SAUCE, COLESLAW. ADD CHEESE $0.50 *FISH SAMMIE CAN BE SAUCED, PLEASE SEE SELECTIONS TO ADD*

Hawaiian Burger

$12.99

Sunrise Burger

$12.99

Top Sirloin Philly Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Vegan PhillyCheesesteak

$12.99

SHRIMP PO BOY

$12.99

WS CHICAGO STYLE POLISH Served with regular and choice of fountain beverage

WS Chicken philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

ROADHOUSE TOP SIRLOIN STEAK PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

Single 1/2 Burger

$8.99

Fried Green Tomato

$0.99

SELECTIONS

CAJUN

CARIBBEAN JERK

$0.99

COUNTRY STYLE PEPPER RANCH

$0.99

BATTERED WINGS TOSSED WITH OUR RANCH PEPPER SEASON GLAZED WITH RANCH DRESSING.

ZESTY HOT HONEY

$0.99

DRY SEASON

HONEY BBQ

$0.99

HONEY GOLD

$0.99

HOT

$0.99

HOT &SPICY

$0.99

HOT LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

INSANE

$0.99

INSANE LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

WET /DRY

SUICIDE

$0.99

SUICIDE LEMON PEPPER

$0.99

SWEET & SPICY CAJUN

$0.99

SWEET &SPICY APPLE BBQ

$0.99

THE SIX-SIX-TWO

$0.99

ZESTY HONEY

$0.99

NASHVILLE HOT

$0.99

GARRICK

$0.99

WET SEASON

$0.99

HONEY HOT

$0.99

RANCH DRESSING

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

THE HEAT

$0.99

HONEY SIRACHA

$0.99

SPLIT FLAVOR

$0.79

Extra Wet

$0.99

All Drummies per 20

$5.98

HONEY SIRACHA HOT

$0.99

ALL FLATS per 10

$2.99

ALL DRUMS per 10

$2.99

Sauce on -side

Triple Play

$0.99

BATTERED WING WITH AN OLD SCHOOL MILD HOT FLAVOR

GARRICK THE HEAT SAUCE

$0.99

PLAIN

All Flats per 20

$5.98

DA DRIP

$0.99

HBCU

$0.99

GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.99

16oz Bottle Sauce

$10.99

Extra Season on French Fries

$0.99

Extra Season on Okra

$0.99

SIDES

COLESLAW

$0.99

EXTRA DRESSING RANCH

$0.79

CARROTS

$0.49

CELERY

$0.49

FRIED OKRA REGULAR

$2.99

FRIED OKRA LARGE

$5.49
FRIED CORN

FRIED CORN

$2.99

COMES IN A ORDER OF TWO PIECES,

16ct Hawaiian Rolls

$8.99

Hawaiian Rolls

$0.75

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

SMALL REGULAR FRY

$2.49

LARGE REGULAR FRY

$4.29

SMALL SEASON FRY

$2.89

LARGE SEASON FRY

$5.49

EXTRA DRESSING BLUE CHEESE

$0.79

16 Oz Bottles Sauces

$10.99

EXTRA LARGE RANCH

$3.99

EXTRA LARGE BLUE CHEESE

$3.99

ONION RING

$2.99

3 Rolls

$2.05Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

STARTERS

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$10.99

CHEESE , BACON

POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.99

10 COUNT

CATFISH NUGGETS (3)

$7.99

3 COUNT

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (4)

$5.99

4 COUNT

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$6.99

LOADED FRIES W/O CHICKEN

$8.99

HALF ORDER LOADED FRIES W/O CHICKEN

$4.99

HALF ORDER FRIES W/ CHICKEN

$5.99

Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$12.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$8.99

CATFISH NUGGETS (6)

$12.99

FRIED PICKLES

$5.99

TENDERS

2 PC TENDERS

$6.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

4PC TENDERS

$9.99

SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.

GRILL IT

$0.50

BEER

DOMESTIC

$3.50

IMPORT

$4.00

WINE

$5.00

SANGRIA

$7.00

(2) SANGRIA

$12.00

BOTTLE MIMOSA

$14.99

WS CHICKEN BOWL

GARRICK CHICKEN BOWL

$21.99

BOWLS INCLUDE'S ( 5 ) WHOLE WINGS, CORN ON THE COBB, GRILLED ONIONS, FRENCH FRIES AND A ROLL ON THE SIDE.

LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN BOWL

$21.99

BOWL INCLUDE 'S (5) WHOLE WINGS, CORN ON THE COBB, GRILLED ONIONS, FRENCH FRIES, AND A ROLL ON THE SIDE.

CAJUN CHICKEN BOWL

$21.99

BOWL INCLUDES 5 WHOLE WINGS, CORN ON THE COBB, GRILLED ONIONS, FRENCH FRIES, AND A ROLL ON THE SIDE.

CARIBBEAN JERK CHICKEN BOWL

$21.99

BOWL INCLUDE'S 5 WHOLE WINGS, CORN ON THE COBB, FRENCH FRIES, PINEAPPLES, AND A ROLL ON THE SIDE.

Brunch

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.99

UNLIMITED MIMOSA

$60.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS (3)

$4.99

OMELETTES FULLY LOADED

$12.99

FISH & GRITS

$15.99

SHRIMP & GRITS

$15.99

3 STRIPS BACON

$4.99

TURKEY LINK S

$4.99

WAFFLE

$3.99

GLASS MIMOSAS

$5.00

FISH POBOY

$12.99

SHRIMP POBOY

$12.99

FRIED GRITS

$3.89

Philly cheesecake Omelette

$14.99

Kid’s Waffle Meal

$4.99

RETAIL

SAUCE TSHIRTS

$11.99

MT VERNON CHURCH

Catfish(3) Nugget Combo

$10.00

Party Wing (5) Combo

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A reaturaunt that has mastered traditional mainstays, with an added accent! Come in and enjoy!

Location

7090 Malco Blvd Suite 113, Southaven, MS 38671

Directions

Gallery
You've been Sauced by Will Smith image
You've been Sauced by Will Smith image
You've been Sauced by Will Smith image

Similar restaurants in your area

Italia pizza cafe
orange starNo Reviews
n/a Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange star2.8 • 22
313 Stateline Rd. West Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Beans & Leaves
orange starNo Reviews
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104 Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road
orange starNo Reviews
6343 Getwell Road Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Olive Branch
orange star4.6 • 1,000
5218 Goodman Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town - Whitehaven
orange star4.1 • 949
3375 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN 38116
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Southaven
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston