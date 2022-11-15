Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biscuits & Jams 5806 Stage Rd

review star

No reviews yet

5806 Stage Rd

Bartlett, TN 38134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuits, Sausage, And Gravy
Gumbo Bowl
Shrimp & Grits

Shareable

Alotta Patata

$9.98

Hand Cut Fries, Sauteed Peppers, & Onions, 1 Fried Egg, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.98

6 Fried Tomatoes topped with a Savory Tangy Pepper Jam (not hot); and Shredded Parmesan

Holla If You Hear Me

"OG" French Toast

$5.98

Strawberry French Toast

$6.59

Rum Boogie French Toast w/ rum Sauce

$7.50

Two slices of Challah dipped in a rum custard drizzled in a rum sauce and powered sugar glaze

Fruity Crisp French Toast

$7.75

Bowls

Hearty Bowl

$10.98

Bacon or Sausage (Pork or Turkey), Onions & Peppers, Diced Potatoes, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, and a Scrambled Egg with a side of Hot Sauce

Fiesta Breakfast Bowl

$10.98

Entrée

Breakfast Burrito

$9.98

Breakfast Tacos

$10.98

B&J Breakfast

$11.98

2 Eggs, 1 Biscuit, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes, and 1 Side of Bacon or Sausage (see sides; comes w/ one Jam)

Shrimp & Grits

$14.98

Five shrimp with our amazing roux, sautéd tomatoes, peppers, and topped w/bacon (pork or turkey)

Shrimp And Crawfish Creole Benedict

$16.98

Poached eggs on a grit cheddar cakes topped with sautéed spinach, shrimp, crawfish, and a creole sauce. (No egg style substitution)

Yardbird Waffle

$14.98

Fluffy Delicious Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh

Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffle

$14.98

Fluffy Delicious Sweet Potato Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh

Southern Sunday Benedict

$15.98

Salmon Croquettes & Rice

$14.98Out of stock

Smoked Salmon & Bagels

$13.98

Gumbo Bowl

$11.98

Cajun roux with shrimp chicken, beef sausage, and crawfish over rice

Brisket Breakfast

$16.98

2 Eggs (Scrambled or Fried), 1 Biscuit, Breakfast Potatoes w/ peppers & onions, and Brisket (comes w/ one Jam)

Sammies

BLT Panini

$11.25

Our Brown Sugar Smoked Paprika Bacon (Pork or Turkey), Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Dijon Mustard on Ciabatta

Breakfast Burger W/ Bacon Whisky Jam

$13.25

Hand-pattied Beef Burger, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Whisky Bacon Jam on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.59

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pesto on an Italian Seasoned Ciabatta

Turkey Brunch Burger

$14.00

Hand-pattied Turkey Burger, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, and Onion Jam on a Brioche Bun

PoBoy

$14.25

Grilled Shrimp on french bread with lettuce, tomato, spicy dill pickles, and our house remoulade sauce. Comes with Voodoo Fries.

From The Iron

The OG Waffle

$5.95

Three Little Pig Waffle

$7.98

Blueberry Hill

$6.95

Good Times Roll Waffle

$6.75

Non dairy Yardbird (Vegan Waffle)

$16.28Out of stock

Yardbird Waffle

$14.98

Fluffy Delicious Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh

Kiddos Menu

Celebrate Good Times Waffles (2 Bacon Or 1 Sausage)

$6.95

Kiddos 4 FT Sticks (2 bacon Or 1 Sausage)

$6.95

Old McDonald

$5.95

Kiddo BSG

$5.95

Tender Love (Chicken) and Fries

$5.95

Salads

Caesar Salad (Chicken)

$12.55

Spinach Salad

$14.98

Caesar Salad (Chicken) (Copy)

$12.55

We Got Biscuits

Biscuits, Sausage, And Gravy

$7.00

Two Biscuits & Homemade Sausage Gravy

Down Home Blues

$6.95

The Breakfast Biscuit

$4.75

Rise And Shine

$6.45

Egg Ham Cheese Biscuits

$5.59Out of stock

Country Mane

$6.50

Sides

Grits

$3.50

Pork Bacon(3)

$3.85

3 pieces of bacon

Turkey Sausage(2)

$3.50

2 links

Egg (2)

$3.50

2 eggs

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.45

bowl of breakfast potatoes

Pork Sausage(2)

$3.85

2 pork sausage patties

Biscuits(1)

$1.75

Turkey Bacon(3)

$3.85

3 pieces of bacon

Sausage & Gravy

$4.25

bowl of sausage and gravy

Pasta Salad

$3.85

Vegan Breakfast Patties (2)

$3.65

Jam Side

$0.65

Sauces

$0.75

Specials

BBQ Brisket Benedict

$11.99

BBQ Brisket served on a warned vinegar-based coleslaw on a toasted biscuit and topped with two poached eggs and BBQ Hollandaise Sauce

N/a Beverages 💦

Coca Cola

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Minute Maid

$2.75

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.85

Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Iced Caramel Coffee

$5.95

Milk

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Merchandise

Small Tshirt

$20.00

Med Tshirt

$20.00

Large Tshirt

$20.00

Xlarge Tshirt

$20.00

XXlarge Tshirt

$22.00Out of stock

XXXlarge Tshirt

$22.00

T-Shirt XS

Sunday Funday Cup

$1.98

Brunch Mains

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.98

6 Fried Tomatoes topped with a Savory Tangy Pepper Jam (not hot); and Shredded Parmesan

Alotta Patata

$9.98

Hand Cut Fries, Sauteed Peppers, & Onions, 1 Fried Egg, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Aioli

Starters

Alotta Patata

$9.98

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.98

Fried Pickles

$7.85

Sandwiches

Breakfast Burger W/ Bacon Whisky Jam

$13.25

Hand-pattied Beef Burger, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Whisky Bacon Jam on a Brioche Bun

Turkey Brunch Burger

$14.00

Hand-pattied Turkey Burger, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, and Onion Jam on a Brioche Bun

Entrees

Yardbird Waffle

$14.98

Fluffy Delicious Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh

Wings & Fries

$11.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.55

Shareable

Alotta Patata

$11.48

Hand Cut Fries, Sauteed Peppers, & Onions, 1 Fried Egg, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.78

6 Fried Tomatoes topped with a Savory Tangy Pepper Jam (not hot); and Shredded Parmesan

Holla If You Hear Me

"OG" French Toast

$6.88

Strawberry French Toast

$7.58

Rum Boogie French Toast w/ rum Sauce

$8.63

Two slices of Challah dipped in a rum custard drizzled in a rum sauce and powered sugar glaze

Fruity Crisp French Toast

$8.91

Bowls

Hearty Bowl

$12.63

Bacon or Sausage (Pork or Turkey), Onions & Peppers, Diced Potatoes, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, and a Scrambled Egg with a side of Hot Sauce

Fiesta Breakfast Bowl

$12.63

Entrée

Breakfast Burrito

$11.48

Breakfast Tacos

$12.63

B&J Breakfast

$13.78

2 Eggs, 1 Biscuit, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes, and 1 Side of Bacon or Sausage (see sides; comes w/ one Jam)

Shrimp & Grits

$17.23

Five shrimp with our amazing roux, sautéd tomatoes, peppers, and topped w/bacon (pork or turkey)

Shrimp And Crawfish Creole Benedict

$19.53

Poached eggs on a grit cheddar cakes topped with sautéed spinach, shrimp, crawfish, and a creole sauce. (No egg style substitution)

Yardbird Waffle

$17.23

Fluffy Delicious Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh

Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffle

$17.23

Fluffy Delicious Sweet Potato Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh

Southern Sunday Benedict

$18.38

Salmon Croquettes & Rice

$17.23Out of stock

Smoked Salmon & Bagels

$16.08

Gumbo Bowl

$13.78

Cajun roux with shrimp chicken, beef sausage, and crawfish over rice

Brisket Breakfast

$19.53

2 Eggs (Scrambled or Fried), 1 Biscuit, Breakfast Potatoes w/ peppers & onions, and Brisket (comes w/ one Jam)

Sammies

BLT Panini

$12.94

Our Brown Sugar Smoked Paprika Bacon (Pork or Turkey), Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Dijon Mustard on Ciabatta

Breakfast Burger W/ Bacon Whisky Jam

$15.24

Hand-pattied Beef Burger, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Whisky Bacon Jam on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$15.63

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pesto on an Italian Seasoned Ciabatta

Turkey Brunch Burger

$16.10

Hand-pattied Turkey Burger, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, and Onion Jam on a Brioche Bun

PoBoy

$16.39

Grilled Shrimp on french bread with lettuce, tomato, spicy dill pickles, and our house remoulade sauce. Comes with Voodoo Fries.

From The Iron

The OG Waffle

$6.84

Three Little Pig Waffle

$9.18

Blueberry Hill

$7.99

Good Times Roll Waffle

$7.76

Non dairy Yardbird (Vegan Waffle)

$18.72Out of stock

Yardbird Waffle

$17.23

Fluffy Delicious Waffle and a Crispy Moist Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh

Kiddos Menu

Celebrate Good Times Waffles (2 Bacon Or 1 Sausage)

$7.99

Kiddos 4 FT Sticks (2 bacon Or 1 Sausage)

$7.99

Old McDonald

$6.84

Kiddo BSG

$6.84

Tender Love (Chicken) and Fries

$6.84

Salads

Caesar Salad (Chicken)

$14.43

Spinach Salad

$17.23

We Got Biscuits

Biscuits, Sausage, And Gravy

$8.05

Two Biscuits & Homemade Sausage Gravy

Down Home Blues

$7.99

The Breakfast Biscuit

$5.46

Rise And Shine

$7.42

Egg Ham Cheese Biscuits

$6.43Out of stock

Sides

Grits

$4.03

Pork Bacon(3)

$4.43

3 pieces of bacon

Turkey Sausage(2)

$4.03

2 links

Egg (2)

$4.03

2 eggs

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.97

bowl of breakfast potatoes

Pork Sausage(2)

$4.43

2 pork sausage patties

Biscuits(1)

$2.01

Turkey Bacon(3)

$4.43

3 pieces of bacon

Sausage & Gravy

$4.89

bowl of sausage and gravy

Pasta Salad

$4.43

Vegan Breakfast Patties (2)

$4.20

Jam Side

$0.75

Sauces

$0.86

N/a Beverages 💦

Coca Cola

$3.16

Sprite

$3.16

Fanta

$3.16

Dr. Pepper

$3.16

Coke Zero

$3.16

Minute Maid

$3.16

Coffee

$3.39

Decaf Coffee

$3.39

Hot Tea

$3.39

Orange Juice

$3.28

Cranberry Juice

$3.28

Iced Caramel Coffee

$6.84

Milk

$2.88

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.16

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.16

Brunch Mains

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.98

6 Fried Tomatoes topped with a Savory Tangy Pepper Jam (not hot); and Shredded Parmesan

Alotta Patata

$9.98

Hand Cut Fries, Sauteed Peppers, & Onions, 1 Fried Egg, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Aioli

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for coming to Jam with us!!

Location

5806 Stage Rd, Bartlett, TN 38134

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town - Bartlett
orange starNo Reviews
6250 Stage Rd Memphis, TN 38134
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #21 Bartlett
orange starNo Reviews
6745 Stage Road Bartlett, TN 38133
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
6130 Macon Road Memphis, TN 38134
View restaurantnext
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town - Raleigh
orange star4.1 • 1,069
2935 Austin Peay Hwy Memphis, TN 38128
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
4183 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bartlett

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bartlett
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston