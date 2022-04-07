- Home
Sawadee Thai Cuisine
465 Buckland Rd.
South Windsor, CT 06042
Popular Items
Lunch
L1. Red Curry
With bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
L2. Green Curry
With bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
L3. Panang Curry
Lightly sweeten coconut based curry with kaffir leaves, string beans, and green peas.
L4. Yellow Curry
With onions, potatoes, and carrots.
L5. Mussamun Curry
With potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts.
L6. Hot Basil
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, basil, and chilis.
L7. Cashew Nut
Sauteed with bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions, mushrooms, cashew nuts with thai chili paste.
L8. Baby Corn
Sauteed with house sauce, baby corns, carrots, and mushrooms.
L9. Broccoli
Sauteed with house sauce, carrots, and mushrooms.
L10. Mix Vegetable
Seasonal vegetable sauteed with house sauce.
L11. Sweet & Sour
Sauteed with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, cucumber, onions, and scallions.
L12. Garlic Pepper
Sauteed with fresh garlic, black peppers, onions, bell peppers.
L13. Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions and assorted mushrooms.
L14. Volcano Chicken
Tempura-style chicken and steamed Vegetables with sweet chili sauce.
L15. Panang Duck
With kaffir leaves, string beans, and green peas.
L16. Honey Duck
Crispy duck and steamed Vegetables topped with honey-ginger source.
Lunch Noodles and Fried Rice
LL1. Pad Thai
The most famous thai noodle dish stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge.
LL2. Drunken Noodle
Flat noodle with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, basil, and chilis.
LL3. Pad See Eew
Flat noodle stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and egg.
LL5. Karee Noodle
Noodle stir-fried with yellow curry powder, tomatoes, carrots, scallions, and egg.
LL6. Kua Gai Noodle
Noodle stir-fried with egg, bean spourts, scallions, and sesame sauce.
LL7. Fried Rice
With tomatoes, peas, onions, scallions, and egg.
LL8. Pineapple Fried Rice
With pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts, tomatoes, peas, onions, scallions, and egg.
LL9. Basil Fried Rice
With bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccolis, tomatoes, basil, and chilis.
Appetizer
A1. Spring Rolls
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with chicken or vegetables.
A2. Fresh Spring Rolls
Stuffed with fresh vegetables, tofu, rice noodles with peanut sauce.
A3. Shrimp Dumplings
Stuffed with vegetables and water chestnuts.
A4. Golden bags
Deep-fried minced chicken wrapped with spring roll skin, served with plum sauce.
A5. Fried Tofu
Fresh tofu deep-fried until golden brown, served with ground peanuts on spicy sauce.
A6. Satay Chicken
Marinated in coconut milk with thai spices and grilled; served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish dip.
A7. Angel Shrimp
Deep-fried shrimps wrapped with thin egg roll skin, served with sweet chilli source.
A10. Spicy Calamari
Crispy calamari served with spicy sweet cucumber dip.
A11. Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried stuffed with Crab stick and cream cheese.
Steamed Mussels
Lemongrass Dumpling
Edamame Dumpling
Edamame
Vegetables Dumping
Soup
S1. Spicy Soup
The famous thai hot and sour soup, spiced with lemongrass.
S2. Galanga Broth
Mild delicious coconut soup with galanga, lemongrass, and lime juice.
S3. Veggie Soup
Mixed Vegetables in clear broth soup.
S4. Chicken Ginger Soup
Chicken soup with fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions.
S5. Clear Noodle Soup
Clear noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, and scallions.
House Soup
Salad and Yum
Y1. House Salad
Vegetables and boiled egg with homemade peanut dressing.
Y2. Tiger Tears
Grilled beef marinated with thai spices, tomatoes, cucumbers lime juice, onions, scallions, and mints.
Y3. Jumping Shrimp
Shrimps tossed with lemongrass , lime juice, tomatoes, cucumbers onions, scallions, and mints.
Y4. Jumping Squid
Squids tossed with lemongrass, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion scallions, and mints.
Y5. Nam Sod
Ground pork cooked with lime juice, onions, scallions, mints, fresh ginger, and roast peanuts.
Y6. Larb
Minced meat spiced with lime juice, rice powder, onions, scallions, mints, and chili paste.
Y8. Yum Sawadee
Boneless crispy duck mixed in tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, scallions, mints, and chili paste.
Y10. Papaya Salad
Shredded papaya mixed with garlic tomatoes, stringbeans, and peanuts.
Entree
E1. Red Curry
Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
E2. Green Curry
Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
E3. Panang Curry
Lightly sweeten coconut based curry with kaffir leaves, string beans, and green peas.
E4. Yellow Curry
Coconut based curry with onions, potatoes, and carrots.
E5. Massamun Curry
Coconut based curry with potatoes, onions, carrots and roasted peanuts.
E6. Hot Chili Pepper
Sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and fresh chilis.
E7. Hot Basil
Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, chilis, and basil.
E8. Prik King
Stir-fried with red curry paste, string beans, bell peppers, and kaffir leaves.
E9. Prik Klea
Tempura meat sauteed sesame sauce, chopped bell peppers, scallions, and chill; served over fresh lettuce.
E10. Cashew Nut
Sauteed with carrots, onions, scallions. Mushrooms, cashew nuts with thai chili paste.
E11. Garlic & Pepper
Sauteed with fresh garlic, black peppers, bell peppers, and onions; served over fresh lettuce.
E12. Baby Corn
Sauteed with house sauce, baby corns, carrots, and mushrooms.
E13. Broccoli
Sauteed with house sauce, carrots, and mushrooms.
E14. Mix Vegetable
Seasonal Vegetables sauteed with house sauce.
E15. Sweet & Sour
Stirred fried with pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and scallions.
E16. Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions and assorted mushrooms.
E17. Pra Ram
Your choice of protein topped with our rich creamy peanut sauce.
E18. Spicy Eggplants
Stir-fried eggplants, bells, carrots, onions, and basil in curry paste.
Duck Specials
D1. Panang Duck
Light sweet coconut based with kaffir leaves, string beans, and peas.
D2. Sweet & Sour Duck
Crispy duck with pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and scallions.
D3. Duck in Red Curry
Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bells and basil.
D4. Crispy Basil Duck
Crispy duck stir-fried with basil, assorted Vegetables, and chilis.
D5. Honey Duck
Crispy duck topped with honey-ginger source.
Sawadee Recommendations
R1. Red Snapper with Basil
Deep-fried red snapper fillet topped with basil, carrots, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and chilis.
R2. Red Snapper with Chili Sauce
Deep-fried red snapper fillet topped with spicy chili sauce over steamed Vegetables.
R3. Salmon Sawadee
Steamed, grilled or deep-fried fillet on steamed Vegetables topped with three-flavor sauce.
R4. Beef Macadamia
Cubed steaks sauteed with macadamia nuts,pineapple, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, baby corns, onions, scallions, and fresh gingers.
R5. Shrimp & Scallop Ginger
Stir-fried with gingers, onions, scallions, assorted mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots.
R6. Seafood Basil
R7. Devil's Seafood
Seafood sauteed with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and basil in thai curry paste.
R8. Volcano Chicken
Tempura style chicken with steamed vegetable and topped with chili sauce.
R9. Volcano Shrimp
Tempura style shrimps with steamed vegetable and topped with sweet chili sauce.
R10. Talay Namprikpao
Mixed seafood sauteed with bell peppers, carrots, onions, basil, and thai chili paste.
Noodles and Fried Rice
N1. Pad Thai
The most famous Thai noodle dish stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
N2. Drunken Noodle
Flat noodle with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and basil.
N3. Pad See Eew
Flat noodle stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and sweet soy sauce.
N4. Rad Nah
Flat noodle topped with broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms and gravy.
N5. Karee Noodle
Flat noodle stir fried with tomatoes, carrots, scallions, yellow curry powder and egg.
N6. Kua Gai Noodle
Flat noodle with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and sesame sauce.
N7. Fried Rice
With tomatoes, green peas, onions, scallions, and egg.
N8. Pineapple Fried Rice
With pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, tomatoes, onions, scallions, egg, and green peas.
N9. Basil Fried Rice
With basil, bells, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli.
N10. Pad Woonsen
Clear noodles stir fried with baby corns, tomatoes, assorted mushrooms, onions, scallions, and egg.
Specials
Sides
White Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Peanut sauce
Choose size
Salad dressing
Choose size
Steamed Noodles
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed Broccoli
Cucumber Sauce
Lunch Salad
Lunch Soup
Steamed Woosen Noodles
Steamed Flat Noodles
Crush Peanuts
Cashew Nuts
Side Cashew Nuts
Desserts
Fried Banana
Served with whipped cream, chocolate sauce or pure honey sauce.
Fried Banana with Ice Cream
Served with whipped cream, chocolate sauce or pure honey sauce.
Fried Ice Cream
Served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Mango Delight
Fresh mango with sweet coconut sticky rice. Sesame seeds topped.
Ice Cream
Thai Ice Cream
Sweet sticky rice topped with coconut ice cream and roasted peanuts.
Sawadee Custard
Sweet coconut sticky rice topped with Thai style custard.
Sacou
Sweet tapioca topped with coconut milk. Sesame seeds topped.
Sweet Coconut Rice
Mango Cheese Cake
Fried Cheese Cake
Mango Sorbet
Beverages
Thai Ice Tea
Thai Ice Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot coffee
Bottle Water
Boba Tea
Mango Juice
Saratoga
Unsweet Thai Tea
Apple Cider
Coconut Water
Guava Juice
Lychee Juice
Roselle Ice Tea
Thai Ice Green Tea
Coconut Juice
Butterfly Peas Hot Or Cold
Sherry Temple
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor, CT 06042