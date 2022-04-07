Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

465 Buckland Rd.

South Windsor, CT 06042

Popular Items

N1. Pad Thai
A1. Spring Rolls
A2. Fresh Spring Rolls

Lunch

L1. Red Curry

$12.00

With bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.

L2. Green Curry

$12.00

With bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.

L3. Panang Curry

$12.00

Lightly sweeten coconut based curry with kaffir leaves, string beans, and green peas.

L4. Yellow Curry

$12.00

With onions, potatoes, and carrots.

L5. Mussamun Curry

$12.00

With potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts.

L6. Hot Basil

$12.00

Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, basil, and chilis.

L7. Cashew Nut

$12.00

Sauteed with bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions, mushrooms, cashew nuts with thai chili paste.

L8. Baby Corn

$12.00

Sauteed with house sauce, baby corns, carrots, and mushrooms.

L9. Broccoli

$12.00

Sauteed with house sauce, carrots, and mushrooms.

L10. Mix Vegetable

$12.00

Seasonal vegetable sauteed with house sauce.

L11. Sweet & Sour

$12.00

Sauteed with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, cucumber, onions, and scallions.

L12. Garlic Pepper

$12.00

Sauteed with fresh garlic, black peppers, onions, bell peppers.

L13. Ginger

$12.00

Sauteed with fresh ginger, bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions and assorted mushrooms.

L14. Volcano Chicken

$15.00

Tempura-style chicken and steamed Vegetables with sweet chili sauce.

L15. Panang Duck

$17.00

With kaffir leaves, string beans, and green peas.

L16. Honey Duck

$17.00

Crispy duck and steamed Vegetables topped with honey-ginger source.

Lunch Noodles and Fried Rice

LL1. Pad Thai

$12.00

The most famous thai noodle dish stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge.

LL2. Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Flat noodle with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, basil, and chilis.

LL3. Pad See Eew

$12.00

Flat noodle stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and egg.

LL5. Karee Noodle

$12.00

Noodle stir-fried with yellow curry powder, tomatoes, carrots, scallions, and egg.

LL6. Kua Gai Noodle

$12.00

Noodle stir-fried with egg, bean spourts, scallions, and sesame sauce.

LL7. Fried Rice

$12.00

With tomatoes, peas, onions, scallions, and egg.

LL8. Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

With pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts, tomatoes, peas, onions, scallions, and egg.

LL9. Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

With bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccolis, tomatoes, basil, and chilis.

Appetizer

A1. Spring Rolls

$7.00

Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with chicken or vegetables.

A2. Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.00

Stuffed with fresh vegetables, tofu, rice noodles with peanut sauce.

A3. Shrimp Dumplings

$8.00

Stuffed with vegetables and water chestnuts.

A4. Golden bags

$8.00

Deep-fried minced chicken wrapped with spring roll skin, served with plum sauce.

A5. Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fresh tofu deep-fried until golden brown, served with ground peanuts on spicy sauce.

A6. Satay Chicken

$9.00

Marinated in coconut milk with thai spices and grilled; served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish dip.

A7. Angel Shrimp

$8.00

Deep-fried shrimps wrapped with thin egg roll skin, served with sweet chilli source.

A10. Spicy Calamari

$12.00

Crispy calamari served with spicy sweet cucumber dip.

A11. Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Deep-fried stuffed with Crab stick and cream cheese.

Steamed Mussels

$10.00

Lemongrass Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Edamame Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Edamame

$7.00

Vegetables Dumping

$8.00Out of stock

Soup

S1. Spicy Soup

$5.00

The famous thai hot and sour soup, spiced with lemongrass.

S2. Galanga Broth

$5.00

Mild delicious coconut soup with galanga, lemongrass, and lime juice.

S3. Veggie Soup

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables in clear broth soup.

S4. Chicken Ginger Soup

$6.00

Chicken soup with fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions.

S5. Clear Noodle Soup

$6.00

Clear noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, and scallions.

House Soup

$5.00

Salad and Yum

Y1. House Salad

$8.00

Vegetables and boiled egg with homemade peanut dressing.

Y2. Tiger Tears

$14.00

Grilled beef marinated with thai spices, tomatoes, cucumbers lime juice, onions, scallions, and mints.

Y3. Jumping Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimps tossed with lemongrass , lime juice, tomatoes, cucumbers onions, scallions, and mints.

Y4. Jumping Squid

$13.00

Squids tossed with lemongrass, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion scallions, and mints.

Y5. Nam Sod

$13.00

Ground pork cooked with lime juice, onions, scallions, mints, fresh ginger, and roast peanuts.

Y6. Larb

$13.00

Minced meat spiced with lime juice, rice powder, onions, scallions, mints, and chili paste.

Y8. Yum Sawadee

$16.00

Boneless crispy duck mixed in tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, scallions, mints, and chili paste.

Y10. Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded papaya mixed with garlic tomatoes, stringbeans, and peanuts.

Entree

E1. Red Curry

$15.00

Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.

E2. Green Curry

$15.00

Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.

E3. Panang Curry

$15.00

Lightly sweeten coconut based curry with kaffir leaves, string beans, and green peas.

E4. Yellow Curry

$15.00

Coconut based curry with onions, potatoes, and carrots.

E5. Massamun Curry

$15.00

Coconut based curry with potatoes, onions, carrots and roasted peanuts.

E6. Hot Chili Pepper

$15.00

Sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and fresh chilis.

E7. Hot Basil

$15.00

Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, chilis, and basil.

E8. Prik King

$15.00

Stir-fried with red curry paste, string beans, bell peppers, and kaffir leaves.

E9. Prik Klea

$15.00

Tempura meat sauteed sesame sauce, chopped bell peppers, scallions, and chill; served over fresh lettuce.

E10. Cashew Nut

$15.00

Sauteed with carrots, onions, scallions. Mushrooms, cashew nuts with thai chili paste.

E11. Garlic & Pepper

$15.00

Sauteed with fresh garlic, black peppers, bell peppers, and onions; served over fresh lettuce.

E12. Baby Corn

$15.00

Sauteed with house sauce, baby corns, carrots, and mushrooms.

E13. Broccoli

$15.00

Sauteed with house sauce, carrots, and mushrooms.

E14. Mix Vegetable

$15.00

Seasonal Vegetables sauteed with house sauce.

E15. Sweet & Sour

$15.00

Stirred fried with pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and scallions.

E16. Ginger

$15.00

Sauteed with fresh ginger, bell peppers, carrots, onions, scallions and assorted mushrooms.

E17. Pra Ram

$15.00

Your choice of protein topped with our rich creamy peanut sauce.

E18. Spicy Eggplants

$15.00

Stir-fried eggplants, bells, carrots, onions, and basil in curry paste.

Duck Specials

D1. Panang Duck

$24.00

Light sweet coconut based with kaffir leaves, string beans, and peas.

D2. Sweet & Sour Duck

$24.00

Crispy duck with pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and scallions.

D3. Duck in Red Curry

$24.00

Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bells and basil.

D4. Crispy Basil Duck

$24.00

Crispy duck stir-fried with basil, assorted Vegetables, and chilis.

D5. Honey Duck

$24.00

Crispy duck topped with honey-ginger source.

Sawadee Recommendations

R1. Red Snapper with Basil

$24.00

Deep-fried red snapper fillet topped with basil, carrots, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and chilis.

R2. Red Snapper with Chili Sauce

$24.00

Deep-fried red snapper fillet topped with spicy chili sauce over steamed Vegetables.

R3. Salmon Sawadee

$24.00

Steamed, grilled or deep-fried fillet on steamed Vegetables topped with three-flavor sauce.

R4. Beef Macadamia

$22.00

Cubed steaks sauteed with macadamia nuts,pineapple, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, baby corns, onions, scallions, and fresh gingers.

R5. Shrimp & Scallop Ginger

$22.00

Stir-fried with gingers, onions, scallions, assorted mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots.

R6. Seafood Basil

$22.00

R7. Devil's Seafood

$22.00

Seafood sauteed with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and basil in thai curry paste.

R8. Volcano Chicken

$20.00

Tempura style chicken with steamed vegetable and topped with chili sauce.

R9. Volcano Shrimp

$22.00

Tempura style shrimps with steamed vegetable and topped with sweet chili sauce.

R10. Talay Namprikpao

$22.00

Mixed seafood sauteed with bell peppers, carrots, onions, basil, and thai chili paste.

Noodles and Fried Rice

N1. Pad Thai

$15.00

The most famous Thai noodle dish stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, and scallions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

N2. Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Flat noodle with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and basil.

N3. Pad See Eew

$15.00

Flat noodle stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and sweet soy sauce.

N4. Rad Nah

$15.00

Flat noodle topped with broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms and gravy.

N5. Karee Noodle

$15.00

Flat noodle stir fried with tomatoes, carrots, scallions, yellow curry powder and egg.

N6. Kua Gai Noodle

$15.00

Flat noodle with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and sesame sauce.

N7. Fried Rice

$15.00

With tomatoes, green peas, onions, scallions, and egg.

N8. Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

With pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, tomatoes, onions, scallions, egg, and green peas.

N9. Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

With basil, bells, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli.

N10. Pad Woonsen

$15.00

Clear noodles stir fried with baby corns, tomatoes, assorted mushrooms, onions, scallions, and egg.

Specials

Spicy Mango Cod

$27.00

Prik King Mango Cod

$28.00

Himmaparn

$21.00Out of stock

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Devil Duck

$27.00

Pad Thai Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Honey Salmon

$27.00

Sweet & Sour Salmon

$27.00

Yellow Salmon

$27.00

Spicy Mango Snapper

$28.00

Sides

White Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Peanut sauce

$2.00+

Choose size

Salad dressing

$2.00+

Choose size

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Lunch Salad

$3.00

Lunch Soup

$3.00

Steamed Woosen Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Flat Noodles

$4.00

Crush Peanuts

$1.00

Cashew Nuts

$2.00

Side Cashew Nuts

$2.00

Desserts

Fried Banana

$7.00

Served with whipped cream, chocolate sauce or pure honey sauce.

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$8.00

Served with whipped cream, chocolate sauce or pure honey sauce.

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Mango Delight

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh mango with sweet coconut sticky rice. Sesame seeds topped.

Ice Cream

$5.00

Thai Ice Cream

$6.00

Sweet sticky rice topped with coconut ice cream and roasted peanuts.

Sawadee Custard

$7.00

Sweet coconut sticky rice topped with Thai style custard.

Sacou

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet tapioca topped with coconut milk. Sesame seeds topped.

Sweet Coconut Rice

$4.50

Mango Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot coffee

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Boba Tea

$6.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Saratoga

$4.00

Unsweet Thai Tea

$5.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Coconut Water

$5.00Out of stock

Guava Juice

$5.00

Lychee Juice

$5.00

Roselle Ice Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Thai Ice Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Butterfly Peas Hot Or Cold

$5.00

Sherry Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor, CT 06042

Directions

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image
Sawadee Thai Cuisine image
Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

