Sax's Joint

TAKE A TRIP BACK IN TIME We love a good diner, and the Saxelby family has created just that at the site of the former Marvin’s Restaurant at 317 Petaluma Blvd. South. There is a front counter and booth area (with a large family booth that seats six), a back room with smaller booths and tables, and outdoor seating on the garden patio or out front, next to a pink motorcycle. There is parking area available in the rear off of Second Street!

