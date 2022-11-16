Sax's Joint
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:50 am - 4:15 pm
|Monday
|6:50 am - 4:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:50 am - 4:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:50 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:50 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|6:50 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Restaurant info
TAKE A TRIP BACK IN TIME We love a good diner, and the Saxelby family has created just that at the site of the former Marvin’s Restaurant at 317 Petaluma Blvd. South. There is a front counter and booth area (with a large family booth that seats six), a back room with smaller booths and tables, and outdoor seating on the garden patio or out front, next to a pink motorcycle. There is parking area available in the rear off of Second Street!
Location
317 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Petaluma
Jamba - 001486 - Deer Creek Village
4.8 • 2,029
447 N. McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurant