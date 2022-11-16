Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sax's Joint

No reviews yet

317 Petaluma Blvd S

Petaluma, CA 94952

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Orange Juice
Chic Fried Chic Salad

Beverages

Reg Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

With Whipped Cream

Lg Milk

$4.00

Sm Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Sm Cho Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed

Mimosa

$9.00

With Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Beer

$6.00

Red Beer

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Sax's on the Blvd

$10.00

Special mimosa

$10.00

Virgin bloody

$7.00

Kid's Jr. Orange Juice

$4.00

Jr. Beverage

$2.50

Water

Soda/Iced

Rootbeer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Jr. Beverage

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed

Kid's Jr. Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Reg Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

With Whipped Cream

Special Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Jr. Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Alcohol

Mimosa

$9.00

With Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Special mimosa

$10.00

Beer

$6.00

Wine/Champagne

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Virgin bloody

$7.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Hop Water

$4.00

Red Beer

$8.00

Breakfast

50/50 N Eggs

$13.00
Bacon and Eggs

Bacon and Eggs

$13.00

bacon eggs potatoes and biscuit

Beef Patty & Eggs

$14.00

Beef patty eggs potatoes and biscuit

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade country gravy

Chicken Apple & Eggs

$14.00

Chicken Fried Chicken and Eggs

$15.00

with homemade country gravy

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$15.00

with homemade country gravy

Chili Cheese skillet

$17.00

Country potatoes with chili scrambled eggs cheddar cheese sour cream green onions tomato white onion and jalapenos

Country Sausage and Eggs

$13.00

Country sausage eggs potatoes ans biscuit

Crabcakes and Grits

$19.00

homemade bacon gravy eggs and biscuit

Eggs your Way

$10.00

two eggs potatoes and biscuit

Fresh Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$15.00

With Potatoes and busicut

Ham Steak and Eggs

$13.00

Ham eggs potatoes and biscuit

Make your own scramble

$9.00

start with 3 egg scramble adn your choice of cheese then you add the rest

Rib Eye Steak and Eggs

Rib Eye Steak and Eggs

$22.00

With Potatoes and busicut

Sausage Links and Eggs

$13.00

Sausage eggs potatoes and biscuit

Sax's Monte

Sax's Monte

$13.00

French toast sandwich with country sausage eggs and american cheese

Sax's Special

$14.00

Scramble with egg spinach onions mushrooms groud beef n Jack cheese

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

homemade bacon gravy eggs and biscuit

Spam and Eggs

$13.00

Eggs Potato and Biscuit

Surf N Turf

$25.00

With Potatoes and busicut

Take Out#######

$0.10

Tri Tip and Eggs

$17.00

With Potatoes and busicut

Carfish N Gritz

$22.00
Tyler's Breakfast Burger

Tyler's Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Burger american cheese sausage n egg

Moco Loco

$18.00

Benes

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

with homemade Hollindaise sauce

California Benedict

California Benedict

$14.00

Bacon Avocado Poached eggs and Hollindaise sauce

Tri Tip Benedict

Tri Tip Benedict

$17.00

Grilled sourdough Tri tip tomatoes poached eggs and hollindaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

Spinach Tomato Avocado poached eggs and Hollindaise sauce

Country Benedict

$15.00

Biscuit country country sausage scrambled eggs topped with country gravy

Mexican Benedict

$15.00

Tomato Chorizo onions scrambled topped with spicy hollindaise

Bene 5.0

$15.00

Garlic grilled cheese with Bacon poached eggs and hollindaise

Crabcake Benedict

Crabcake Benedict

$18.00

Homemade Crabcakes poached eggs and hollindaise sauce

Take Out#######

$0.10

Griddle

TT's French Toast

TT's French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon sugar grilled sourdoug french toast topped with Marionberry cream cheese

French Toast

$12.00

Made with cinnamon Challah Bread

Little P

Little P

$14.00

Sourdough French toast with two eggs and bacon or sausage

The Elvis

$14.00

Pancake waffle OR french toast topped with peanut butter and Bananas

Frosted Flakes French Toast

$13.00

Cinnamon Challah bread grilled in aFrosted Flakes

Short Stack

$9.00

2 pancakes

Full Stack

$10.00

3 pancakes

Waffle

$9.00

Malted Belgian style

Chicken N Waffles

Chicken N Waffles

$18.00

Takes 15-20 minutes to cook

Bacon Waffle

$12.00

Thick bacon chunks baked right inside

Spicy Bacon cheddar Waffle

$13.00

Just a great experience all around

Baily Shay's Cereal Waffle

$12.00

Fruity Pebbles baked right inside topped with cream cheese icing

Chicken Breast and Waffles

$20.00

Take Out#######

$0.10

Breakfast Sides

1 Pancake

$5.00

1 Piece of French Toast

$5.00

1/2 Biscuit N Gravy

$8.00

50/50

$6.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Special Cinn Roll

$8.00

Country Potatoes

$5.00

French toast Dippers

$9.00

Deep fired french tost pieces tossesd in cinnamon n sugar

Grits

$7.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.00

S/avo

$1.50

S/CB Hash

$7.00

S/Fruit

$5.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

Side 2 Eggs

$3.50

Side Bagel n crea cheese

$4.00

Side Crabcakes (2)

$12.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

Side of BEEF Patty

$7.00

SIde of Chicken Apple sausage

$7.00

Side of Country sausage

$6.00

Side of Ham

$7.00

Side of sausage links

$6.00

Side of Spam

$6.00

Side Peanutbutter

$2.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side TT Sauce

$2.00

Single Crabcake

$10.00

Take Out#######

$0.10

Petaluma Food Taxi####

S\CFC

$7.00

Burgers & Grill

Just a Burger

$13.00

Just thr best damn burger you ever ate... With Mayo

Just a cheeseBurger

$14.00

Just thr best damn burger you ever ate... With Cheese and Mayo

Mexican Burger

$16.00

Bacon Cheddar Jalipenos and cipotle Mayo

Ranch Burger

Ranch Burger

$16.00

Bacon Avocado Jack cheese and Ranch

Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.00

Bacon Avocado Bleu cheese and Bleu cheese Dressing

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Grilled with onions,mushrooms, swiss cheese and Mayo

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

Grilled onions n Swiss on Rye

The Brandon

$15.00

Bacon cheese burger with Fries & all the fixings rolled up in a flour tortills

The Travis

$18.00

3/4lb Burger with Bacon cheddar jack on Garlic french roll

Pesto Burger

$16.00

Bacon Avovcado Swiss Cheese with Creamy Pesto

Zack Attack

$16.00

Bacon Cheese Burger Stacked with Homemade Mac - N - Cheese

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

with Fried Onion Rings

Chili Cheeseburger

$18.00

Served Open Faced with All the Fixings

Sax's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar and Jack Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Hand-sliced Ham and American Cheese

April's Tuna Melt

$14.00

Opened-faced with Tomatoes and Cheddar on Grilled English Muffins

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$15.00

Oven-roasted Turkey Sun-dried tomatoes Pesto and Swiss

The Joint Grill

$15.00

With Bacon Cheddar and Cream Cheese

Ruben Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef Sauerkraut Homemade 1000 Island Dressing Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye

Corned Beef Hash Grill

$15.00

Our Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Jack Cheese

Crab Cake Grilled Cheese

$18.00

With Tomato Spinach and Jack Chese

Take Out#######

$0.10

Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

On White Bread with Tomato and Lettuce Mayo

Egg Salad Sandwich

$13.00

On White Bread with Tomato and Lettuce Mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

On White Bread with Tomato and Lettuce Mayo

Hand Sliced Ham Sandwich

$13.00

On White Bread with Tomato and Lettuce Mayo

Club

$16.00

Toasted with Fresh Oven-Roasted Turkey

BLT

$14.00

Toasted Sourdough with Tick-Sliced Bacon Lettuce and Tomato

Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Grilled Onions and Swiss on a Grilled Ciabatta Roll

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Sauted Seasonal Veggies Served Open-Faced on Grilled Whole Wheat

Fried Spam Sandwich

$13.00

On White Bread with Tomato and Mayo

Bologna

$13.00

On White Bread with Tomato and Mayo

Kimberlina

Kimberlina

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Avocado Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing on Ciabatta Roll

Mee-Maws Chicken Fried Chicken Sando

$16.00

With American Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion and Mayo on Grilled Hamburger Bun

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Jack Cheese Mayo on Grilled Sourdough French Roll

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce Tomato Onion and Mayo on a Sourdough French Roll

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Grilled Onions Mushrooms and Mayo on a Grilled Sourdough French Roll

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$16.00

With Cole Slaw Pickles and Pepper Jack Cheese

Fried chicken lunch

$20.00

Take Out#######

$0.10

Chicken Strips - ADULT

$14.00

PB & J - ADULT

$14.00

Lunch Sides

Garlic Fries

$7.00

With Fresh Garlic Parmesan cheese and cilantro

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Home Made

Pesto Bacon Feta Fries

$8.00

All tossed togeather

Potato Skins

$9.00

With bacon cheddar cream cheese sour cream n green onions

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

With all the toppings

Side Dreessing

$0.50

S/Fries

$5.00

S/Potato Salad

$5.00

S/Coleslaw

$5.00

S/Mac Salad

$5.00

S/Mac N Cheese

$5.00

S/Fruit

$5.00

Take Out#######

$0.10

Soup and Salad

Soup and Salad Combo

$11.00

With French Bread and Butter

Bacon Cheese Burger Salad

$15.00

Cheedar Avocado Tomato Onion and Pickles

Tiffany Salad

Tiffany Salad

$10.00

Romaine Red Onion Strawberries Almonds and Feat Toassed with Poppy Seed Dressing

Tuna Salad

$15.00

Tomato Mushroom Onion Avocado and Cheddar on Bed of Greens

Chef Salad

$15.00

Turkey Ham Tomato Avocado Egg Mushroom Onions Cheddar and Jack Cheese

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Turkey Egg Avocado Tomato Onion Bacon and Bleu Cheese

Chic Fried Chic Salad

$15.00

Tomato Olive Egg Avocado Onion and Cheddar Cheese

1/2 Sand & Soup

$12.00

1/2 Sand & Salad

$12.00

Soup

$7.00

Soup of the day

Salad

$7.00

Take Out#######

$0.10

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Kids (Copy)

Jr Bacon and Egg

$7.00

Eggs Potato and Toast

Jr Sausage and Egg

$7.00

Eggs Potato and Toast

Jr Pancake and Egg

$7.00

With Choice of Bacon Sausage or Ham and Egg

Jr Ham and Egg

$7.00

Eggs Potato and Toast

Jr French Toast and Egg

$7.00

With Choice of Bacon Sausage or Ham and Egg

Jr Cheesy Scramble

$7.00

Potato and Toast

Jr Half Waffle with Egg

$7.00

With Choice of Bacon Sausage or Ham and Egg

Egg McMommy

$7.00

English Muffin Egg Ham and Cheese with Potato

Mini Corn Dog

$8.00

With Fries or Fruit

Jr Mac & Cheese

$8.00

With Fries or Fruit

Jr CFS

$8.00

Jr PB&J

$8.00

With Fries or Fruit

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

With Fries or Fruit

Jr Cheeseburger

$8.00

With Fries or Fruit

Jr Grilled Cheese Roll Ups

$8.00

With Fries or Fruit

Jr Chicken Strips

$8.00

With Fries or Fruit

Take Out#######

$0.10

Desserts (Copy)

Root Beer Float

$7.00

50/50 Float

$7.00

Milkshake and Malts

$8.00

Cake

$6.00

Brownies

$6.00

Whole Cake

$65.00

Whole Pie

$35.00

Jr Shake

$4.00

Jr Ice Cream

$2.50

Jr Specialty Shake

$5.00

Special shake

$10.00

Take Out#######

$0.10

Retail (Copy)

Jam

$8.00
Sax's Regular Style Hat

Sax's Regular Style Hat

$25.00

Sax's Tee

$20.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Zip Hoodie

$50.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sax's Coffee Cup

$12.00

Sax's Tank

$20.00

Bandanas

$25.00

V-Neck

$25.00

Specials

Special Skillet

$18.00

Special French Toast

$17.00

Special Quesadillia

$18.00

Special Sandwich

$22.00

Special Bene

$18.00

Carfish N Gritz

$22.00
All hours
Sunday6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Monday6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Friday6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 4:15 pm
Restaurant info

TAKE A TRIP BACK IN TIME We love a good diner, and the Saxelby family has created just that at the site of the former Marvin’s Restaurant at 317 Petaluma Blvd. South. There is a front counter and booth area (with a large family booth that seats six), a back room with smaller booths and tables, and outdoor seating on the garden patio or out front, next to a pink motorcycle. There is parking area available in the rear off of Second Street!

Website

Location

317 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

