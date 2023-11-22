Schuyler's Kitchen 4477 W Fairmount Ave, Lakewood
4477 W Fairmount Ave, Lakewood
Lakewood, NY 14750
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Home-Style Specialties
- Full Gravy$10.79
Made from scratch gravy and biscuits. We put a generous portion over two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
- Half Gravy$5.59
Made from scratch gravy and biscuits. We put a generous portion over two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits
- 1 Egg$3.29
Cooked your way -fried, scrambled, or poached served with one piece of our thick sliced toasted bread
- 2 Eggs$3.99
Cooked your way -fried, scrambled, or poached served with one piece of our thick sliced toasted bread
- 3 Eggs$4.49
Cooked your way -fried, scrambled, or poached served with one piece of our thick sliced toasted bread
- 4 Eggs$4.99
Cooked your way -fried, scrambled, or poached served with one piece of our thick sliced toasted bread
- Eggs Without Toast$1.29
Each
- Starter$9.99
Two extra large eggs cooked your way with your choice of toast, three pieces of applewood smoked bacon, and fresh hash browns
- Hearty Breakfast$8.99
Two extra large eggs, and two pancakes served with farm-fresh butter and syrup
- 1 Potato Pancakes$3.29
Freshly made and fried to order served with fresh sour cream or applesauce
- 2 Potato Pancakes$6.49
Freshly made and fried to order served with fresh sour cream or applesauce
- 3 Potato Pancakes$9.79
Freshly made and fried to order served with fresh sour cream or applesauce
- Steak & Eggs$14.49
6 oz. black Angus steak with two extra large eggs cooked your way, choice of toast, and fresh hash browns
- 1 Meat Scrambler$10.99
3 pieces XL eggs scrambled, placed on a bed of hash browns topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese or hollandaise sauce, and fresh green onion served with toast
- 3 Meat Scrambler$13.99
3 pieces XL eggs scrambled, placed on a bed of hash browns topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese or hollandaise sauce, and fresh green onion served with toast
- Sausage Gravy Scrambler$11.29
1 biscuit, hash browns, 2 eggs cooked your way then topped with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
One extra large egg (fried over hard) with your choice of cheese, smoked ham, sausage, or smoked bacon, 1/2 order of hash browns on your choice of bread
- Lox & Bagel$8.99
Toasted bagel served with smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced tomato, purple onion, lemon wedge, and capers
- Steak Skillet$15.99
Hash browns, sauteed mushrooms & onions, 2 pieces XL eggs, 6 oz. Black Angus steak, topped with hollandaise sauce or cheddar with toast
- Pierogi Skillet$12.99
Hash browns, peppers & onions, 3 pieces potato or cheddar pierogies, 2 pieces XL eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce or cheddar & green onion with toast
Benedicts
Omelets or Wraps
Pancake, Crepe, French Toasts
- 1 Pancake$4.29
Buttermilk pancakes served with farm fresh butter and syrup, sprinkled with powdered sugar
- 2 Pancakes$7.79
Buttermilk pancakes served with farm fresh butter and syrup, sprinkled with powdered sugar
- 3 Pancakes$9.99
Buttermilk pancakes served with farm fresh butter and syrup, sprinkled with powdered sugar
- 1 Crepe$3.29
Delicious homemade light crepes stuffed with your choice of canned fruit filling and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and fresh real whipped cream. Fresh fruit market price additional charge
- 2 Crepes$6.39
Delicious homemade light crepes stuffed with your choice of canned fruit filling and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and fresh real whipped cream. Fresh fruit market price additional charge
- 3 Crepes$9.49
Delicious homemade light crepes stuffed with your choice of canned fruit filling and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and fresh real whipped cream. Fresh fruit market price additional charge
- 1 Stuffed French Toast$4.99
We take thick-cut Texas toast and stuff it with our own sweet cream cheese filling then dip it in our French toast mixture and cook it to order topped with powdered sugar
- 2 Stuffed French Toast$8.69
We take thick-cut Texas toast and stuff it with our own sweet cream cheese filling then dip it in our French toast mixture and cook it to order topped with powdered sugar
- 3 Stuffed French Toast$12.99
We take thick-cut Texas toast and stuff it with our own sweet cream cheese filling then dip it in our French toast mixture and cook it to order topped with powdered sugar
- 1 French Toast$3.49
Thick hearty French toast made with fresh eggs, cream, vanilla, nutmeg & cinnamon cooked to order then sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with farm fresh butter and syrup
- 2 French Toast$6.69
Thick hearty French toast made with fresh eggs, cream, vanilla, nutmeg & cinnamon cooked to order then sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with farm fresh butter and syrup
- 3 French Toast$9.99
Thick hearty French toast made with fresh eggs, cream, vanilla, nutmeg & cinnamon cooked to order then sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with farm fresh butter and syrup
- Flat Crepe$2.00
- PB&J Sandwich$4.49
From the Bakery
- Two Homemade Buttermilk Drop Biscuits$3.29
Served warm with homemade fresh honey butter
- English Muffin$2.49
Toasted and served buttered
- Plain Bagel$2.49
Toasted and served buttered with cream cheese
- Asiago Bagel$2.99
Toasted and served buttered with cream cheese
- Croissant$3.79
Served warm or grilled with fresh butter
- White Bread$0.99
Per slice. Toasted and served buttered
- Sourdough Bread$0.99
Per slice. Toasted and served buttered
- Rye Bread$0.99
Per slice. Toasted and served buttered
- Wheatberry Bread$0.99
Per slice. Toasted and served buttered
- Raisin Bread$0.99
Per slice. Toasted and served buttered
- Gluten-Free Bread$1.69
Per slice. Toasted and served buttered
- CINNAMON BUN$0.99Out of stock
Breakfast Meats
Cereal, Fruits, and Sides
- Cereal$2.99
Served with whole or 2% milk
- Oatmeal$4.49
With brown sugar and raisins
- SMALL Oatmeal$3.49
With brown sugar and raisins
- Oatmeal With Toast$5.49
With brown sugar and raisins
- Small Grits$3.69
Made with real butter and Cheddar cheese
- Large Grits$4.69
Made with real butter and Cheddar cheese
- Side Hash Browns$3.29
A generous portion of fresh shredded potatoes seasoned with green & red peppers, onions salt, pepper, and garlic
- Monkey Fruit$2.59
- Small Fresh Fruit Plate$3.99
Seasonal
- Large Fresh Fruit Plate$6.69
Seasonal
- Side Hollandaise$1.29
- Side Gravy$2.79
- Side Peanut Butter$0.69
- Side Salsa$0.49
- Pure Maple Syrup (One Ounce)$0.79
- Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Lunch Menu
Schuyler's Burgers
Signature Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.29
Tender pork with sweet BBQ sauce served on a fresh baked brioche roll
- BLT Sandwich$9.29
Four slices of our applewood smoked bacon on toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
Tender slices of seasoned beef, grilled and topped with provolone, peppers & onions served on a fresh baked sub roll
- Patty Melt$9.99
Our fresh ground beef is grilled and topped with sautéed onions and melted American cheese on grilled white crown bread
- Grilled Chicken Montreal$9.99
Tender grilled seasoned chicken breast served with lettuce & tomato on a fresh baked brioche roll
- Chicken Wrap$9.99
A warm honey wheat wrap with sliced seasoned grilled chicken breast, choice of cheese, tomato pesto mayo, tomato, and baby lettuces
- BLT Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
Tender seasoned chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served in a warm honey wheat wrap
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Your choice of thick sliced bread and cheese
- Grilled Tuna Melt$10.29
Albacore with thick sliced bread and American cheese
- Deli Sandwich$8.29
Ham or turkey on thick sliced bread
- Reuben$10.49
Grilled and stacked high on rye bread with thinly sliced corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and our homemade 1000 island dressing
- Monster Reuben$13.99
Freshly sliced corned beef (1/2 lb.) sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and our homemade 1000 island dressing on grilled fresh baked rye bread
- Turkey Spinach Wrap$11.49
We take a warm honey wheat wrap and add roasted turkey, fresh spinach, shredded Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato pesto mayo
- Grilled Italian Turkey Pesto$12.99
We baste and grill our thick sourdough bread with olive oil, Italian seasoning, and sea salt then add grilled turkey, tomato, applewood bacon, spinach, mozzarella, and provolone cheese with basil pesto mayo
- Grilled Mozza Vegetarian$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, and baby lettuces on grilled sourdough bread basted with olive oil, sea salt, and Italian seasonings
- The Lakewood Club$11.99
We start with thick-cut toasted wheatberry bread and layer it with our baked ham, roasted turkey, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese
Salads
- Schuyler Salad$12.99
A true salad lover's feast! We start with a generous serving of fresh greens and top them with lots of smoked ham, roasted turkey, hard-boiled egg, apple slices, tomato, carrots, celery, croutons, raisins & shredded cheddar cheese - mix it up and dig in!
- Pittsburgh Steak Salad$15.99
Fresh greens topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomato, croutons & our homemade coleslaw, and seasoned black Angus 6 oz. steak
- Side Salad$4.49
Fresh greens topped with fresh tomato, croutons, and shredded Cheddar cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh greens topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomato, croutons and grilled seasoned chicken breast
- Tuna Salad Plate$10.99
Fresh greens topped with freshly made albacore tuna salad (made to order with your choice of onion, celery, relish, or mayo) tomato, and purple onion. Served with crackers
Homemade Soups and Chili
Soup and Sandwich Combos
Hot Dogs and Sausage
Specials
Desserts
Beverage Menu
Beverages
- Coffee$2.69
- Hot Tea$2.39
Brewed onsite
- Iced Tea$2.39
Brewed onsite
- Hot Cocoa$1.99
Topped with real whipped cream
- Chai Tea Latte$3.49
Topped with real whipped cream
- Small Whole Milk$1.69
- Large Whole Milk$2.49
- Small 2% Milk$1.69
- Large 2% Milk$2.49
- Small Chocolate Milk$1.99
- Large Chocolate Milk$2.79
- Pepsi Products$2.49
20 oz. Other beverages in the cooler as priced
- Small Apple Juice$1.49
- Large Apple Juice$2.49
- Small Orange Juice$1.49
- Large Orange Juice$2.49
- Small Cranberry Juice$1.49
- Large Cranberry Juice$2.49
- Small Tomato Juice$1.49
- Large Tomato Juice$2.49
- Small V-8 Juice$1.49
- Large V-8 Juice$2.49
- Cold Brew$2.69
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
4477 W Fairmount Ave, Lakewood, Lakewood, NY 14750
Photos coming soon!