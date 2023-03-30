Sea Bay Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Sea Bay Café is conveniently located on premises inside the Best Western Plus Ocean City. It is a family-owned and operated café, serving breakfast, lunch, & more! Open year-round with seasonal hours.
6007 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842
