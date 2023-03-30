Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Bay Cafe

6007 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Lunch

Starters

Cafe Fries

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese / Bacon Bits / Ranch

French Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Tater Tots

$5.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Supreme Tots - Dominican Style

$10.99Out of stock

Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork / Tater Tots / Cheddar / Mayo / Ketchup

Wings

$13.50

8 Bone-In / Honey Siracha / BBQ / Old Bay / Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Choice of Fries, Onion Rings, or Tater Tots

Salads

Garden

$9.99

Romaine / Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Green Peppers / Carrots / Croutons

Chef

$13.99Out of stock

Garden Salad / Ham / Turkey / Cheddar

Caesar

$9.99

Romaine / Paresan / Caesar Dressing / Croutons

Spinach

$13.99

Bacon / Strawberries / Blueberries / Walnuts / Warm Feta Cheese / Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing

Wraps / Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich - Dominican Style

$13.99Out of stock

Seasoned Pork Meat / Green Peppers / Onion / Cabbage / Ketchup / Mayo

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served on a Burger Bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.99Out of stock

Fresh Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Broiled and Served on a roll with cole slaw and a side of fries

Turkey Rachel

$11.99Out of stock

Swiss Cheese / Thousand Island / Cole Slaw / Grilled on Marble Rye

Turkey Reuben

$11.99Out of stock

Swiss Cheese / Thousand Island / Sauerkraut / Grilled on Marble Rye

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.99

Beef or Chicken / Choice of Toppings

Pork BBQ Sandwich (Pull Pork)

$12.99Out of stock

Served on a Burger Bun / Cole Slaw on the side

Turkey B.L.T. Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Lunch B.L.T.

$8.25

Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$11.99

Baconator

$12.99

Cheese and Bacon

Cowboy Burger

$13.99

Cheddar Cheese / Bacon / Onion Ring on Top / BBQ sauce

Flatbreads

Lunch Traditional Cheese Flatbread

$10.99Out of stock

Pizza Sauce and Cheese

Lunch Traditional Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.99Out of stock

Pizza Sauce / Cheese / Pepperoni

Lunch Meat Lover's Flatbread

$15.99Out of stock

Pizza Sauce / Cheese / Pepperoni / Bacon/ Ham

Lunch Veggie FlatBread

$9.99Out of stock

Pizza Sauce / Cheese / Onions / Green Peppers / Tomatoes / Mushrooms

Kid's Lunch Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Comes with Fries

Kid Burger

$7.99

Comes with Fries

Kid Turkey & Cheese Sand

$5.99

Comes with Fries

Kid PB & J

$4.99

Comes with Fries

kid chicken fingers

$6.99

Third Party Lunch Menu

Starters

Cafe Fries

$11.99

Cheddar Cheese / Bacon Bits / Ranch

French Fries

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Tater Tots

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Supreme Tots - Dominican Style

$13.99Out of stock

Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Pork / Tater Tots / Cheddar / Mayo / Ketchup

Wings

$15.99

8 Bone-In / Honey Siracha / BBQ / Old Bay / Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Choice of Fries, Onion Rings, or Tater Tots

Salads

Garden

$13.99

Romaine / Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Green Peppers / Carrots / Croutons

Chef

$16.99Out of stock

Garden Salad / Ham / Turkey / Cheddar

Caesar

$13.99

Romaine / Paresan / Caesar Dressing / Croutons

Spinach

$16.99

Bacon / Strawberries / Blueberries / Walnuts / Warm Feta Cheese / Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing

Wraps / Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich - Dominican Style

$15.99Out of stock

Seasoned Pork Meat / Green Peppers / Onion / Cabbage / Ketchup / Mayo

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Served on a Burger Bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99Out of stock

Fresh Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Broiled and Served on a roll with cole slaw and a side of fries

Turkey Rachel

$13.99Out of stock

Swiss Cheese / Thousand Island / Cole Slaw / Grilled on Marble Rye

Turkey Reuben

$13.99Out of stock

Swiss Cheese / Thousand Island / Sauerkraut / Grilled on Marble Rye

Cheesesteak Sub

$14.99

Beef or Chicken / Choice of Toppings

Pork BBQ Sandwich (Pull Pork)

$14.99Out of stock

Served on a Burger Bun / Cole Slaw on the side

Turkey B.L.T. Wrap

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Lunch B.L.T.

$10.25

Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.99

Baconator

$15.99

Cheese and Bacon

Cowboy Burger

$16.99

Cheddar Cheese / Bacon / Onion Ring on Top / BBQ sauce

Kid's Lunch Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Comes with Fries

Kid Burger

$9.99

Comes with Fries

Kid Turkey & Cheese Sand

$7.99

Comes with Fries

Kid PB & J

$6.99

Comes with Fries

Smoothies

Srawberry / Banana Smoothie

$8.99

Almond Milk / Vanilla Protein Powder

PB / Chocolate / Banana Smoothie

$8.99

Almond Milk / Protein Powder / Cocoa Powder

Spinach Smoothie

$8.99

Almond Milk / Vanilla Protein Powder / Banana

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Birch Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50
The Sea Bay Café is conveniently located on premises inside the Best Western Plus Ocean City. It is a family-owned and operated café, serving breakfast, lunch, & more! Open year-round with seasonal hours.

6007 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

