Greek
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd

224 Reviews

$

14041 Coursey Blvd

BATON ROUGE, LA 70817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Sides Plate
Chicken Shawarma Plate
#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)

Plates

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.95

Chicken Shawarma with your choice of two sides.

Gyro (Lamb & Beef) Plate

$12.95

Gyro (Lamb & Beef) with your choice of two sides.

Combination (Chicken & Gyro) Plate

Combination (Chicken & Gyro) Plate

$13.95

Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb & Beef) with your choice of two sides.

Build Your Own Plate

1 Side Plate

$4.50

2 Sides Plate

$7.55

3 Sides Plate

$9.95

4 Sides Plate

$12.25

5 Sides Plate

$14.25

Special Combos

#1 Chicken Meal

#1 Chicken Meal

$12.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)

#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)

$12.95

Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#3 Combo Meal

#3 Combo Meal

$13.95

Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#4 Lite Meal

#4 Lite Meal

$9.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#5 Chicken Salad

#5 Chicken Salad

Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad

#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad

Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#7 Combo Salad

#7 Combo Salad

Served with Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef). Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#8 Lite Meal

#8 Lite Meal

$9.95

Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#9 Chicken Rice Bowl

#9 Chicken Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#10 Gyro Rice Bowl

#10 Gyro Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Gyro (Lamb and Beef) and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#11 Combo Rice Bowl

#11 Combo Rice Bowl

Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#12 Lite Meal

#12 Lite Meal

$9.95

Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.

#13 Chicken Box

#13 Chicken Box

Chicken Shawarma served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#14 Gyro Box

#14 Gyro Box

Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#15 Combo Box

#15 Combo Box

Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.

#16 Pita Wrap

#16 Pita Wrap

$7.95

Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.

Extras

Cup of Hummus

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Grecian Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Garlic Paste

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Feta Cheese

$0.80

2 oz cup

Extra Pita Bread

$0.40

Extra Chili Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Serop's Sauce

$0.40

2 oz cup

Extra Dressing

$0.40

2 oz cup

Add Onion

Add Fatoush

Out of stock

Hot Sides

Broccoli

$4.50

Buttered Corn

$4.50

Chicken Shawarma

$4.50

Creamed Spinach

$4.50

Eggplant & Potato Parmesan

$4.50

Falafel

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Cauliflower

$4.50

Green Beans

$4.50

Gyro (Lamb & Beef)

$4.50

Lentil Soup

$4.50

Mac and Cheese

$4.25

Mousaka Eggplant

$4.50

Mujadara (Lentils & Wheat)

$4.50

Mustard Greens

$4.50

Okra

$4.50

Potato & Onions

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.50

Sauteed Eggplant

$4.50

Spinach Pie

$4.50

Steamed Cabbage

$4.50

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$4.50Out of stock

Veggie Grape Leaves

$4.50

Cold Sides

Hummus

$4.50

Baba Ghanouj

$4.50

Feta Salad

$4.50

Fatoush Salad

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Tabouleh Salad

$4.50

Tomato-Onion-Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Baklava

$4.50

Chocolate Baklava

$4.50

Salad Dressing

Large Salad (no meat)

$9.95

Small Salad (no meat)

$7.55

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.10+

20 oz to go cup

Bottled Water

$2.10

16.9 oz bottled water

Cup of Water

Bulk Orders

Baba Ghanouj

$10.00+

Baklava (Dozen)

$34.00

Chicken Shawerma (1 LB)

$15.00

Corn

$7.25+

Creamed Spinach

$9.00+

Falafel (Dozen)

$13.00

Grape Leaves (Dozen)

$9.50

Grecian Sauce

$8.00+

Green Beans

$8.00+

Gyro (1 LB)

$18.00

Hummus

$10.00+

Lentil Soup

$8.00+

Mujadara

$8.00+

Mustard Greens

$8.00+

Pasta Salad

$8.00+

Pita Wrap (Dozen)

$65.00

Potatoes & Onions

$8.00+

Rice Pilaf

$7.00+

Salad Dressing

$10.00+

Smothered Okra

$8.00+

Spinach Pie (Dozen)

$34.00

Tabouleh

$8.00+

Tomato-Onion-Cucumber Salad

$8.00+
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE, LA 70817

