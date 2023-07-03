Restaurant header imageView gallery

Settle Down Tavern

58 Reviews

117 S Pinckney St

Madison, WI 53703



Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Settle Down Tavern is a classic Midwestern tavern serving tasty sandwiches, ice cold beer, gourmet cocktails and lotsa love! We are now open for takeout, delivery, outdoor patio and indoor open-spaced atrium seating, accepting food, beverage and friendship orders from the good people of Madison, WI. Our staff will be practicing safety first methods related to cleanliness and sanitary methods. Masks will be worn, surfaces and objects constantly sanitized and wiped, and we will be operating with respectful distance awareness at all times. Our pickup and delivery system will be very user-friendly. We have reserved parking slots for cars outside 111 King Street, and we will have our own staff delivering contact-free throughout Madison. We look forward to being a part of the neighborhood and community in downtown Madison for many moons to come, and hope you know everyone is welcome at Settle Down.

Website

Location

117 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

