Restaurant info

The Shaffer Trio (Mark, Kelly, and Dominic) are proud of our commitment to creating high quality foods as our passion for flavor shines through each and every product we create. Using only the finest locally sourced ingredients our talented chefs create an array of mouthwatering menu options that cater to all palates such as “The Reuben” loaded with thinly sliced corned beef and topped with our secret tangy sauce. You can also choose from one of our juicy signature smash burgers (always fresh and never frozen), a variety of 16” subs, and sides to accompany the delicious sandwiches. We also offer healthy options such as vegetarian sandwiches, wraps, soups, and salads.