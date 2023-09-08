Individual(CHANGE MENU HERE)

Appetizers

Try Our Home Made Dips, served with you choice of Pita Bread, Pita Chips or Our Famous House Bread!
Hummus (Vegan)

$8.00

Mixture of mashed chick peas, tahini sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic and olive oil (V)

Kashk Badejman (Vegetarian)

$8.00

Eggplant Pan-Fried with Mint and Onion with Whey dressing

Joojeh Wings

$14.00

5 pcs of marinated joojeh with bone come w/ choice of sauces

Mast-o-Khiar (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Homemade yogurt with chopped cucumbers and flavored with diced mint

Mast-o-Museer (vegetarian)

$8.00

Mast Moosir A Blend of Yogurt & Shallots Ingredients: Plain Yogurt, Lebni Yogurt, Dry Shallots, Garlic, Salt, Pepper

Kibbeh

$17.00

Flavorful blend of fragrant herbs and spices, whey and meat. Served with side salad, hummus and bread. (4qty)

Falafel (vegan)

$14.00

Crispy ball made from broad beans and ground chickpeas, Served with side salad, hummus and bread. (5 qty)

Salads

Shirazi Salad

$12.00

Loaded Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Large Plates

Koobideh

$17.00

2 Skewers of Koobideh Kabob (Ground Beef&lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Joojeh

$17.00

1 Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer), served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Chenjeh

$21.00

1 Chenjeh Kabob (Seasoned Tenderloin Chunks). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Shrimp

$19.00

1 Shrimp Kabob (Marinated Shrimp Skewer). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Barg

$26.00

1 Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon Skewer) . Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Joojeh Sultani

$24.00

(1) Joojeh Kabob ( Marinated Chicken Skewer) (1) Koobideh Kabob Skewer of (Ground Beef &Lamb Skewer) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Barg Sultani

$32.00

(1) Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon) (1) Koobideh Kabob ( Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Chehjeh Sultani

$27.00

(1) Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Tenderloin Skewer) (1) Koobideh Kabob (Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Mixed Grill (2-3 People)

$55.00

(1) Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Chunks Filet Mignon) (2) Koobideh Kabob ( Skewer of Beef mixed with lamb) (1) Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer) Served with Basmati Rice, House Salad and your Choice of Sauce.

Small Plates

Koobideh

$13.00

1 Koobideh Kabob ( Ground beef and Lamb Kabob) Broiled on Open Fire served with your choice of grain or salad.

Joojeh

$13.00

1 Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer) , Broiled on Open Fire served with your choice of grain or salad.

Wraps

Joojeh Kabob Diced, with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, cucumber, Avocado, Papita chips and Garlic Sauce - No Substitutions**

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Falafel wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce

Joojeh Wrap

$12.00

1 Joojeh Kabob (Chicken marinated in house seasoning) wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.

Koobideh Wrap

$12.00

1 Koobideh Kabob marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.

Stews

Fesenjoon

$16.00

12 Once sweet- and- tart walnut puree and pomegranate sauce, served over halal braised chicken served over Basmati rice.

Gheymeh

$14.99

(12once stew) Sautéed discret beef prepared with onions and yellow split peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with slivered fried potatoes. Served over Basmati Rice

Ghormeh Sabzi

$14.95

Ghormeh Sabzi is an incredibly delicious Persian stew that is served over steamed basmati rice. It has tender cooked meat in intensely fragrant, rich and lemon herb gravy along with kidney Popularly known as the national dish of Iran, this stew is packed with protein and fiber. 12once

Sides

Barg side

$20.00

1 Skewer Barg (1 Skewerof Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon)

Shrimp Side

$15.99

(1) Shrimp Kabob - 1 Skewer Marinated Shrimp ( 5 pieces )

Chenjeh Side

$18.00

(1) Chenjeh Kabob Skewer ( 1 Skewer Marinated FIlet Chunks)

Joojeh Side

$9.99

1 Joojeh Kabob ( Marinated Chicken Skewer)

Koobideh Side

$6.99

(1)Koobideh Kabob (Skewer Mixed with Ground Beef and Ground Lamb and spices)

Grilled Tomatoes Skewer

$5.00

4 Half Tomato Plum - Charbroiled.

Grilled Onions Skewer

$5.00
Zereshk Polo

$8.00

Zeresk Polo- Basmati Rice mixed with Saffron & Barberries.

Rice

$4.99
House Bread

$2.00

Plastic Utensil

$1.00

Kibbeh

$5.00

Shahs French Fries

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Desserts

Sholeh Zard

$4.00+
Baklava Persian 2 Pieces

$10.00

Bottled Drinks & Canned Soda's

Coca Cola Can

$3.00
Coke Zero Can

$3.00
Fanta Can

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00
Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00
Mexican Sprite Bottle

$4.00
Mexican Fanta Bottle

$4.00
Abali Dough with Mint

$4.00
Abali Sparking Dough with Mint

$4.00
Abali Sparking Dough

$4.00
Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Water

$3.00
Abali Dough Plain

$4.00

Family Platters and Catering

Family Platters

Family Platter (3-4) People

$49.99

3 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 1 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 4 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 onces of Mastokhair and 16 onces shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.

Shahs Family Platter (5-7) People

$74.99

4 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 2 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 2 Skewer Chenjeh Kabob served with rice, 5 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 once of Mastokhair and 16 once of shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.

All Chicken Family Platter (4-5) People

$49.99

4 Skewers Joojeh (12 Onces each skewer), served with rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad No substitutions of meat.

All Koobideh Family Platter (4-5) People

$49.99

8 Skewers Kubideh Kabob served rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad.