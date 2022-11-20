  • Home
Cortadito Coffee House Coral Gables

200 MIRACLE MILE

CORAL GABLES, FL 33134

Breakfast

Cuban Breakfast

$9.50

Fresh scrambled eggs, ham croquetas & tostada with your choice of bacon or sausage

American Breakfast

$9.50

3 scrambled eggs, bacon & 2 pancakes

Avocado Toast

$7.25

Multigrain toasted with butter, avocado spread & sunflower seeds

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, 2 ham croquetas, Swiss cheese in a warm Cuban bread

Pan con Tortilla

$7.25

Omelette sandwich on Cuban Bread with mayo & Swiss cheese

Egg Sandwich

$7.25

Fresh scramble eggs in pressed Cuban bread

Croissant & Eggs

$7.25

A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs

Cuban Tortilla Slice

$4.25

Cuban inspired tortilla with onion, potato, maduros & ham

Cuban Toast

$2.00

Cuban bread toasted with butter

Sandwiches Cubanos

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Exquisite roasted chicken, swiss cheese, avocado & bacon in pressed Cuban bread

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$10.95

If you ever wished for croquetas in a sandwich, try this one! Ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and roasted pork topped with ham croquetas in pressed Cuban bread

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

$10.95

Roasted pork with grilled onions served in pressed Cuban bread

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$12.95

Cuban style shredded beef, Swiss cheese in pressed Cuban bread

Turkey Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

A spin on the Cuban classic served with oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban wheat bread

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.75

Hot pressed croissant, ham, and swiss cheese.