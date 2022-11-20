Cortadito Coffee House Coral Gables
200 MIRACLE MILE
CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
Breakfast
Cuban Breakfast
Fresh scrambled eggs, ham croquetas & tostada with your choice of bacon or sausage
American Breakfast
3 scrambled eggs, bacon & 2 pancakes
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toasted with butter, avocado spread & sunflower seeds
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, 2 ham croquetas, Swiss cheese in a warm Cuban bread
Pan con Tortilla
Omelette sandwich on Cuban Bread with mayo & Swiss cheese
Egg Sandwich
Fresh scramble eggs in pressed Cuban bread
Croissant & Eggs
A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs
Cuban Tortilla Slice
Cuban inspired tortilla with onion, potato, maduros & ham
Cuban Toast
Cuban bread toasted with butter
Sandwiches Cubanos
Chicken Sandwich
Exquisite roasted chicken, swiss cheese, avocado & bacon in pressed Cuban bread
Croqueta Preparada Sandwich
If you ever wished for croquetas in a sandwich, try this one! Ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and roasted pork topped with ham croquetas in pressed Cuban bread
Cuban Sandwich
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread
Pan Con Lechon Sandwich
Roasted pork with grilled onions served in pressed Cuban bread
Ropa Vieja Sandwich
Cuban style shredded beef, Swiss cheese in pressed Cuban bread
Turkey Cuban Sandwich
A spin on the Cuban classic served with oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban wheat bread
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Hot pressed croissant, ham, and swiss cheese.