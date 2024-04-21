Shaka Kitchen - Morristown 62 South Street
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Shaka Kitchen is the only fast casual, Chef curated eatery that harmonizes health, happiness, and flavor in a purposeful way.
62 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960
