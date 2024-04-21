Lava Rock Tacos

$14.00 +

2-3 corn tortillas filled with GF battered shrimp tossed in our signature lava rock sauce, topped with fresh cabbage, (mango OR pineapple) & pickled onions *(option to sub: grilled chicken, kalua pulled pork, bbq pulled jackfruit. spicy cauliflower) *mango & pineapple are subject to seasonal availability*