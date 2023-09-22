Tyree's Table 68 South St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh and local eatery committed to providing on the go options.
Location
68 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street
No Reviews
11 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurant