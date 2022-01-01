A map showing the location of Shiretown Marketplace 54 College StView gallery

Shiretown Marketplace 54 College St

No reviews yet

54 College St

Middlebury, VT 05753

Breakfast

Breakfast on a Biscuit

$7.00

Challah French Toast

$12.00+

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

The Classic

$11.00

Egg

$2.00

Bacon Slice

$2.00

Challah Toast

$3.00

House Potatoes

$3.50

Breakfast Pork Taco

$5.00

Breakfast Taco Veggie

$4.50

Breakfast Taco Vegan

$4.50

Yogurt

$6.00

Lunch

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Plain Hot Dog

$6.00

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Side of Pickles

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Tri Tip Chili Dog

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Tri Tip Chili Bowl

$9.50

Cup Chili

$4.00

Vegitarian Chili

$8.50

Just Rice

$3.00

Vegan Chili Cup

$4.50

Coffee

12 oz Coffee

$2.50

16oz Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

High Brew Coffee

$3.25

La Colombe Coffee

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.50

Sam's Bakery

Babka Loaf

$12.00

Bagel

$2.50

4pk Bagels

$6.50

Banana Oat Bread

$10.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Blueberry Muffins

$3.50

Braided Challah Loaf

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$1.50

Danish

$4.00

12 Dinner Rolls

$15.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

6pk Pita

$12.00

Potato Roll

$1.25

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$8.50

Slice Pumpkin Bread

$2.75

Just Granola

$3.00

Whole Coffee Cake

$30.00

Saturday Brunch Specials

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Beer + Wine

Mimosa

$8.00

Foley Brothers Oktoberfest

$7.00

Green Empire IPA

$7.00

Farnham Hill Cider

$7.00

Glass Red Wine

$9.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sunkist Orange

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

A&W Root Beer

$1.75

Jarritos

$2.25

Goslings Ginger Beer

$1.75

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.25

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.25

Spindrift

$2.25

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Poland Spring Water - Sport Cap

$2.25

Poland Spring Seltzer

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$1.50

Vita Coconut Water

$2.00

Aqua Seltzer

$2.75

Saratoga Still Water

$2.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.25

Pelegrino Water

$2.25

Polar Club Soda

$1.75

Polar Tonic Water

$1.75

Bloody Mary Mix

$9.99

Adam & Eve Juice

$2.25

Arizona Tea

$0.99

Bai Antioxidant

$3.00

Clean Cause Tea

$3.00

Gatorade

$1.75

Joe's Tea

$2.50

Kombucha Bottles

$4.00

Kombucha 12oz Cans

$3.25

Natalie's Juice

$3.75+

Orange Juice Half Gallon

$6.00

Snapple

$1.50

Steaz Tea

$2.25

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Whole Milk - 16oz

$1.50

Chocolate Milk - 16oz

$1.75

Milk - Quart

$2.00

Half & Half - Quart

$3.00

Heavy Cream - 1/2 Gallon

$11.00

Milk - 1/2 Gallon

$3.00

Chocolate Milk - 1/2 Gallon

$3.75

La Colombe Coffee

$3.00

Ice House Kafir

$5.00

High Brew Coffee

$3.25

16oz Eggnog

$3.00

Eggnog Quart

$4.75

Snowcap 802 Cold Brew

$4.75

Snowcap Maple Cold Brew

$5.00

Vivid Coffee

$5.00

Goodies

Cabot Cheese

$4.00+

Berry Thyme Chevre

$5.50

Farmstead Cheddar

$7.00

Farmstead Cranberry

$7.50

Grafton Cheddar 2 Year

$8.50

Grafton Cheddar 1 Year

$5.50

Maplebrook Mozzarella

$5.50

Maplebrook Smoked Mozzarella

$6.00

Butter

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Sour Cream

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$3.50

Maple Meadows Dozen Eggs

$4.00

Aromatico Pork Salami - 4oz

$8.00

Aromatico Pork Salami - 6oz

$12.00

Danieile Inc. Hard Salame

$7.00

Danieile Inc. Soppressata

$7.00

Wilcox Ice Cream

$5.00

Wilcox Plant Based Ice Cream

$7.00

Little Homser Cheese

$9.00

Harbison Mini 5oz

$11.00

Rileys Coat Cheese

$11.00

Moosamaloo 8oz Cheese

$10.00

Camebrie 8oz Cheese

$10.00

Buds Beans - 1lb

$15.00

Iluminar - 12oz

$16.50

Apolis Craft Tea

$12.50

Daily Chocolate Hot Chocolate 4oz

$7.00

Daily Chocolate Hot Chocolate 8oz

$11.00

Handmade Mug

$40.00

MS Maple Syrup Amber - 1.4oz

$5.00

MS Maple Syrup Dark Robust - 8oz

$8.00

MS Maple Syrup Dark Robust - 16oz

$12.00

MS Maple Syrup Dark Robust - 32oz

$19.00

MS Maple Syrup Dark Robust - 64oz

$29.00

MS Maple Syrup Amber - 32oz

$19.00

MS Maple Cream - 4oz

$7.50

MS Maple Cream - 8oz

$15.00

MS Maple Sugar - small bag

$7.00

MS Maple Sugar - large bag

$16.00

LF Honey - 9.6oz

$8.00

LF Honey - 1lb

$11.00

LF Honey - 2.25lb

$20.00

Nitty Gritty Unbleached Flour - 2lb

$9.00

Nitty Gritty Pancake/Muffin Mix - 1lb

$9.50

Solar Haven Farms Jam

$7.50

Blake Hill Jam

$9.00

Fig Jam

$11.00

Fat Toad Farm Caramel

$5.99

Bruschetta Jar

$11.00

Tapenade Jar

$10.00

Sweet Spicy Mustard

$11.00

Balsamic Glaze

$9.00

Mulling Spices

$10.00

Handcrafted Pasta Sauce

$9.99

Marulo Bucatini

$6.00

Marulo Casarecce

$6.00

Airheads

$1.50

Baby Ruth

$1.50

Bourbon Maple Caramels

$7.50

Crunch Bar

$1.50

Daily Chocolate Bark

$6.50

Daily Chocolate Lollipop

$2.50

Daily Chocolate Owl Duo

$4.00

Glico Pocky

$1.50

Haribo

$1.50

Kit-Kat

$1.50

M&M Peanut

$1.50

M&M Plain

$1.50

Milky Way

$1.50

Nutella Breadsticks

$1.50

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Sour Raspberry Fish

$8.50

Sweet Tart Ropes

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

Twizzlers

$1.50

Warheads

$1.50

Goo Goo Cluster

$2.00

Annie's Bunny Grahams

$1.00

Carr's Crackers

$4.25

Castleton Crackers

$8.50

Deep River Chips

$2.00

Hal's Chips

$2.00

Mitchells Tortilla Chips

$4.75

Pita Chips

$4.99

Pirates Booty

$1.00

Stellar Pretzel Braids

$3.99

The Good Crisps

$2.75

YOLO Popcorn

$1.50

Cliff Kid Z Bar

$1.00

Garuka Bar

$4.00

Kind Bar

$1.75

Fig Bars

$1.75

Nats Nuts

$5.99

Conundrum Cashews

$2.99

Kim Nori Seaweed

$1.50

VT Beef Jerky Sticks

$0.85

Trident Gum

$1.50

Stroopwafels

$4.50

CBD/CBG Product

$35.00

Candleholder

$14.00

Ooh La La Toothpaste

$8.00

Travel Toothbrush Kit

$6.50

Lola Tampons

$5.00

Lip Balm

$4.00

Green Mountain Patch

$6.00

Handmade Mug

$40.00

Marble Cheese Board

$25.00

Bamboo Cheese Board

$9.00

Alcohol

Bud Light 25oz

$2.99

Labatt Blue 24oz

$2.99

Dogfish Head 19.2oz

$3.99

Switchback 22oz

$4.25

Bells Two Hearted IPA 19.2oz

$3.99

Founders All Day IPA 19.2oz

$3.99

Shacksbury Cider 19.2oz

$3.99

Bud Light 12pk Cans

$13.99

Budwiser 12pk Cans

$13.99

Coors Light 6pack Bottles

$9.99

Coors Light 12pk Cans

$13.99

Labatt Blue 6pk Bottles

$9.99

Miller High Life 6pk Bottles

$9.99

Coors Banquet 6pk Bottles

$9.99

PBR 6pk 16oz Cans

$6.99

Corona 6pk Bottles

$9.99

Michelob Ultra

$16.99

Switchback Ale 4pk 16oz Cans

$12.99

Heinken 0.0 Non Alc

$10.99

Modelo Especial 6pk Bottles

$9.99

Fiddlehead IPA

$14.99

Foley Brothers Citrenial

$16.99

Foley Brothers Prospect

$17.99

Zero Gravity Black Cat

$14.99

Zero Gravity Conehead

$13.99

Zero Gravity Green State

$13.99

Zero Gravity Oktoberfest

$13.99

Four Quarters First Light

$15.99

Four Quarters Phase

$15.99

Four Quarters Unreachable Sinking Sun

$17.99

Green Empire

$15.99

Alchemist Focal Banger

$16.99

Alchemist Heady Topper

$16.99

BBCO Lighthouse

$13.99

BBCO Uncanny Valley

$15.99

Frost IPA

$14.99

Frost Lush IPA

$16.99

Ten Bends Pilsner

$15.99

Shed Mountain Ale 6 Pk Bottles

$11.99

Shacksbury Cider

$11.99

Shacksbury Cider Deer Snack

$13.99

Shacksbury Cider Mixed 9pack

$19.99

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$19.99

Bellafina Prosecco

$12.99

High Rows White

$16.99

La Jara Prosecco

$16.99

LOLA Chardonnay

$20.99

Pratsch Gruner Veltliner

$15.99

Brooks Amycas

$21.99

Convivial Gamay

$22.99

Les Darons Rouge

$15.99

Funk Zone Red Blend

$21.99

HOBO Folk Machine Parts

$16.99

Cypress Cuvee CDR Terres

$16.99

Souleil Rouge

$16.99

Camino De Navaherreros

$16.99

Planet Oregeon Pinot Noir

$22.99

High Rows Red

$18.99

Rocailles Rosé

$18.99

4pk Archer Roose Wine

$18.00

Prepared Foods

Tri Tip Chili Quart

Tri Tip Chili Quart

$16.00

Vegetarian Chili Quart

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Red Pepper Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

$5.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$5.00Out of stock

Hummus Wrap

$12.00

Pita & Hummus

$7.00

Mains

Smoked Pork By The Pound

$18.00

Smoked Chicken By The Pound

$18.00

Tri Tip By The Pound

$25.00

Fire Roasted Veggies Tray

$125.00

Wood Fired Mac N Cheese

$48.00

Sides

Slaw Quart

$12.00

House BBQ Sauce Pint

$12.00

Texas BBQ Sauce Pint

$12.00

Potato Rolls Each

$1.25

Midd College Meals

Thanksgiving Break Meal with Drink Option

$16.25
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant and Marketplace in Downtown Middlebury, VT

Location

54 College St, Middlebury, VT 05753

Directions

