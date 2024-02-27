Shisan Sushi and Chinese food 332 J st
332 J st
San Diego, CA 92101
Main Menu
Appetizers
Salad
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Nigiri-Salmon$8.50
- Nigiri-Tuna$9.25
- Nigiri-Yellowtail$9.00
- Nigiri-Albacore$8.00
- Nigiri-Ebi$7.50
- Nigri-White Tuna$8.50
- Nigiri-Eel$9.50
- Nigiri-Ikura$10.00
- Nigiri-Mackerel$7.50
- Nigiri-Octopus$8.50
- Nigiri-Scallop$6.95
- Nigiri-Tamago$10.50
- Sashimi-Salmon$16.95
- Sashimi-Tuna$18.75
- Sashimi-Yellowtail$18.25
- Sashimi-Albacore$16.25
- Sashimi-White Tuna$16.95
- Sashimi-Eel$18.95
- Sashimi-Mackerel$15.75
- Sashimi-Octopus$17.50
- Sashimi-Tamago$15.25
Handcrafted Sashimi
Sushi Combination
Poke Bowls
Basic Roll & Hand Roll
- California roll$8.75
- Spicytuna roll$11.25
- Philadelphia roll$10.95
- Shrimp Tempura roll$14.50
- Spicy salmon roll$11.00
- Eel Avocado roll$13.95
- Crunchy roll$14.50
- Spider roll$15.95
- Vegetable Roll (6)$10.95
- AAC Roll$8.50
- Caterpillar roll$15.75
- Salmon w/avo roll$11.75
- Tuna w/avo roll$12.50
- Dragon roll$15.95
- Rainbow roll$15.75
- Sweetie Ta$13.75
- Salmon maki$8.75
- Avocado maki$6.95
- Yellowtail maki$9.25
- Kappa Maki$6.75
Chef’s Special Roll
- Crispy Rice Roll$18.25
TOP: spicyhamachi,jalapeños, garlic aioli, rayu, seared, sriracha, eel sauce & scallions
- Dirty Blonde Roll$19.95
IN: tempura shrimp, spicycrab, cucumber, avocado TOP: yellowtail, spicyponzu, eel sauce, crispy onions & cilantro
- Salmon Lemon Roll$15.75
IN: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber TOP: fresh salmon, lemon, ponzu sauce, sriracha & micro cilantro
- Hawaiian Roll$18.25
IN: spicycrab, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura TOP: spicytuna, spicymayo, eel sauce, sriracha & crunchy flakes
- The Ultimate Hamachi Roll$21.95
IN: spicyhamachi, cucumber, avocado, tempura shrimp, sprouts TOP:yellowtail, lemon, jalapeños, s,ponzu, spicymayo, eel sauce, sriracha, tobiko & cilantro
- Orgasmo Roll$19.75
IN: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura TOP: fresh salmon, spicymayo, seared, eel sauce, macadamia nuts & chef’s blend
- Flamin Ahi Roll$19.25
IN: spicycrab, spicytuna, avocado TOP: tuna, jalapeños, spicymayo, seared, eel sauce & sriracha
- Samurai Roll$18.50
IN: spicytuna, shrimp tempura, avocado TOP: fresh salmon, dynamite sauce, seared, eel sauce, green onion & massago
- Padres Roll$18.95
IN: spicycrab, avocado, cream cheese TOP: sweet & spicy shrimp tempura, sweet soy drizzle & cilantro
- Shisan Fan Roll 拾叁番$23.75
IN: snowcrab, tempura shrimp, asparagus, takuan TOP: halibut, lemon, garlic aioli, seared, yuzuponzu, eel sauce, chef’s blend & black tobiko
- EX-lover Roll$18.75
Soy Paper Wrapped: crabmeat, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber TOP: ponzu sauce, eel sauce & chef’s blend
- Cucumber Wrap (no rice)$20.25
IN: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado TOP: spicyponzu, eel sauce, sriracha, tobiko & cilantro
- Volcano Roll$16.75
IN: california base TOP: spicycrab stick, dynamite sauce, baked, eel sauce, scallions & massago
- Dynamite Roll$18.95
IN: crabmeat, avocado TOP: assorted fish, dynamite sauce, baked, spicymayo, eel sauce & cilantro
- The Top G Roll$33.95
IN: snowcrab leg, white onion, shrimp tempura, asparagus TOP: avocado, wagyu, dynamite sauce, seared w/truffle oil, yuzu, ponzu, eel sauce, chef’s blend & 7 spices
Chicken
Beef
Seafood
Fried Rice
Chow Mein
Sizzling & Hot Pot
Chinese GK#2
Sushi GK#2
3rd party integration and take out
