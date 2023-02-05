Restaurant header imageView gallery

Huntress

376 5th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Gather

Artisan Cheese and Charcuterie Board

Artisan Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$26.00

pickled vegetables, crostini, lavash, accoutrements

Artisan Cheese Board

$16.00

cheese only

Baja Prawns

$28.00

king trumpet mushrooms, romesco, figs, olives, tomatoes

Fresh-Baked Parker House Rolls

Fresh-Baked Parker House Rolls

$9.00

trio of butters

Katsu Style Sandwich

Katsu Style Sandwich

$35.00

filet, toasted brioche, mushroom sake sauce

Scallop Crudo

$18.00

bay scallops, cucumber, lime, trout roe, pickled fresno vinaigrette

Seared Beef Sashimi

Seared Beef Sashimi

$24.00

pickled kohlrabi, ponzu vinaigrette

Steak Tartare

$22.00

toasted cashew, sesame seeds, anaheim pepper oil, crispy tuile lettuce, and herbs

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

peppers, pine nuts, asian pear, sesame oil, rice chips

Forage

Lobster Curry Soup

Lobster Curry Soup

$18.00

panang style curry, poached maine lobster, truffle caviar

Huntress Wedge Salad

$13.00

baby iceberg, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, point reyes blue cheese, blue cheese dressing

Heirloom Beet Salad

$16.00

stracciatella, hazelnut crumble, beet vinaigrette

Harvest Chicory Salad

$15.00

radicchio, candied walnuts, red grapes, aged balsamic vinaigrette, ricotta salata

Towers and Caviar

Sampler Seafood Platter

Sampler Seafood Platter

$40.00

Petite Seafood Platter

$75.00

Grande Seafood Platter

$130.00
Royale Seafood Platter

Royale Seafood Platter

$190.00

Oysters on the Half Shell

$21.00+

Colossal Prawn Cocktail

$24.00

Chilled Maine Lobster

$20.00

Caviar

$110.00

brioche, crème fraiche, chives, red onion, egg

Savor

Miso Chilean Seabass

Miso Chilean Seabass

$49.00

dashi consommé, floating vegetables, truffle prawn wontons

Ahi Tuna Steak

$41.00

6oz, rare with ginger and honey ponzu

King Salmon Mi Cuit

$32.00

8oz, sugar spiced salmon with hawaiian bbq sauce

Day Boat Scallops

$38.00

smoked paprika, pan seared

Mary's Truffle Chicken

$32.00

local pasture raised, true, baby leeks

Miso Glazed Kohlrabi

$25.00

root vegetable velouté, pickled beech mushrooms

Whole Branzino

$40.00

Whole King Crab

$150.00Out of stock

The Hunt

Prime Flat Iron

$34.00

6oz Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$58.00

Cowboy Bone-In Ribeye

$85.00

Prime Bone-In Dry Aged NY Strip

$85.00

Prime Porterhouse

$208.00

Center-Cut Satsuma A5 Wagyu

$110.00

Satsuma A5 Japanese Wagyu

$228.00+

Australian Wagyu NY Strip

$120.00

Flannery Dry Aged Ribeye

$220.00Out of stock

VIP Grat

$1.00

Dry-Aged Tomahawk

28oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk

$182.00Out of stock

33oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk

$214.50Out of stock

36oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk

$234.00Out of stock

38oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk

$247.00Out of stock

Enhance / Sides

Whipped Yukon Potato Puree

$12.00

House-Cut Parmesan Truffle Steak Fries

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$40.00

Loaded Potato Churros

$18.00

Chicken-Fried Maitake Mushrooms

$15.00

Roasted Asparagus with Hollandaise

$14.00

Roasted Broccolini with Tallegio Cream

$13.00

Charcoal Roasted Carrots with Truffle Yogurt

$12.00

Dessert

7 Sins Chocolate Cake

7 Sins Chocolate Cake

$18.00

devil’s food cake, triple chocolate crèmeux, hot whiskey sauce

Corn Flake Ice Cream Sundae

$14.00

corn flake ice cream, caramel corn clusters, buttered popcorn whipped cream

Frozen Trio

Frozen Trio

$10.00

blackberry cassis sorbet with freeze dried raspberries, cherry stracciatella gelato with fudge sauce, mango passionfruit sorbet with white chocolate snow

Sauces

Bearnaise

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Port wine demi

$3.00

Creamy horseradish

$3.00

Huntress sauce

$3.00

Peppercorn sauce

$3.00

Truffle Butter

$6.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Huntress is the most adventurous and energetic modern steakhouse in downtown San Diego, offering the finest cuts of meat, one of the largest collections of Japanese whisky brands in California, and a contemporary, lively atmosphere where music elevates every dish.

