Huntress
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Huntress is the most adventurous and energetic modern steakhouse in downtown San Diego, offering the finest cuts of meat, one of the largest collections of Japanese whisky brands in California, and a contemporary, lively atmosphere where music elevates every dish.
Location
376 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
