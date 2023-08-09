Sicilian Butcher Chandler
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Sicilian Butcher's Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar combine skilled butchery and creative chefery at a modern-casual restaurant.
Location
3151 W Frye Rd., Chandler, AZ 85226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Chandler
No Reviews
3077 W. Frye Road Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurant
Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine - 3491 West Frye Road
No Reviews
3491 West Frye Road Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurant
Kitchen+Bar - Chandler - Drury #173
No Reviews
1205 South Price Road Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chandler
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurant