Sidebar - Atlanta 79 POPLAR ST NW

79 POPLAR ST NW
ATLANTA, GA 30303
Main
Lamb Chops
Herb Roasted Lamb Chops comes with Asparagus and a one side of your choice
Wings
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Parmesan garlic Aioli Sauce on a Toasted Bun with your choice of Pork or Turkey Bacon.
Classic All American Burger
Hand Crafted Quarter Pound Burger with Lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese on a Toasted Bun. Include Side of Fries
Salmon BLT
Grilled or Fried Salmon with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or Turkey) and red onion; on a toasted bun
Grilled Salmon
Entree Salad
Mixed greens served with cucumber, tomato, egg, cheese, and Bacon your Salad dressing, Add Protein of Choice (Chicken 5 , Salmon and shrimp 7)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Southern Fried Chicken Breast dipped in our Special House made Buffalo sauce, with ranch or blue cheese on Toasted bun. Includes Fries
Southern Fried Fish Sandwich
Open Face Fried White Fish, with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and tarter sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Dinner (Grilled, Fried, Blackened)
5 Jumbo Shrimp and Half Pound of White Fish (Blackened, Fried) includes House Salad and your choice of side
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwitch
Marinated Chicken Breast Grilled to perfection. Comes with Lettuce, tomato, and Grilled Onions on a toasted bun. Includes Side of Fries
Mama's Famous Chicken Dinner
Grilled or Fried Boneless Chicken Breast served with Mac and Cheese and your choice Vegetable or House Salad
12 Ounce Ribeye Steak
Grilled to your Perfection and Served with a House Salad and your choice of a side
8' Ounce Petite Sirloin
Grilled to your Perfection comes with two Sides of your choice.
Greek Salad
Fish Dinner
Wings
Salmon Bites
Shrimp Basket
Chicken Tenders
Street Corn
Sides/Appetizers
House Favorites
Deserts
Taco Tuesday
Tacos
- Beef tacos come with lettuce, tomato, pico fresh Jalapeños and Queso cheese - Chicken come with lettuce, tomato, pico, fresh Jalapeños and mixed Mexican Cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Nachos
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Jerk tacos
Marinated Chicken Breast (white meat) Caribbean style slaw with spicy jerk glaze and chipotle aioli sauce
Nacho fries
Nacho Grande
Traditional Nachos with Pico, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno and side of Salsa
Mama’s Quesadilla
Ground Beef or Chicken with sharp cheddar and goat cheese, grilled onions and cilantro. Includes sides of lettuce, tomato and Pico
Fish Taco
Fried Fish with House made Slaw side of Fresh jalapeño
Chopped Taco Salad
Shrimp Taco
Chicken or Beef Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Buffalo Shrimp
Saturday Brunch
Steak and Eggs ("Come and Talk to Me")
Chicken and Waffles ("Something In My Heart")
Shrimp and Grits ("Girls Need Love")
All Star Breakfast ("Ooo Casanova")
Salmon & Grits ("There Goes My Baby")
Bacon
3 bacon strips
Eggs
2 eggs Any Style
Sausage
2 Pork sausages
Turkey Bacon
3 strips of Turkey Bacon
Waffle
Homemade Waffle
Fresh Fruit
Bowl of Grits
Sunday Dinner
Football Specials
Create your own Special
Beer
Angry Orchard GA
Angry Orchard CA
Beer Flight
Budlight
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Heineken
Michelob
Miller Light
Modelo
PBR
Session
Blue Moon
Stella
Sweetwater 420
Tropicalia
Dos Equis
Guiness
Modelo
Yeungling
High Noon
Seltzer alcohol
Bottle Service
Ace of Spades Bottle Service
Barcardi Bottle Service
Belaire Rose Bottle Service
Casamigos Anejo Bottle Service
Casamigos Blanco Bottle Service
Casamigos Reposado Bottle Service
Ciroc
Clase Azul Reposado Bottle Service
Crown Royal Bottle Service
D'usse Bottle Service
Dusse Bottle Service
Dom Perignon Bottle Service
Don Julio 1942 Bottle Service
Don Julio 1942 Magnum
Don Julio Blanco Bottle Service
Dun Julio Reposado Bottle Service
Grey Goose Bottle Service
Hennessy Bottle Service
Hennessy VSOP Bottle Service
House Champagne Bottle Service
Jack Daniel's Bottle Service
Kettle One Bottle Service
Macallan 12 Bottle Service
Moet & Chandon RoseBottle Service
Padre Azul Bottle Service
Patrón Bottle Service
Remy Martin 1738 Bottle Service
Remy Martin Bottle Service
Teremana Bottle Service
Teremana Reposado Bottle Service
Tito's Bottle Service
Patron Reposado
Drink Specials $$$
$100 Bellaire Special
$5 (2) Sessions
$5 Drink Special
Door Charge
Mystery Beer
Pinnacle Gin Triple
$6 Tito's
Bottomless Mimosa (1.5 Hour Limit)
Margarita Pitcher
$30 Beer Buckets (6 bottles per)
Wine Flights
Padre Blanco Margarita
Padre Blanco Mule
Padre Reposado Old Fashion
Padre Reposado Paloma
Bottega Bottle (2/17/2022 Birthday Special)
Padre Bottle (2/17/2022 Birthday Special)
$200 Before Midnight Bottle
$10 Cocktails (Insomnia Thursdays)
$5 Tequila Shots (Insomnia Thursdays)
$3 shot Taco Tuesday
Blanco or Repo