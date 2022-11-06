Sidebar - Atlanta imageView gallery

Sidebar - Atlanta 79 POPLAR ST NW

No reviews yet

79 POPLAR ST NW

ATLANTA, GA 30303

Main

Lamb Chops

$30.00

Herb Roasted Lamb Chops comes with Asparagus and a one side of your choice

Wings

$15.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Parmesan garlic Aioli Sauce on a Toasted Bun with your choice of Pork or Turkey Bacon.

Classic All American Burger

$15.00

Hand Crafted Quarter Pound Burger with Lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese on a Toasted Bun. Include Side of Fries

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Grilled or Fried Salmon with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or Turkey) and red onion; on a toasted bun

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Entree Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens served with cucumber, tomato, egg, cheese, and Bacon your Salad dressing, Add Protein of Choice (Chicken 5 , Salmon and shrimp 7)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken Breast dipped in our Special House made Buffalo sauce, with ranch or blue cheese on Toasted bun. Includes Fries

Southern Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Open Face Fried White Fish, with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and tarter sauce.

Fish & Shrimp Dinner (Grilled, Fried, Blackened)

$25.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp and Half Pound of White Fish (Blackened, Fried) includes House Salad and your choice of side

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwitch

$13.00

Marinated Chicken Breast Grilled to perfection. Comes with Lettuce, tomato, and Grilled Onions on a toasted bun. Includes Side of Fries

Mama's Famous Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Grilled or Fried Boneless Chicken Breast served with Mac and Cheese and your choice Vegetable or House Salad

12 Ounce Ribeye Steak

$25.00

Grilled to your Perfection and Served with a House Salad and your choice of a side

8' Ounce Petite Sirloin

$18.00

Grilled to your Perfection comes with two Sides of your choice.

Greek Salad

$15.00

Fish Dinner

$20.00

Wings

$12.00

Salmon Bites

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Street Corn

$7.00

Sides/Appetizers

Asparagus

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

House Favorites

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

Salmon bites

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Specials

$20 Lamb Chops (Insomnia Thursdays)

$20.00

Deserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

Tacos

$3.00

- Beef tacos come with lettuce, tomato, pico fresh Jalapeños and Queso cheese - Chicken come with lettuce, tomato, pico, fresh Jalapeños and mixed Mexican Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Jerk tacos

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Breast (white meat) Caribbean style slaw with spicy jerk glaze and chipotle aioli sauce

Nacho fries

$14.00

Nacho Grande

$15.00

Traditional Nachos with Pico, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno and side of Salsa

Mama’s Quesadilla

$15.00

Ground Beef or Chicken with sharp cheddar and goat cheese, grilled onions and cilantro. Includes sides of lettuce, tomato and Pico

Fish Taco

$12.00

Fried Fish with House made Slaw side of Fresh jalapeño

Chopped Taco Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Chicken or Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Saturday Brunch

Steak and Eggs ("Come and Talk to Me")

$30.00

Chicken and Waffles ("Something In My Heart")

$20.00

Shrimp and Grits ("Girls Need Love")

$22.00

All Star Breakfast ("Ooo Casanova")

$13.00

Salmon & Grits ("There Goes My Baby")

$25.00Out of stock

Bacon

$5.00

3 bacon strips

Eggs

$5.00

2 eggs Any Style

Sausage

$5.00

2 Pork sausages

Turkey Bacon

$6.00

3 strips of Turkey Bacon

Waffle

$8.00

Homemade Waffle

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Bowl of Grits

$2.00

Sunday Dinner

Ribs

$15.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Cabbage

$6.00

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

$6.00

Football Specials

1/4 Hot Dog

$10.00

served w/ fries and coleslaw.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Polish Dog

$10.00

A deep fried beef hot dog with chili, coleslaw and cheese.

Create your own Special

Choice of 2 proteins served with a side salad and one side of your choice. Chicken breast can be grilled or Fried

2 lamb chops

$35.00

6 Shrimp

$35.00

Petite Salmon

$35.00

Ribeye Steak

$35.00

Chicken Breast

$35.00

Beer

Angry Orchard GA

$7.00

Angry Orchard CA

$7.00

Beer Flight

$15.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

PBR

$4.50

Session

$4.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Tropicalia

$8.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Yeungling

$6.50

High Noon

$7.00

Seltzer alcohol

Bottle Service

Ace of Spades Bottle Service

$1,000.00

Barcardi Bottle Service

$150.00

Belaire Rose Bottle Service

$200.00

Casamigos Anejo Bottle Service

$450.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle Service

$261.00

Casamigos Reposado Bottle Service

$351.00

Ciroc

$200.00

Clase Azul Reposado Bottle Service

$1,000.00

Crown Royal Bottle Service

$200.00

D'usse Bottle Service

$300.00

Dom Perignon Bottle Service

$800.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle Service

$900.00

Don Julio 1942 Magnum

$1,200.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle Service

$200.00

Dun Julio Reposado Bottle Service

$300.00

Grey Goose Bottle Service

$200.00

Hennessy Bottle Service

$265.00

Hennessy VSOP Bottle Service

$400.00

House Champagne Bottle Service

$50.00

Jack Daniel's Bottle Service

$200.00

Kettle One Bottle Service

$200.00

Macallan 12 Bottle Service

$300.00

Moet & Chandon RoseBottle Service

$300.00

Padre Azul Bottle Service

$300.00

Patrón Bottle Service

$200.00

Remy Martin 1738 Bottle Service

$300.00

Remy Martin Bottle Service

$200.00

Teremana Bottle Service

$150.00

Teremana Reposado Bottle Service

$225.00

Tito's Bottle Service

$200.00

Patron Reposado

$300.00

Drink Specials $$$

$100 Bellaire Special

$100.00

$5 (2) Sessions

$5.00

$5 Drink Special

$5.00

Door Charge

$20.00

Mystery Beer

$3.00

Pinnacle Gin Triple

$12.00

$6 Tito's

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosa (1.5 Hour Limit)

$15.00

Margarita Pitcher

$18.00

$30 Beer Buckets (6 bottles per)

$30.00

Wine Flights

$35.00

Padre Blanco Margarita

$9.99

Padre Blanco Mule

$10.98

Padre Reposado Old Fashion

$9.95

Padre Reposado Paloma

$11.99

Bottega Bottle (2/17/2022 Birthday Special)

$40.00

Padre Bottle (2/17/2022 Birthday Special)

$175.00

$200 Before Midnight Bottle

$200.00

$10 Cocktails (Insomnia Thursdays)

$10.00

$5 Tequila Shots (Insomnia Thursdays)

$5.00

$3 shot Taco Tuesday

$3.00

Blanco or Repo

Gin