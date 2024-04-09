- Home
Similan Thai Cuisine
9000 Crow Canyon Rd.Ste K
Danville, CA 94597
Appetizers
- Fresh Mint Rolls$10.95
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable, mint, and noodle served with garlic sauce topped with ground peanut.
- Satay Chicken$11.95
Grilled marinated Chicken skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- Satay Beef$12.95
Grilled marinated beef skewers, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- Fried Calamari$10.95
Deep fried batter calamari served with sweet plum sauce.
- Rocket Shrimp$11.95
Deep fried marinated shrimp wrapped with egg roll shell, served with sweet garlic sauce.
- Roti and Curry$11.95
Roti with one choice of curry sauce.
- Corn Cake$10.95
Sweet corn deep fried in batter, served with sweet cucumber garlic sauce.
- Similan Samosa$10.95
Potato,carrot cooked in a curry powder stuffed in pot sticker wrapper served with cucumber salad.
- Chicken Wings$10.95
Deep fried chicken wings served with sweet garlic sauce.
- Lady Fingers$10.95
Fried egg rolls, served with sweet garlic sauce.
- Soft Shell Crab$13.95
Deep fried soft crabs, serving with chili garlic sauce.
- Duo Delight$10.95
Deep fried Tofu and Taro in battered, served with plum sauce topped with grounded peanut.
- Thai Fish Cake$11.95
Fried fish cake mixed with minced green beans and Thai spices, served with sweet cucumber garlic sauce.
Soup and Salad
Soups
- Tom Kha$13.95
A blend of Thai spices and coconut milk soup with mushroom and chicken.
- Tom Yum$13.95
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, onion, Lemongrass, tomatoes and basil.
- Pho Tak$17.95
Spicy and sour soup with combination seafood and mushroom soup with a touch of lemon grass, onion, Tomatoes and chili.
- Gang Jurd$14.95
Combination of shrimp, chicken, tofu, spinach, silver noodle, napa cabbage in chicken broth.
Salads
- Papaya Salad$10.95
Fresh green shredded papaya salad with tomato, green bean and peanut, marinated with garlic and Thai spicy and sour sauce.
- Mango Salad$13.95
Shredded fresh mango with shrimps, fresh cilantro, onion mixed with Thai spices and seasoning.
- Larb Chicken$11.95
Minced chicken in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onio
- Larb Beef$13.95
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder, chili, and spicy lime sauce with a touch of fresh mint and onion
- Seafood Salad$18.95
Mixed seafood salad seasoning with lime juice and sweet chili sauce
- Small Green Salad$10.95
Seasonal fresh vegetable with one choice of dressing (Peanut sauce or Asian Dressing)
- Large Green Salad$12.95
Seasonal fresh vegetable with one choice of dressing (Peanut sauce or Asian Dressing)
Entree
- D Thai Basil$13.95
Sautéed choice of meat in sweet basil garlic sauce.
- D Asparagus Garlic Sauce$16.95
Fresh asparagus sautéed with prawn, minced chicken, egg white in spicy garlic sauce.
- D Cashew Nut Chicken$15.95
Sautéed cashew nut with fried chicken, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce
- D Cashew Nut Vegetarian$15.95
Sautéed cashew nut with fried chicken, onion, baby corn, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce
- D Spicy Peppercorn Tofu$14.95
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.
- D Mixed Green$13.95
Sauteed of green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce
- D Tofu Claypot$13.95
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.
- D Grilled Marinated Pork$15.95
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
- D Sweet and Sour$14.95
Sauteed chicken, pork, and shrimp with onion, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.
- D Lemongrass Chicken$14.95
Stir fried chicken, lemongrass, onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce.
- D Thai BBQ Chicken$13.95
Thai style BBQ chicken, marinated with oriental spices, served with sweet garlic sauce.
- D Pra Ram$14.95
Choice of meat on bed of spinach, topped with peanut sauce.
- D Ginger Eggplant$15.95
Sauteed eggplant with shrimp and chicken in basil ginger garlic sauce.
- D Pad Prik King$14.95
Sautéed choice of meat with green bean in red chili garlic sauce.
- D Garlic Chicken$14.95
Stir fried chicken with garlic pepper sauce with steam vegetable.
- D Tofu Madness$15.95
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce. *This item is Thai-spicy*
- D Chicken Paradise$15.95
Sautéed fried chicken with onion, cucumber, tomato and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.
- D Broccoli Beef$16.95
Sautéed beef with broccoli in garlic soy sauce.
- D Black Peppper Beef$17.95
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.
Fried Rice
Dinner: Fried Rice
- D Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.
- D Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.
- D Thai Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.
- D Egg Fried Rice$9.95
Stir-fried rice with egg.
Curry
Dinner: Curries
- D Chicken Yellow Curry$13.95
Yellow curry with chicken slowed cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad.
- D Green Curry$13.95
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of meat, eggplant and green beans.
- D Red Curry$13.95
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of meat.
- D Panang Nur$16.95
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.
- D Pumpkin Curry$17.95
Thai-style red curry sauce with pumpkin, basil, bell pepper, green bean and baby corn.
- D Lamb Curry$21.95
Marinated lamb cooked in yellow curry with potato served with cucumber salad and roti.
Noodle
Dinner: Noodle
- D Pad Thai$13.95
Pan fried rice noodle with choice of meat, tofu, egg, bean sprouts and onion topped with peanut.
- D Pad See Eew$13.95
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
- D Drunken Noodle$13.95
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of meat with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.
- D Pad Kin Na Ree$14.95
Combination of shrimp,calamari,chicken and silver noodle pan fried with baby corn,onion and vegetable in oriental sauce.
Noodle Soup
- D Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, rice noodle served in a light chicken broth.
- D Stew Beef Noodle Soup$16.95
The tender braised beef ,beef balls ,egg noodle, bean sprout cilantro and green onion in rich beef broth
- D Yen Ta Fo$15.95
Rice noodle with shrimp,calamari,fish cakes,fish ball,fried tofu and Chinese broccoli in spicy broth
- D Tom Yum Noodle Soup$15.95
Rice noodles in spicy and sour broth, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion, peanuts, minced chicken, shrimp, tofu and fish ball.
Seafood and Fish
- D Ginger Fish$20.95
Slightly deep fried fish with onion,mushroom with fresh ginger garlic pepper sauce.
- D Spicy Peppercorn Fish$18.95
Slighly deep fried fish fillet sautee with peppercorn,bell pepper,onion,coconut milk,chilli in homemade suace.
- D Similan Treasure$23.95
Broiled combination seafood, topped with spicy chili curry sauce with a touch of Thai herbs.
- D Goong Gratiem$20.95
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.
- D Garlic Whole Fish$25.95
Fried crispy whole fish topped with garlic pepper sauce,served with steamed vegetables
- D Seafood Hot Plate$21.95
Combination of prawns, scallop, calamari, fish and mussel sauteed in homemade garlic spicy sauce, served on sizzling plate.
- D Salmon Chu Chee$20.95
Grilled salmon steak topped with spicy chili curry sauce with a touch of Thai herbs and vegetable.
- D Goong Chu Chee$18.95
Broiled prawns topped with spicy chili curry sauce with a touch of Thai herbs and vegetable.
- D Pla Rad Prik$21.95
Choice of deep fried fish fillet in batter or whole fish topped with sweet tamarind sauce and crispy basil.
Chef Special
- D Bangkok Rib$19.95
Grilled marinated baby back rib with Thai style sauce, served with steam vegetable.
- D The Lover$17.95
Sauteed chicken and shrimp with avocado, pineapple, and onion in house made sweet chili sauce.
- D Lamb Hotplate$20.95
Sauteed sliced lamb with chili garlic paste and Thai herbs, served on sizzling plate.
- D The Typhoon$22.95
Sauteed mussels, scallops, and prawns with homemade chili garlic sauce with fresh peppercorn and Thai herbs, served on sizzling plate.
- D Pad Cha Seafood$22.95
Stir fried combination seafood with thai herb,bell pepper,onion,basil,lemongrass in thai ginger chilli sauce.
- D Tamarind Prawns$20.95
Fried prawns and onion topped with Garlic in sweet & sour tamarind sauce.
- D Spicy Cat Fish$20.95
Stir fried breaded fish with bell pepper,onion, eggplant, and basil in Thai spicy chili paste. *This item is Thai spicy*
Catering
- C Fresh Mint Roll$30.00
Rice paper roll stuffed with shrimp or tofu, fresh vegetable,mint,and noodle served with garlic sauce topped with peanut)
- C Chicken Satay$45.00
Grilled marinated Chicken skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- C Beef Satay$50.00
Grilled marinated Beef skewer, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
- C Crispy Egg Rolls$40.00
Deep fried egg roll,served with sweet garlic sauce
- C Rocket Shrimp$45.00
Deep Fried marinated shrimp wrapped in rice paper.
- C Fish Cake$50.00
Fried fish cake mixed with green beans and thai spice, served with sweet cucumber garlic sauce.
- C Chicken Wings$50.00
Deep fried chicken wing served with sweet garlic sauce.
- C Papaya Salad$50.00
Fresh green shredded papaya with tomato,green bean and peanut,marinated with light sweet,sour garlic dressing
- C Mango Salad$60.00
Shredded fresh mango with shrimp,mint,onion mixed with thai spices and seasoning.
- C Chicken Larb Salad$55.00
Ground chicken in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.
- C Beef Larb Salad$60.00
Grilled beef in roasted rice powder,chili,mint,onion and spicy lime sauce served on lecture.
- C Chicken Yellow Curry$60.00
Yellow curry with chicken cooked in coconut milk and potato cubes, served with cucumber salad
- C Red Curry$60.00
Red curry paste in a coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil with choice of chicken, beef or pork.
- C Green Curry$60.00
Spicy green curry cooked in coconut milk with choice of chicken, beef or pork, eggplant, green beans and fresh sweet basil.
- C Panang Beef$65.00
Mild red thick curry in a coconut milk with carrot, bell pepper, sweet basil, and tender beef cube.
- C Pumpkin Curry$70.00
Chicken, pork, beef, vegetarian, or extra for seafood. Thai style red curry with pumpkin, sweet basil, bell pepper, and baby corn.
- C Padthai Noodle$60.00
Pan-fried rice noodle with chicken, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, and green onion topped with ground peanut.
- C Pad See Eew$60.00
Pan fried thick rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu with garlic, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
- C Drunken Noodle$60.00
Pan fried rice noodles with choice of chicken, beef pork or tofu with garlic, basil, chili, egg and vegetable.
- C Thai Fried Rice$60.00
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli and egg.
- C Pineapple Fried Rice$65.00
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, pineapple, cashew nut, tomato, onion, raisin and egg.
- C Thai Basil Fried Rice$65.00
Sweet basil leaves, hot pepper, green bean stir-fried with rice in homemade sauce.
- C Thai Basil$60.00
Minced chicken, pork, beef, or vegetarian. Sauteed choice of meat in sweet basil and fresh chili garlic sauce.
- C Pra Ram$60.00
Choice of meat on steamed spinach topped with peanut sauce.
- C Pad Prik King$60.00
Chicken, pork, beef, or vegetarian. Sauteed choice of meat with green bean in red chili garlic sauce
- C Cashew Nut Chicken$60.00
Sauteed cashew nut with chicken, onion, dried sweet chili and homemade sauce.
- C Grilled Marinated Pork$60.00
Grilled marinated thin slices of pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
- C Garlic Black Pepper Beef$65.00
Sautee beef with onion,green bean,eggplant,basil with black pepper garlic sauce.
- C Garlic Prawns$75.00
Marinated jumbo prawns sauteed in garlic black pepper sauce with steamed vegetable.
- C Spicy Peppercorn Fish$75.00
Slighly deep fried fish fillet sautee with peppercorn,bell pepper,onion,coconut milk,chilli in homemade suace.
- C Tofu Claypot (Ginger Tofu)$60.00
Sautéed tofu, baby corn, mushroom, green onion, broccoli, cabbage in ginger garlic sauce.
- C Tofu Madness$60.00
Slightly fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, pepper, basil, onion, green bean, eggplant in Thai southern style sauce.
- C Mixed Green$55.00
Sauteed of green beans, Napa cabbage, tomato, baby corn,carrot,and broccoli in light garlic sauce
- C Spicy Peppercorn Tofu$60.00
Slightly deep fried tofu Sautéed with peppercorn, bell pepper, onion, coconut milk, chili sauce.
- C Jasmine Rice$30.00
- C Brown Rice$40.00
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SIMILAN THAI CUISINE WELCOMES Here at Similan Thai Cuisine, you will experience the liveliness and excitement of our exhibition kitchen. Our extraordinary fast and friendly wait staff wishes to make your visit to us an unforgettable event.
9000 Crow Canyon Rd.Ste K, Danville, CA 94597