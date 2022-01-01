Six Horses Tavern
No reviews yet
30 Shawnee Trail
Aurora, OH 44202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Loaded Truffle Fries
House cut fries tossed in truffle oil and a housemade cheese sauce, topped with crispy prosciutto and fresno peppers, dusted with a rosemary parmesan
Tavern Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with a fresh black bean corn salsa, scallions, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno slices and our house made queso. ADD Short Rib +$5 or Chicken +$5
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with housemade marinara and romesco
Housemade Hummus
Severed with Pita, Carrots, and Cucumber
Bruschetta Trio
Bread comes from Avexia cafe
6 Jumbo Wings
only one sauce choice for 6 wings two sauce flavors allowed for dozen
12 Jumbo Wings
Two sauce choices allowed for dozen
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Charcuterie
Tacos
Flatbread
Entrees / Specials
Fish & Chips
House Beer Battered Cod, served with fresh cut fries, hushpuppies, and house made coleslaw
Ratatouille Pasta
House made marinara over brown rice penne pasta, mixed with spinach, tomato, peppers and onion served with a gluten free garlic pita (vegan, gluten, vegetarian friendly)
Delmonico Steak
Pesto Salmon
Salmon Bowl
Cinnamon Pecan French Toast
Cheesy Scambled Eggs
Salads and Soup
Caesar Salad
Grilled Hearts of Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, crouton and finished with a traditional caesar dressing
Six Horses Tavern Salad
Artisan Mixed Greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Smoked Moody Blue Crumble with White French Dressing
Side Tavern Salad
Loaded Baked Potato Cup
Loaded Baked Potato Bowl
Poached Pear Salad
Tomato Bisque Cup
Tomato Bisque Bowl
Blank
blank
Desserts
Sides
Liquor
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Hendricks Special
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Gordons Gin
Empress Indigo
Dbl Well Gin
Dbl Beefeater
Dbl Bombay Saphire
Dbl Tanqueray 10
Dbl Hendricks
Dbl Tanqueray
Dbl Hendricks Special
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Ardbeg
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Baileys
Amareetto
Kahlua
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
Peach Schnapps
Christian Brothers
Creme De Menthe
Sloe Gin
Sour Apple
St. Germain
PAMA
Fernet
Ardbeg
Pernod
Tuaca
Pimms
Luxardo
Galliano
Blue Curraco
Melon
Buttershots
Chambord
Hennessey XO
Remy Martin XO
Remy Martin VSOP
Courvoisier VS
Limobcello
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Kracken
Meyers Darker
Rum Haven
Castillo Rum
Dbl Well Rum
Dbl Bacardi
Dbl Captain Morgan
Dbl Diplomatico
Dbl Meyers Darker
Dbl Rum Haven
Dbl Kracken
1
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Bookers
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Calumet 15
Chivas Regal
Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch
Corwn Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Dewars
Dickel
Elijah Craig
Four Roses
Four Roses Small Batch
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
I.W. Harper
J & B
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jefferson Reserve
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker High Rye
Johnnie Walker High Rye
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 12
Macallan
Makers Mark
Makers Mark Cask Strength
Makers Small Batch
Noble Oak
Rabbit Hole
Remus
Seagrams 7
Slane
Southern Comfort
blank
Canadian Club Whiskey
Weller Green
Whistle Pig Rye
Wilderness Trail
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Weller Red Antique
Calumet Farm 16 Bourbon
Larceny
Old Forester
Oban
Srewball
blank
blank
Dbl Angels Envy
Dbl Angels Envy Rye
Dbl Basil Hayden
Dbl Bookers
Dbl Buffalo Trace
Dbl Bulliet
Dbl Bulliet Rye
Dbl Calumet 15
Dbl Dickle
Dbl Bookers
Dbl Calumet 15
Dbl I.W. Harper
Dbl Jefferson Reserve
Dbl Knob Creek 12
Dbl Makers Small Batch
Dbl Rabbit Hole
Dbl Whistle Pig Rye
Dbl Macallan
Dbl Remus
Dbl Four Roses Small Batch
Dbl Glenfiddich
Dbl Glenlivet
Dbl I. W. Harper
Dbl J&B
Dbl Jack Daniels
Dbl Jack Honey
Dbl Jameson
Dbl Jefferson Reserve
Dbl Jim Beam
Dbl Johnnie Walker Black
Dbl Johnnie Walker Blue
Dbl Johnnie Walker High Rye
Dbl Knob Creek
Dbl Macallan
Dbl Makers Mark
Dbl Makers Mark Cask Strength
Dbl Makers Mark Small Batch
Dbl Noble Oak
Dbl Rabbit Hole
Dbl Remus
Dbl Seagrams 7
Dbl Slane
Dbl Southern Comfort
Dbl Weller Green
Dbl Whistle Pig Rye
Dbl Wilderness Trail
Dbl Woodford Reserve
Dbl Weller Red Antique
Dbl Calumet Farm 16
Dbl Larceny
Dbl Old Forester
Dbl Oban
Dbl Screwball
Dbl Crown Apple
Dbl Crown Royal
Dbl Crown vanilla
blank
Casamigo
Espolon Silver
Jose Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Milagro Silver
Mezcal Illegal
360 Chocolate
Absolut
Absolut Peppar
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Ketel 1
Luksusowa
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Voudoux
Sobieski Vodka
Dbl Well Vodka
Dbl Absolut
Dbl Belvedere
Dbl Absolut Peppar
Dbl Grey Goose
Dbl Ketel 1
Dbl Luksusowa
Dbl Stoli
Dbl Stoli Blueberry
Dbl Stoli Orange
Dbl Stoli Raspberry
Dbl Stoli Vanilla
Dbl Titos
Dbl 360 Chocolate
Dbl Voudoux
Cocktails
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Loaded Bloody
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mojito
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Spiked Arnold Palmer
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
White Russian
Titos and Red Bull
Beer
Blue Moon
Dogfish Head 60 IPA
Down East Cider
Columbus Bohdi IPA
Guinness
Great Lakes Xmas Ale
Market Garden Festivus
Pumpking Draft
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Dos Equis
Great Lakes Dortmunder
Heineken
Labatt NA
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Sam Adams
Stella Artrois
Yuengling
Sam Adams Oktober fest
Alaskan White
Beach Blender
Rheingeist Truth
Rheingesit Cheetah
Watermelon High Noon
White Claw
WolfRidge 614
WolfRidge IPA
WolfRidge Taco Ninja
Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs
WolfRidge Dire Wolf
WolfRidge Oktoberfest
WolfRidge Citrus Surf
Pineapple High Noon
Peach High Noon
Wine
Gls Conundrum Red
Gls Nautilus Sauv Blanc
Gls Grand Cru Cab
Gls Grand Cru Chardonnay
Gls Grand Cru Merlot
Gls Grand Cru Pinot Grigio
Gls Grand Cru Pinot Noir
Gls Kabinett Riesling
blank
Gls Lagaria Pinot Grigio
Gls Liberty School Cab
blank
Gls Parducci Pinot Noir
Gls Sea Sun Chardonnay
Gls Shannon Ridge Blend
Gls Whitehaven
Gls Dow's Tawny Port
Gls 10 Yr Tawny Port
Gls 20 Yr Tawny Port
Prosecco Split
Bellini Split
Gls Debonne
Gls Mariana
Gls Rose
Gls Richter Riesling
Gls Gregory James
Btl Angels & Cowboys
Btl Buck Shack
Btl Conundrum Red
Btl Debonne Chardonnay
Btl Filadonna Pinot Grigio
Btl Giesen Sauv Blanc
Btl Grand Cru Cab
Btl Grand Cru Chardonnay
Btl Grand Cru Merlot
Btl Grand Cru Pinot Grigio
Btl Grand Cru Pinot Noir
Btl Kabinett Riesling
Btl Lagaria Pinot Grigio
Btl Liberty School Cab
Btl Mer Soleil Chardonnay
Btl Parducci Merlot
Btl Parducci Pinot Noir
Btl Sea Sun Chardonnay
Btl Shannon Ridge Blend
blank
WYCLIFF
Btl Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
Btl Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
Btl Parducci Petite Sirah
Btl Atlas Napa Red Blend
Btl Mariana Red Blend
Btl Rutherford Cabernet
Btl Paul Dolan Organic
Btl Husch Cabernet
Btl Bellini
Btl Moscato d'Asti
Btl Campuget Rose
Btl Richter Riesling
Btl Valdo One Prosecco
Btl Gregory James Zinfandel
NA Beverages
Cocktail Menu
Happy Hour
Bohdi IPA
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Crane Lake Moscoto
Dos Equis
Downeast Cider
Elvis Juice
Grand Cru Cabernet
Grand Cru Chardonnay
Grand Cru Merlot
Grand Cru Pinot Grigio
Grand CruPinot Noir
GreaLake Dortmunder
Great Lakes Draft
Guiness Pint
Heineken
Kona Longboard
Labatt NA
Market Garden Shandy
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Miller Lite Pint
Sam Adams
Stella Artrois
Sunday Bloody Mary
Well Gin
Well Scotch
Well Tequlia
Well Vodke
Well Whiskey
Yuengling
Appetizer
Loaded Truffle Fries
House cut fries tossed in truffle oil and a housemade cheese sauce, topped with crispy prosciutto and fresno peppers, dusted with a rosemary parmesan
Tavern Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with a fresh black bean corn salsa, scallions, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno slices and our house made queso. ADD Short Rib +$5 or Chicken +$5
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with housemade marinara and romesco
Housemade Hummus
Severed with Pita, Carrots, and Cucumber
Bruschetta Trio
Bread comes from Avexia cafe
6 Jumbo Wings
only one sauce choice for 6 wings two sauce flavors allowed for dozen
12 Jumbo Wings
Two sauce choices allowed for dozen
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Tacos
Sandwiches
Six Horses Burger
Signature blend burger with garlic aioli, your choice of cheese, icicle lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Cheese Steak
House roasted and sliced ribeye on a hoagie with grilled onion, sauteed mushroom and peppers, topped with house made cheese sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, tomato, goat cheese, and a basil aioli
Roast Beef Panini
Portabella Burger
Flatbread
Entrees / Specials
Fish & Chips
House Beer Battered Cod, served with fresh cut fries, hushpuppies, and house made coleslaw
Ratatouille Pasta
House made marinara over brown rice penne pasta, mixed with spinach, tomato, peppers and onion served with a gluten free garlic pita (vegan, gluten, vegetarian friendly)
Delmonico Steak
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Sous Vide Pork Chop
Salads and Soup
Kale Caesar
Grilled Hearts of Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, crouton and finished with a traditional caesar dressing
Six Horses Tavern Salad
Artisan Mixed Greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Smoked Moody Blue Crumble with White French Dressing
Side Tavern Salad
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Poached Pear Salad
Sides
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Upscale comfort casual fare.
30 Shawnee Trail, Aurora, OH 44202