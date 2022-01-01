Restaurant header imageView gallery

Six Horses Tavern

30 Shawnee Trail

Aurora, OH 44202

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Salmon
Loaded Truffle Fries
Kid Burger

Appetizer

Loaded Truffle Fries

$9.00

House cut fries tossed in truffle oil and a housemade cheese sauce, topped with crispy prosciutto and fresno peppers, dusted with a rosemary parmesan

Tavern Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips topped with a fresh black bean corn salsa, scallions, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno slices and our house made queso. ADD Short Rib +$5 or Chicken +$5

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Served with housemade marinara and romesco

Housemade Hummus

$10.00

Severed with Pita, Carrots, and Cucumber

Bruschetta Trio

$15.00

Bread comes from Avexia cafe

6 Jumbo Wings

$12.00

only one sauce choice for 6 wings two sauce flavors allowed for dozen

12 Jumbo Wings

$22.00

Two sauce choices allowed for dozen

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Charcuterie

$22.00

Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.00

Choice of fresh cut salmon or cod, poblano creme fraiche, crimson slaw, fresco cheese, fresh avocado

Chicken tacos

$13.00

Sweet Potato Tacos

$12.00

Flatbread

Margherita

$14.00

Fresh roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

The Goat

$16.00

The Big Pig

$17.00

Entrees / Specials

Fish & Chips

$18.00

House Beer Battered Cod, served with fresh cut fries, hushpuppies, and house made coleslaw

Ratatouille Pasta

$19.00

House made marinara over brown rice penne pasta, mixed with spinach, tomato, peppers and onion served with a gluten free garlic pita (vegan, gluten, vegetarian friendly)

Delmonico Steak

$33.00Out of stock

Pesto Salmon

$28.00

Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Cinnamon Pecan French Toast

$15.00

Cheesy Scambled Eggs

$15.00

Salads and Soup

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Hearts of Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, crouton and finished with a traditional caesar dressing

Six Horses Tavern Salad

$12.00

Artisan Mixed Greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Smoked Moody Blue Crumble with White French Dressing

Side Tavern Salad

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato Cup

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato Bowl

$8.00

Poached Pear Salad

$12.00

Tomato Bisque Cup

$6.00

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$8.00

$6.00

$8.00

Desserts

$7.00

Assorted flavors of our chef’s Exotic Pairs, homemade ice cream served by the scoop

$7.00

$7.00

$7.00

Seasonal Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Veg of the Day

$4.00

Side Starch of the Day

$4.00

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Hendricks Special

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$9.00

Gordons Gin

$6.00

Empress Indigo

$9.00

Dbl Well Gin

$8.00

Dbl Beefeater

$10.00

Dbl Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Dbl Tanqueray 10

$11.00

Dbl Hendricks

$11.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$10.00

Dbl Hendricks Special

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$6.00

Ardbeg

$6.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Amareetto

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

St. Germain

$9.00

PAMA

$8.00

Fernet

$6.00

Ardbeg

$6.00

Pernod

$6.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Pimms

$6.00

Luxardo

$6.00

Galliano

$6.00

Blue Curraco

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Chambord

$10.00

Hennessey XO

$65.00

Remy Martin XO

$63.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Limobcello

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Kracken

$8.00

Meyers Darker

$7.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

Castillo Rum

$6.00

Dbl Well Rum

$8.00

Dbl Bacardi

$10.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$10.00

Dbl Diplomatico

$12.00

Dbl Meyers Darker

$9.00

Dbl Rum Haven

$10.00

Dbl Kracken

$10.00

1

$12.00

Angels Envy

$22.00

Angels Envy Rye

$27.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bookers

$25.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$17.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Calumet 15

$30.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch

$19.00

Corwn Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dickel

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

I.W. Harper

$30.00

J & B

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson Reserve

$18.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$11.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek 12

$21.00

Macallan

$22.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$14.00

Makers Small Batch

$12.00

Noble Oak

$12.00

Rabbit Hole

$18.00

Remus

$22.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Slane

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

$6.00

Canadian Club Whiskey

$6.00

Weller Green

$9.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$27.00

Wilderness Trail

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Weller Red Antique

$19.00

Calumet Farm 16 Bourbon

$34.00

Larceny

$8.00

Old Forester

$13.00

Oban

$28.00

Srewball

$8.00

$16.50

$8.00

Dbl Angels Envy

$33.00

Dbl Angels Envy Rye

$30.50

Dbl Basil Hayden

$16.50

Dbl Bookers

$37.50

Dbl Buffalo Trace

$25.50

Dbl Bulliet

$15.00

Dbl Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Dbl Calumet 15

$45.00

Dbl Dickle

$12.00

Dbl Bookers

$17.00

Dbl Calumet 15

$22.00

Dbl I.W. Harper

$18.00

Dbl Jefferson Reserve

$14.00

Dbl Knob Creek 12

$14.00

Dbl Makers Small Batch

$14.00

Dbl Rabbit Hole

$21.00

Dbl Whistle Pig Rye

$19.00

Dbl Macallan

$19.00

Dbl Remus

$30.00

Dbl Four Roses Small Batch

$21.00

Dbl Glenfiddich

$22.50

Dbl Glenlivet

$24.00

Dbl I. W. Harper

$45.00

Dbl J&B

$12.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$12.00

Dbl Jack Honey

$12.00

Dbl Jameson

$12.00

Dbl Jefferson Reserve

$27.00

Dbl Jim Beam

$12.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker Blue

$100.00

Dbl Johnnie Walker High Rye

$16.50

Dbl Knob Creek

$18.00

Dbl Macallan

$33.00

Dbl Makers Mark

$13.50

Dbl Makers Mark Cask Strength

$21.00

Dbl Makers Mark Small Batch

$18.00

Dbl Noble Oak

$18.00

Dbl Rabbit Hole

$27.00

Dbl Remus

$33.00

Dbl Seagrams 7

$12.00

Dbl Slane

$12.00

Dbl Southern Comfort

$12.00

Dbl Weller Green

$14.00

Dbl Whistle Pig Rye

$40.00

Dbl Wilderness Trail

$22.50

Dbl Woodford Reserve

$16.50

Dbl Weller Red Antique

$30.00

Dbl Calumet Farm 16

$51.00

Dbl Larceny

$12.00

Dbl Old Forester

$20.00

Dbl Oban

$42.00

Dbl Screwball

$12.00

Dbl Crown Apple

$12.00

Dbl Crown Royal

$12.00

Dbl Crown vanilla

$12.00

Casamigo

$15.00

Espolon Silver

$10.00

Jose Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Mezcal Illegal

$13.00

360 Chocolate

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Peppar

$8.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel 1

$8.00

Luksusowa

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Voudoux

$8.00

Sobieski Vodka

$6.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$8.00

Dbl Absolut

$10.00

Dbl Belvedere

$10.00

Dbl Absolut Peppar

$10.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$10.00

Dbl Ketel 1

$10.00

Dbl Luksusowa

$8.00

Dbl Stoli

$10.00

Dbl Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Dbl Stoli Orange

$10.00

Dbl Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Dbl Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Dbl Titos

$10.00

Dbl 360 Chocolate

$10.00

Dbl Voudoux

$10.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Loaded Bloody

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.00

White Russian

$8.00

Titos and Red Bull

$12.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 IPA

$6.00

Down East Cider

$6.00

Columbus Bohdi IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$9.00

Market Garden Festivus

$9.00

Pumpking Draft

$9.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Labatt NA

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Stella Artrois

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Sam Adams Oktober fest

$4.50

Alaskan White

$4.00

Beach Blender

$4.00

Rheingeist Truth

$4.00Out of stock

Rheingesit Cheetah

$4.00

Watermelon High Noon

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

WolfRidge 614

$4.00

WolfRidge IPA

$4.00

WolfRidge Taco Ninja

$4.00

Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs

$5.00

WolfRidge Dire Wolf

$8.00

WolfRidge Oktoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

WolfRidge Citrus Surf

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple High Noon

$6.00

Peach High Noon

$6.00

Wine

Gls Conundrum Red

$9.00

Gls Nautilus Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Gls Grand Cru Cab

$6.00

Gls Grand Cru Chardonnay

$6.00

Gls Grand Cru Merlot

$6.00

Gls Grand Cru Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Gls Grand Cru Pinot Noir

$6.00

Gls Kabinett Riesling

$6.00

$6.00

Gls Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gls Liberty School Cab

$10.00

$9.00

Gls Parducci Pinot Noir

$9.00

Gls Sea Sun Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Shannon Ridge Blend

$8.00

Gls Whitehaven

$14.00

Gls Dow's Tawny Port

$6.00

Gls 10 Yr Tawny Port

$14.00

Gls 20 Yr Tawny Port

$24.00

Prosecco Split

$14.00

Bellini Split

$14.00

Gls Debonne

$7.00

Gls Mariana

$10.00

Gls Rose

$9.00

Gls Richter Riesling

$11.00

Gls Gregory James

$12.00

Btl Angels & Cowboys

$38.00

Btl Buck Shack

$29.00

Btl Conundrum Red

$38.00

Btl Debonne Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Filadonna Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Giesen Sauv Blanc

$22.00

Btl Grand Cru Cab

$26.00

Btl Grand Cru Chardonnay

$26.00

Btl Grand Cru Merlot

$26.00

Btl Grand Cru Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Btl Grand Cru Pinot Noir

$26.00

Btl Kabinett Riesling

$26.00

Btl Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Btl Liberty School Cab

$42.00

Btl Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl Parducci Merlot

$38.00

Btl Parducci Pinot Noir

$38.00

Btl Sea Sun Chardonnay

$40.00

Btl Shannon Ridge Blend

$34.00

$14.00Out of stock

WYCLIFF

$20.00

Btl Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Btl Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$54.00

Btl Parducci Petite Sirah

$30.00

Btl Atlas Napa Red Blend

$44.00

Btl Mariana Red Blend

$30.00

Btl Rutherford Cabernet

$42.00

Btl Paul Dolan Organic

$28.00

Btl Husch Cabernet

$40.00

Btl Bellini

$26.00

Btl Moscato d'Asti

$26.00

Btl Campuget Rose

$27.00

Btl Richter Riesling

$36.00

Btl Valdo One Prosecco

$22.00

Btl Gregory James Zinfandel

$42.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Cocktail Menu

Glass Fall Sangria

$10.00

Mango Basil Lemonade

$12.00

Kicken Margarita

$12.00

Carafe Fall Sangria

$20.00

serve with glasses full of ice pour at table

Blood Orange Cosmo

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Bahamama Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$12.00

Happy Hour

Bohdi IPA

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Crane Lake Moscoto

$5.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Downeast Cider

$5.00

Elvis Juice

$6.00

Grand Cru Cabernet

$5.00

Grand Cru Chardonnay

$5.00

Grand Cru Merlot

$5.00

Grand Cru Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Grand CruPinot Noir

$5.00

GreaLake Dortmunder

$5.00

Great Lakes Draft

$6.00

Guiness Pint

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kona Longboard

$6.00

Labatt NA

$3.00

Market Garden Shandy

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller Lite Pint

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Stella Artrois

$5.00

Sunday Bloody Mary

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Well Tequlia

$5.00

Well Vodke

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Appetizer

Loaded Truffle Fries

$11.25

House cut fries tossed in truffle oil and a housemade cheese sauce, topped with crispy prosciutto and fresno peppers, dusted with a rosemary parmesan

Tavern Nachos

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with a fresh black bean corn salsa, scallions, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno slices and our house made queso. ADD Short Rib +$5 or Chicken +$5

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.25

Served with housemade marinara and romesco

Housemade Hummus

$12.25

Severed with Pita, Carrots, and Cucumber

Bruschetta Trio

$17.25

Bread comes from Avexia cafe

6 Jumbo Wings

$14.25

only one sauce choice for 6 wings two sauce flavors allowed for dozen

12 Jumbo Wings

$24.25

Two sauce choices allowed for dozen

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.25

Fried Pickles

$11.25

Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.25

Choice of fresh cut salmon or cod, poblano creme fraiche, crimson slaw, fresco cheese, fresh avocado

Chicken tacos

$16.25

Sweet Potato Tacos

$15.25

Sandwiches

Six Horses Burger

$21.25

Signature blend burger with garlic aioli, your choice of cheese, icicle lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Cheese Steak

$22.25

House roasted and sliced ribeye on a hoagie with grilled onion, sauteed mushroom and peppers, topped with house made cheese sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$18.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, tomato, goat cheese, and a basil aioli

Roast Beef Panini

$18.25

Portabella Burger

$18.25

Flatbread

Margherita

$17.25

Fresh roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

The Goat

$19.25

The Big Pig

$20.25

Entrees / Specials

Fish & Chips

$21.25

House Beer Battered Cod, served with fresh cut fries, hushpuppies, and house made coleslaw

Ratatouille Pasta

$22.25

House made marinara over brown rice penne pasta, mixed with spinach, tomato, peppers and onion served with a gluten free garlic pita (vegan, gluten, vegetarian friendly)

Delmonico Steak

$42.25

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$31.25

Sous Vide Pork Chop

$32.25

Salads and Soup

Kale Caesar

$15.25

Grilled Hearts of Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, crouton and finished with a traditional caesar dressing

Six Horses Tavern Salad

$15.25

Artisan Mixed Greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Smoked Moody Blue Crumble with White French Dressing

Side Tavern Salad

$9.25

Soup of the Day Cup

$9.25

Soup of the Day Bowl

$11.25

Poached Pear Salad

$15.25

Desserts

Cheesecake

$11.25

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.25

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.25

Side Chips & Salsa

$6.25

Side Coleslaw

$6.25

Side Veg of the Day

$6.25

Side Starch of the Day

$6.25

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Served with Fresh Fries

Kid Pasta

$11.25

Choice of Marinara, Butter Sauce, or Mac & Cheese

Kid Burger

$11.25

Kid Chips and Salsa

$7.25

Kid Fruit Cup

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Upscale comfort casual fare.

30 Shawnee Trail, Aurora, OH 44202

