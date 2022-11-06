Slab BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dine-In, Take out and delivery . Located inside Westgate Lanes. Eat dope bbq while you bowl!
2701 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745
