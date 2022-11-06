Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slab BBQ

2701 W William Cannon Dr

Austin, TX 78745

SAUCE

BACKYARD RED GLASS BOTTLE

$8.99
GOLD RUSH GLASS BOTTLE

$8.99

BBQ SAUCE SQUEEZE BOTTLE

$5.50

RUBS

SWINE SWAG RUB

$8.99

DIRTY SOUTH RUB

$8.99

BUFFET STYLE

(30 PPL OR MORE ONLY) 3 MEATS 2 SIDES

$16.00

BOX LUNCH

OG BOX LUNCH

$13.50

PIG BOX LUNCH

$12.00

CHICKEN.W.A. BOX LUNCH

$12.00

HALF PAN SIDES

POTATO CASSEROLE

$40.00

BBQ BEANS

$40.00

GREEN BEANS (Must have 24 hour notice)

$40.00

POTATO SALAD (Must have 24 hour notice)

$40.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$40.00

COLESLAW

$40.00

A LA CARTE

12 ORIGINAL SLIDERS (4OG, 4PIG, 4CWA)

$42.00

24 ORIGINAL SLIDERS (8OG, 8PIG, 8CWA)

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dine-In, Take out and delivery . Located inside Westgate Lanes. Eat dope bbq while you bowl!

2701 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745

