Fat Boy's Pizza Express Harvey

1535 Lapalco Blvd

Harvey, LA 70058

Pizza

Slice - Original Cheese

Slice - Original Cheese

$6.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

Slice - Pepperoni

Slice - Pepperoni

$7.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

Slice - The Meats

Slice - The Meats

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

16 Inch - Original Cheese

16 Inch - Original Cheese

$17.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

16 Inch - Pepperoni

16 Inch - Pepperoni

$18.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

16 Inch - The Meats

16 Inch - The Meats

$25.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

16 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

16 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$26.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

16 Inch - The Veggies

16 Inch - The Veggies

$21.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

16 Inch - Half & Half

30 Inch - Original Cheese

30 Inch - Original Cheese

$36.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

30 Inch - Pepperoni

30 Inch - Pepperoni

$39.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

30 Inch - The Meats

30 Inch - The Meats

$49.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$49.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

30 Inch - The Veggies

30 Inch - The Veggies

$41.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

30 Inch - Half & Half

Wings & Fries

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.75

6 bone in wings, fried and served with your choice of sauces and dressing.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.75

12 bone in wings, fried and served with your choice of sauces and dressing.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$1.99+

Combos

Lil Fatty Cheese Combo

Lil Fatty Cheese Combo

$6.99

A 1/2 slice of Cheese and a small drink.

Lil Fatty Pepperoni Combo

Lil Fatty Pepperoni Combo

$6.99

A 1/2 slice of Pepperoni and a small drink.

6 Wings and Fries

6 Wings and Fries

$13.99
6 Wings, Fries & Drink

6 Wings, Fries & Drink

$14.99

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.49
Extra Bleu Cheese

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.49
Extra BBQ

Extra BBQ

$0.49
Extra Honey Garlic

Extra Honey Garlic

$0.49
Extra Sweet Thai

Extra Sweet Thai

$0.49
Extra Fat Boy's Sauce

Extra Fat Boy's Sauce

$0.49
Extra Pizza Sauce

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.49

N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.49+
Dasani

Dasani

$2.49
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk Shake

$5.49+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1535 Lapalco Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

