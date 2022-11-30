Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slowpokes - West U

review star

No reviews yet

6727 Stella Link Rd

Houston, TX 77005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

WHOLE BEANS

SLOWPOKES COFFEE BEANS

SLOWPOKES COFFEE BEANS

$18.50+

fresh roasted weekly - roast origins vary

Coffee

Blackout BOTTLED

Blackout BOTTLED

$5.00

house roasted + brewed specialty cold brew

Vanilla + Oat BOTTLED

Vanilla + Oat BOTTLED

$5.50

house made Madagascar vanilla mollasses + oat milk + house cold brew

Tea

La Mariposa (bottled)

$5.00
To Kill a Sunrise (bottled)

To Kill a Sunrise (bottled)

$5.00

hibiscus tea + lemonade + candied orange syrup

LATTES

Latte

Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Seasonal

Seasonal

*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

COFFEE

Americano

Americano

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50+
Drip

Drip

$3.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25
Pourover

Pourover

$4.25

To Go Water

$0.50

COLD BREW

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Sweet Sap Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00+

Maple Syrup, Oat Milk, Nitro Cold Brew

TEA

Chai

Chai

Matcha

Matcha

Tea

Tea

$4.75

NOT COFFEE

Cascara Lemonade

Cascara Lemonade

$4.25

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.50

La Mariposa

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

Milk

$3.00+
Mocktails

Mocktails

$4.50
Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Candied Apple Cider

$5.00+

Pastries

Cake Ball

Cake Ball

$1.75

C&B Bakery

$4.50+
Sinfull Bakery

Sinfull Bakery

Slowpokes Churro Donuts

Slowpokes Churro Donuts

$4.75

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.50
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25
Biscuit With Jam

Biscuit With Jam

$3.75
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$9.00
Breakfast Biscuit

Breakfast Biscuit

$8.50
Ham & Brie Croissant

Ham & Brie Croissant

$9.75
Kolaches

Kolaches

$4.50+
Parfait

Parfait

$6.50
Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$11.00

Flatbreads

Avocado Mash Flatbread

Avocado Mash Flatbread

$14.00
Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00
Chicken Pesto Flatbread

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$15.50
Let it Brie Flatbread

Let it Brie Flatbread

$13.00
Oh One Eight Flatbread

Oh One Eight Flatbread

$13.00
Sooo Meaty Flatbread

Sooo Meaty Flatbread

$14.00
Special Flatbread

Special Flatbread

$13.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Mash Toast

Avocado Mash Toast

$8.75
B.S.T. Sandwich

B.S.T. Sandwich

$9.00
Chicken Pesto Panino

Chicken Pesto Panino

$11.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50+
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
PB + J Sandwich

PB + J Sandwich

$6.50
Prosciutto & Fig Panino

Prosciutto & Fig Panino

$10.00
The Cali Sandwich

The Cali Sandwich

$11.00
When In Roma Sandwich

When In Roma Sandwich

$9.00

Snacks, Apps & Sides

Bagel Dog

$4.00
Cheese & Meat Board

Cheese & Meat Board

$19.50
Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$16.25
Chips

Chips

$1.50
Empanadas

Empanadas

$3.00
Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$10.00
Meat Board

Meat Board

$14.00
Pretzel With Dips

Pretzel With Dips

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Salads

Bowl Chicken Salad Salad

Bowl Chicken Salad Salad

$11.00
Chicken Mozzarella Salad

Chicken Mozzarella Salad

$14.00
Slowpokes Salad

Slowpokes Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Affogato

Green Bean

$7.50

Purple Yam Jam

$7.50

The Mash

$7.50

The OG

$7.50

GRAB & GO

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.75
Honest Kids

Honest Kids

$2.75
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.75

Perrier Large

$4.50

Perrier Small

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Richards Rain Water

$3.50
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50
Slowpokes Bottled Water

Slowpokes Bottled Water

$2.50

Small Coca Cola

$2.75
Small Diet Coke

Small Diet Coke

$2.75
Topochico

Topochico

$3.50

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.00
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer

Website

Location

6727 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

