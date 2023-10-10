Snarf's Sandwiches Fenton
No reviews yet
870 South Highway Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
CATERING
CATERING FOOD
Sandwich Platter
Includes your choice of up to 7 sandwich types (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning & oil) on your choice of bread. Served with mayonnaise, mustard, and giardiniera (pickled peppers) on the side. Please let us know how to prepare your platter- 14 wrapped 6inch sandwiches or 28 3inch open face.
Box Lunch
Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side), your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.
Premium Box Lunch
Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side) your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.
CATERING SALADS
Cobb Salad Catering
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with avocado, American cheese, provolone, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free
Italian Salad Catering
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with pepperoni, salami, provolone & Swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Snarf Salad Catering
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheeses, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free
Tossed Salad Catering
Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced hard boiled eggs, fresh sliced button mushrooms, sprouts, provolone and swiss cheese. Vegetarian Gluten-Free
CATERING SIDES
CATERING BREAKFAST
SANDWICHES
5” NOVICE SANDWICHES
5" BLT
5" Cheese & Mushroom
Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese
5" Chicken Salad & Provolone
5" Egg Salad & American
5" Ham & American
5" Hot Dog, Bacon & American
5" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
5" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
5" Roast Beef & Provolone
5" Tuna & American
5" Turkey & Swiss
5" Vegetarian & Provolone
7” SNARFS SANDWICHES
7" BLT
7" Cheese & Mushroom
Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese
7" Chicken Salad & Provolone
7" Hot Dog, Bacon & American
7" Egg Salad & American
7" Ham & American
7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
7" Roast Beef & Provolone
7" Tuna & American
7" Turkey & Swiss
7" Vegetarian & Provolone
12” PRO SANDWICHES
12" BLT
12" Cheese & Mushroom
Mushrooms with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese
12" Chicken Salad & Provolone
12" Hot Dog, Bacon & American
12" Egg Salad & American
12" Ham & American
12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
12" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
12" Roast Beef & Provolone
12" Tuna & American
12" Turkey & Swiss
12" Vegetarian & Provolone
7” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (SNARFS)
7" Prime Rib & Provolone
7" Corned Beef & Swiss
7" Pastrami & Swiss
7" BBQ Brisket & Swiss
7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
7" New York Steak & Provolone
7" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss
7" Portabella & Provolone
7" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone
7" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce
7" Cuban
12” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (PRO)
12" Prime Rib & Provolone
12" Corned Beef & Swiss
12" Pastrami & Swiss
12" BBQ Brisket & Swiss
12" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
12" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss
12" Portabella & Provolone
12" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone
12" Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce
12" Cuban
12" New York Steak & Provolone
SIDES, DRINKS & DESSERTS
SIDES
BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Bottled Soda
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Diet Dr. Pepper
Can Dr. Pepper
Can Sprite
Chocolate Milk
Excel Bottled Tea
Float
Fountain Drink
For Carry-Out only
Gatorade
Malt
Milk
Milkshake
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Sparkling ICE
Water
Starbucks Cold Coffee
DESSERTS
SOUP & SALADS
SALAD
Snarf Salad
Snarfs Salad- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Swiss Cheese
Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
Cobb Salad
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
Italian Salad
Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese- This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad- Chicken Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese
Tossed Salad
Toss Salad- Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg & Tomato
SOUP
BREAKFAST
Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Steak, Egg & Cheese
Corned Beef, Egg & Cheese
3 Little Pigs
Bacon, sausage, and ham
Lox & Cream Cheese
Spinach, Mushroom, Egg & Cheese
Oatmeal
Bagel
Everything Bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese
Croissant
Mixed Fruit Bowl
OFF THE MENU
OFF MENU SANDWICHES 7"
7" Big Fat Snarf
Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle
7 " BIG MAC
Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle
7" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing
7" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing
7" Farmer
The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato
7" German Dog
German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle
7" Mother Clucker
Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato
7" Philly
Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions
7" Reuben
Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
7" Super Club
Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,
7" Supreme
Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers
7 " Cheesy Chicken Parm
Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing
OFF MENU SANDWICHES 12"
12" Big Fat Snarf
Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle
12" BIG MAC
Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing
12" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing
12" Farmer
The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato
12" German Dog
German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle
12" Mother Clucker
Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato
12" Philly
Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions
12" Reuben
Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
12" Super Club
Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,
12" Supreme
Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers
12 " Cheesy Chicken Parm
Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive
870 South Highway Drive, Fenton, MO 63026