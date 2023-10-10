CATERING

CATERING FOOD

Sandwich Platter

$99.00

Includes your choice of up to 7 sandwich types (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning & oil) on your choice of bread. Served with mayonnaise, mustard, and giardiniera (pickled peppers) on the side. Please let us know how to prepare your platter- 14 wrapped 6inch sandwiches or 28 3inch open face.

Box Lunch

$12.45

Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side), your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Premium Box Lunch

$13.95

Each box includes your choice of sandwich (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning, oil & condiments served on the side) your choice of side, and a chocolate chip cookie.

CATERING SALADS

Cobb Salad Catering

$40.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with avocado, American cheese, provolone, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free

Italian Salad Catering

$40.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with pepperoni, salami, provolone & Swiss cheese, grape tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Snarf Salad Catering

$40.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheeses, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free

Tossed Salad Catering

$30.00

Fresh cut green & red leaf lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced hard boiled eggs, fresh sliced button mushrooms, sprouts, provolone and swiss cheese. Vegetarian Gluten-Free

CATERING SIDES

Cole Slaw Catering

$27.00

Macaroni Salad Catering

$27.00

Pickle Spears Catering

$12.00

Potato Salad Catering

$27.00

CATERING BREAKFAST

Breakfast Platter

$99.00

Includes your choice of up to 7 fresh breakfast sandwiches on your choice of bread. Served with hot sauce and jam on the side. Breakfast platters are 14 6inch wrapped sandwiches.

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$35.00

Locally sourced seasonal fresh cut fruit. Serves 12-14 guests

SANDWICHES

5” NOVICE SANDWICHES

5" BLT

$7.25

5" Cheese & Mushroom

$7.25

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

5" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$7.25

5" Egg Salad & American

$7.25

5" Ham & American

$7.25

5" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$7.25

5" Italian

$7.25

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

5" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$7.25

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

5" Roast Beef & Provolone

$7.25

5" Tuna & American

$7.25

5" Turkey & Swiss

$7.25

5" Vegetarian & Provolone

$7.25

7” SNARFS SANDWICHES

7" BLT

$9.65

7" Cheese & Mushroom

$9.65

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

7" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$9.65

7" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$9.65

7" Egg Salad & American

$9.65

7" Ham & American

$9.65

7" Italian

$9.65

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$9.65

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

7" Roast Beef & Provolone

$9.65

7" Tuna & American

$9.65

7" Turkey & Swiss

$9.65

7" Vegetarian & Provolone

$9.65

12” PRO SANDWICHES

12" BLT

$13.50

12" Cheese & Mushroom

$13.50

Mushrooms with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese

12" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$13.50

12" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$13.50

12" Egg Salad & American

$13.50

12" Ham & American

$13.50

12" Italian

$13.50

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

12" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$13.50

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

12" Roast Beef & Provolone

$13.50

12" Tuna & American

$13.50

12" Turkey & Swiss

$13.50

12" Vegetarian & Provolone

$13.50

SNARFLETTES

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Hot Dog

$4.95

PB & Jelly

$4.95

PB Banana & Honey

$4.95

7” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (SNARFS)

7" Prime Rib & Provolone

$11.25

7" Corned Beef & Swiss

$11.25

7" Pastrami & Swiss

$11.25

7" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$11.25

7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$11.25

Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus

7" New York Steak & Provolone

$11.25

7" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$11.25

7" Portabella & Provolone

$11.25

7" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$11.25

7" Eggplant Parmesan

$11.25

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

7" Cuban

$12.50Out of stock

12” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (PRO)

12" Prime Rib & Provolone

$14.50

12" Corned Beef & Swiss

$14.50

12" Pastrami & Swiss

$14.50

12" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$14.50

12" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$14.50

12" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$14.50

12" Portabella & Provolone

$14.50

12" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$14.50

12" Eggplant Parmesan

$14.50

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

12" Cuban

$15.50Out of stock

12" New York Steak & Provolone

$14.50

SIDES, DRINKS & DESSERTS

SIDES

Cole Slaw (GF)

$1.85

Jar of Hot Peppers

$7.95

Jumbo Pickle

$1.75

Macaroni Salad

$1.85

Potato Salad (GF)

$1.85Out of stock

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$2.25

Zapps BBQ Chips (GF)

$1.85

Jalapeno Chips (GF)

$1.85

Zapps Regular Chips (GF)

$1.85

Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)

$1.85

Zapps Voodoo Chips (GF)

$1.85

Banana

$0.85

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Can Coke

$1.35

Can Diet Coke

$1.35

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.35

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.35

Can Sprite

$1.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Excel Bottled Tea

$3.00

Float

$5.75

Fountain Drink

$2.35

For Carry-Out only

Gatorade

$2.50

Malt

$5.75

Milk

$2.00

Milkshake

$5.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sparkling ICE

$2.35

Water

$2.15

Starbucks Cold Coffee

$3.25

DESSERTS

Big Cookie

$2.50

Cookies

$0.95

Brownie

$2.50

Ice Cream

$3.25+

Gooey Butter Square

$3.25

Cheesecake Brownie

$2.50

SOUP & SALADS

SALAD

Snarf Salad

$11.50

Snarfs Salad- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Swiss Cheese

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$11.50

Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese

Italian Salad

$11.50

Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese- This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Chicken Salad- Chicken Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese

Tuna Salad

$11.50

Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese

Tossed Salad

$6.25

Toss Salad- Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg & Tomato

SOUP

Red Pepper Bisque Cup

$4.50

Red Pepper Bisque Bowl

$6.75

Chicken Noodle CUP

$4.50

Chicken Noodle BOWL

$6.75

Loaded Potato Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Loaded Potato Bowl

$6.75Out of stock

Bowl Baja Enchillada

$6.75

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$7.25

Corned Beef, Egg & Cheese

$7.25

3 Little Pigs

$7.25

Bacon, sausage, and ham

Lox & Cream Cheese

$7.95

Spinach, Mushroom, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Oatmeal

$3.00

Bagel

$1.50

Everything Bagel

$1.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75

Croissant

$1.50

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$2.25

OFF THE MENU

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 7"

7" Big Fat Snarf

$15.15

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

7 " BIG MAC

$11.90

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

7" Buffalo Chicken

$11.90

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

7" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.55

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

7" Farmer

$14.20

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

7" German Dog

$11.25

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

7" Mother Clucker

$13.20

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

7" Philly

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

7" Reuben

$11.90

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

7" Super Club

$13.55

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

7" Supreme

$11.25

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

7 " Cheesy Chicken Parm

$13.85

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 12"

12" Big Fat Snarf

$18.40

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

12" BIG MAC

$15.15

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.15

Buffalo Chicken- Rotisserie Chicken, Franks Hot Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Dressing

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.80

Chicken Cordon Blue- Rotisserie Chicken, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Swiss, Mustard and Creamy Parmesan Dressing

12" Farmer

$18.00

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

12" German Dog

$14.50

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

12" Mother Clucker

$16.45

Mother Clucker- Rotisserie, Bacon, Provolone, Honey, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Philly

$14.90

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

12" Reuben

$15.15

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

12" Super Club

$17.40

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

12" Supreme

$14.50

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

12 " Cheesy Chicken Parm

$17.10

Cheesy Chicken Parm- Rotisserie Chicken, Marinara, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Creamy Parmesan Dressing