Sandwich Platter

$99.00

Includes your choice of up to 7 sandwich types (w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, seasoning & oil) on your choice of bread. Served with mayonnaise, mustard, and giardiniera (pickled peppers) on the side. Please let us know how to prepare your platter- 14 wrapped 6inch sandwiches or 28 3inch open face.