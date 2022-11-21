Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Giuseppe's Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

972 S. Highway Drive

Fenton, MO 63026

Popular Items

STL-Style Italian Salad
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Top of the Hill Sandwich

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli App

$8.95

Cannelloni Bites App

$9.95

Cheese Garlic Bread App

$7.95

Giuseppe's Meatballs App

$7.95

4 Homemade Meatballs in Tomato Sauce Topped with Parmigiano Cheese & Parsley

Soup/Salad

STL-Style Italian Salad

$10.95

Mixture of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuces, Topped with Parmigiano Cheese, Pimentos, Red Onions, Artichokes, Mozzarella Cheese & Served with Housemade Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Freshly Cut Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Parmigiano Cheese, Housemade Croutons & Served with Caesar Dressing

Giuseppe's Salad

$8.95

Freshly Cut Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Yellow Onion & Tomato Served with "Giuseppe's Original" House Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Seasonal Salad (Greek Salad)

$10.95

Greek Salad (Seasonal Salad) Mixed Greens, Parmigiano Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive & Oregano

Tomato Bisque

$5.95

Tomato Soup Topped with Housemade Croutons

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.95

Your choice of a cup of soup and a side salad.

Pastas

Boiled Beef Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Boiled Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce

$10.95

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$11.95

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$11.95

Cavatelli con Broccoli

$11.95

Linguine Shrimp Butter & Garlic

$12.95

Cavatelli w/ Shrimp, Clams, Mushrooms, Butter & Garlic

$13.95

Penne Sicilano

$12.95

Tortellini Carbonara

$12.95

Spagehtti w/ Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Spaghetti w/ Butter & Garlic

$10.95

Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$11.95

Sandwiches - Served with Chips

Turkey Ham & Bacon Club

$10.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Freshly Cooked Bacon Topped with Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Served on Fresh Bakery Bread

Poor Boy

$10.95

Black Forest Ham, Volpi Salami, Mortadella, Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Yellow Onions, Mustard/Mayo Combo.

Roast Beef and Cheese

$10.95

Top of the Hill Sandwich

$10.95

Freshly Sliced Certified Angus Roast Beef, Black Forest Ham, Volpi Salami, Volpi Capicola, Choice of Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Lettuce & Tomato Served on Fresh Bakery Bread

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

Boneless Breast of Chicken Lightly Breaded and Baked in Tomato Sauce With Provel and Parmigiano Cheese on Fresh Bakery Bread

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Homemade Meatballs, Tomato Sauce & Provel Cheese Served on Fresh Bakery Bread

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Breaded Whitefish Served with Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on Fresh Bakery Bread

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Boneless Breast of Chicken Lightly Breaded, Topped with Choice of Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato On Fresh Bakery Bread

Wraps - Served with Chips

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Marinated & grilled chicken with blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato & hot sauce in a wheat wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Tuscan Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Entrees

Chicken Speidini Entree

$13.95

Beef Speidini Entree

$13.95

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$12.95

Chicken Modega Entree

$12.95

Eggplant Parmesan Entree

$10.95

Chicken Liver Entree

$10.95

Flatbread Pizzas

Margherita

$9.95

Pepperoni & Sausage

$10.45

BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Sides

Chips

$1.95

Pasta w/ Cream Sauce

$3.95

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$3.50

Pasta w/ Butter & Garlic

$2.95

Desserts

Fresh Baked Cookie

$1.50

Fried Raspberry Cheesecake Chimi

$3.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Can of Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

2 Liter of Soda

$2.95

1 Liter of Soda

$1.95

Bulk Items

Quart of Meat Sauce

$14.00

Quart of Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Quart of Cream Sauce

$18.00

Pint of White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

$9.00

16oz Giuseppe's House Salad Dressing

$8.00

16oz Giuseppe's Balsamic Salad Dressing

$8.00

Meatball (Each) - NO SAUCE

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

972 S. Highway Drive, Fenton, MO 63026

