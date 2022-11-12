Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Corner Pub & Grill Corner Pub Valley Park

review star

No reviews yet

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105

St Louis, MO 63122

Popular Items

CHICKEN RINGS
CORNER BURGER
WINGS

APPETIZERS

CORNER NACHOS

$11.00

White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo and our cajun tortilla chips

CPG NUGGS

$13.50

Breaded Boneless Wings. Your choice of one sauce.

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$11.00

A pile of seasoned & wheat-free battered pickle chips served with horsey sauce.

GUACAMOLE BITES

$10.50

Guacamole stuffed in a wonton served with buffalo-ranch.

NASHVILLE IN A BASKET

$13.50

Dices CPG nuggs - Nashville Style - with comeback sauce, white queso & sliced pickles piled on a basket of waffle fries

PEPPER JACK CHEESE CUBES

$11.50

Battered and fried pepper jack cheese cubes. Served with Marinara.

POTATO SKINS

$11.00

Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream

PRETZEL STICKS

$11.50

Warm soft pretzels sticks. Served with queso cheese

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

Housemade Spinach artichoke dip topped with parmesean and chopped tomatoes. Served with parmesean pita chips.

STUFFED 'SHROOMS

$10.50

Shrooms stuffed with spinach, artichoke, parmesean cheese, wheat free bread crumbs. Served with Avocado Ranch.

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$11.00

Handbreaded St Louis Style Ravioli dusted with parmesean. Served with Marinara.

WINGS

$16.00

One Pound of Drummies & Flats with your choice of sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.00

served with tortilla chips and topped with buffalo ranch & green onions

DIP OF THE MOMENT

$12.00

House made corn and black bean dip topped with guacamole & served with tortilla chips

SALADS

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, croutons, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of dressing.

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, croutons, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of dressing.

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

Mixed Greens w/ CPG boneless wings (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & Parmesan cheese. Served with Peppercorn Ranch.

STEAK SALAD

$16.00

Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.

CHICKEN FIESTA SALAD

$16.00

Grilled Chicken on top of mixed greens, street corn salsa, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, topped w/ cajum tortilla crumbles & sour cream served with buffalo ranch.

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$19.00

Grilled salmon on top of mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion & feta cheese. Served with lemon dill dressing.

MAMBA ITALIANA SALAD

$15.00

chopped Italian with salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & provolone topped w/ crispy artichokes and served with house made oregano vinaigrette

SOUP & CHILI

DRUNKEN POTATO SOUP

$7.00

AWARD WINNING house made "loaded" potato soup tipped with cheese, bacon and green onions.

MIND BOWLING CHILI

$7.00

Served with shredded cheese, onions and oyster crackers.

SANDWICHES

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast topped w/ pepper jack cheese & onions served on a Brioche bun.

BLT

$14.00

BRISKET SAMMIE

$15.50

Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, slaw, dill pickles & BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.

CPG CHICKEN CLUB

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast served w/ bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese & honey mustard on an Asiago roll.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$15.00

Thinly sliced chicken topped with grilled onion, green peppers & Provolone on a hoagie

FRENCH DIP

$16.00

Thinly sliced roast beef on cheese garlic bread with horsey sauce & au jus.

HOT & SPICY CHICKEN

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle

MOOZAREL

$14.00

Thinly sliced chicken, bruschetta mix, mozzarella cheese & mayo served on a hoagie.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$15.00

Breaded in house - Nashville Style - chicken breast, slices pickles, comeback sauce and coleslaw

OG PHILLY

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak or chicken topped w/ grilled onion, green peppers & provolone on a hoagie.

PLAIN CHIX SANDWICH

$14.00

RUDY

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & 1000 island dressing on Rye bread.

SALMON BLT

$17.00

Grilled salmon w/ tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll.

TURKEY CLUB SUB

$14.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo. Swiss cheese & guacamole served on an Asiago roll.

CHICKEN SPIEDINI SANDWICH

$15.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast with mushrooms, bacon, provolone cheese & lemon butter sauce served on a hoagie

SLIDERS

CORNER SLIDERS

$15.00

3 mini burger of our proprietary blend seared with grilled onions & cheddar cheese.

BURGERS

CORNER BURGER

$13.00

1/2 LB Burger on Brioche bun.

FRISCO DISCO

$15.50

1/2 LB Burger with American & swiss cheese, fried pickle chips, bacon & 1000 island served on Sourdough.

TOT & THE EGG

$16.00

1/2 LB Burger with bacon, sunny side egg, crushed tater tots, cheddar & buffalo ranch served on sourdough.

THE BACKYARD Q

$15.50

1/2 lb burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese & GF onion ring served on Brioche.

ARIBA

$15.50

1/2 lb burger topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & chipolte mayo served on an Asiago roll.

PRETZEL BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.50

1/2 lb burger topped with pub cheese, grilled onions & bacon on a Pretzel roll.

3-CHEESE BURGER

$15.50

1/2 lb burger topped with american, swiss & cheddar w/ KAYO sauce on a Brioche.

BEYOND VEGGIE BURGER

$14.50

PLANT BASED patty topped w/swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & KAYO sauce on a wheat roll.

MORE GOOD STUFF

BRISKET BURRITO BOMBA

$16.00

Stuffed w/ smoked brisket, crinkle cut fries, queso, shredded cheese, black bean puree & green chile salssa topped with queso, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.

CPG NUGGS DINNER

$15.50

Our boneless wings served with your choice of sauce and side.

FISH N CHIPS

$15.00

Gluten free panko breaded white fish served w/ GF pub chips and coleslaw.

BAYOU BIRDIE WRAP

$13.50

Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce & buffalo ranch in a flour tortilla.

THE CLUB WRAP

$13.50

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon bits & our house cheese blend wrapped in a flour tortilla.

"BIG PAPI" STEAK WRAP

$16.00

Philly meat, street corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese blend, sour cream, cajun tortilla crumbles w/salsa verde wrapped in flour tortilla.

VEGGIE WRAP

$12.50

Guacamole smear, black bean puree, street corn salsa, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.

HEALTHY BOWLS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast with stir fry vegetables & teriyaki sauce served over brown rice.

FAJITA BOWL

$16.00

Choice of blackened chicken or steak with guacamole, bell peppers, corn salsa & Cotija cheese served over brown rice.

GRILLED SALMON BOWL

$18.00

Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.

PIZZA

NO HOLDS BARRED

$16.00

Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.

THE CARNIVORE

$14.00

Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon.

MARGARITA

$13.00

Hand tossed pizza topped with tomato, basil, garlic and cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.00

Hand tossed pizza with our ZONA wing sauce w/ grilled chicken and cheese.

VEGETARIANS DREAM

$15.00

Hand tossed pizza with Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, tomato.

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

Create your own pizza

TAKE 2

PICK 2

$13.50

Served cold on rye, sourdough or wheat roll w/ lettuce & tomato with choice of salad, potato soup or chili.

KIDS CORNER

CHICKEN RINGS

$8.00

All white meat breaded chicken rings

MAC N CHEESE BITES

$8.00

Fried Kraft Mac N Cheese bites

KID'S BURGER

$8.00

Mini Burger

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

White bread with american.

FISH STICKS

$8.00

3 pieces of gluten free panko crusted white fish

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Blueberry cobbler with white choclate

COOKIE SUNDAE

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, 2 chocolate chip cookies,

FLOURLESS TORTE

$9.00

Raspberry sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

SIDES

CRINKLE FRIES

$6.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

PUB CHIPS

$6.00

TATER TOTS

$6.00

SWEET TOTS

$8.00

SIDE O-RINGS

$8.00

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

BREAD & BUTTER

$2.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00Out of stock

CAULIFLOWER RICE

$4.00

EXTRAS

RANCH

$0.25

BLUE CHEESE

$0.25

MAYO

$0.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

BUFFALO

$0.25

BUFFALO RANCH

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

THAI CHILI

$0.25

CHINESE TAKE OUT

$0.25

GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.25

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.25

MARINARA

$0.25

LEMON DILL

$0.25

1000

$0.25

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

QUESO

$1.00

QUESO BOWL

$4.50

COMEBACK SAUCE

$0.25

SWEET BABY RAYS

$0.25

EXTRA QUESO

$2.00

EXTRA LETTUCE

$1.00

EXTRA BLACK BEANS

$1.00

EXTRA PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

EXTRA CHIPS

$1.00

APPETIZERS

GF CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.00

Made in house w/ our wheat free flour & special seasoning w/ choice of dipping sauce

GF BASKET ONION RINGS

$8.00

A pile of Gluten FREE Onion Rings! Ask for the cajun dipping Sauce

GF SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

Housemade Spinach artichoke dip topped with parmesean and chopped tomatoes. Served with parmesean pita chips.

GF STUFFED 'SHROOMS

$10.50

Shrooms stuffed with spinach, artichoke, parmesean cheese, wheat free bread crumbs. Served with Avocado Ranch.

GF FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$11.00

Pickle chips seasoned and wheat free battered. Served with Horsey sauce.

GF CORNER NACHOS

$11.00

White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo and our cajun tortilla chips

GF POTATO SKINS

$11.00

Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream

GF WINGS

$16.00

One Pound of Drummies & Flats with your choice of sauce.

GF NASHVILLE IN A BASKET

$14.00

SALADS

GF SMALL CORNER HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of one dressing.

GF LARGE CORNER HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

Mixed Greens w/ tomatoes, bacon & cheese blend. Choice of one dressing.

GF SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese

GF LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Mixed greens w/ house made casesar dressing, parmesan cheese

GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Mixed Greens w/ breaded chicken strips (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & Feta cheese w/ lemon dill dressing

GF STEAK SALAD

$16.00

Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.

GF GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$19.00

Grilled salmon on top of mixed greens, cucumner, tomatoes, red onion & feta cheese. Served with lemon dill dressing.

SANDWICHES

GF CPG CHIX CLUB

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast served w/ bacon, tomato, lettuce. Swiss cheese & honey mustartd on an Asiago roll.

GF BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast topped w/ pepper jack cheese & onions served on a Brioche bun.

GF TURKEY CLUB

$15.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo. Swiss cheese & guacamole served on an Asiago roll.

GF NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$16.00

GF breaded chicken strips - Nashville Style - with sliced pickles, comeback sauce & coleslaw

GF SALMON BLT

$18.00

Grilled salmon w/ tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll.

GF MOOZAREL

$15.00

Thinly sliced chicken, bruschetta mix, mozzarella cheese & mayo served on a hoagie.

BURGERS

GF CORNER BURGER

$14.00

1/2 LB Burger on Brioche bun.

GF ARIBA

$16.50

1/2 lb burger topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & chipolte mayo served on an Asiago roll.

GF 3-CHEESE BURGER

$16.50

1/2 lb burger topped with american, swiss & cheddar w/ KAYO sauce on a Brioche.

GF THE BACKYARD Q

$16.50

1/2 lb burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese & GF onion ring served on Brioche.

MORE GOOD STUFF

GF CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$16.00

Our boneless wings served with your choice of sauce and side.

GF FISH N CHIPS

$16.00

Gluten free panko breaded white fish served w/ GF pub chips and coleslaw.

HEALTHY BOWLS

GF FAJITA BOWL

$16.00

Choice of chicken or steak with guacamole, bell peppers, corn salsa & cotija cheese served over brown rice.

GF GRILLED SALMON BOWL

$18.00

Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.

PIZZA

GF NO HOLDS BARRED

$17.00

Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, onion.

GF THE CARNIVORE

$15.00

Hand tossed pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon.

GF MARGARITA

$14.00

Hand tossed pizza topped with tomato, basil, garlic and cheese.

GF CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

Hand tossed cheese pizza. Add some toppings!!

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00

Hand tossed pizza with our ZONA wing sauce w/ grilled chicken and cheese.

GF VEGETARIANS DREAM

$16.00

Hand tossed pizza with Mushrooms, green pepper, onion, tomato.

KIDS CORNER

GF KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

All white meat breaded chicken rings

GF KIDS FISH STICKS

$8.00

3 pieces of gluten free panko crusted white fish

GF SIDES

CRINKLE FRIES

$6.00

PUB CHIPS

$6.00

TATER TOTS

$6.00

SWEET TOTS

$8.00

SIDE O-RINGS

$8.00

GF WEEKLY SPECIALS

GF FRIED CHICKEN (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)

$18.00Out of stock

Breast, wing, drummie & thigh (sorry no substitutions) fried to golden brown using our wheat-free flour & served with mashed potatoes and gravy & slaw.

GF FISH TACOS (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY)

$14.00

Gluten free panko crusted fried fish, street corn salsa. Cotija Cheese, guacamole & avocado ranch drizzle with your choice of side.

GF STEAK KABOBS (FRIDAY & SATURDAY)

$25.00Out of stock

Two marinated tenderloin skerwers w/ mushrooms, red onions & green peppers served w/ choice of side and house salad.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Corner Pub & Grill is an Award Winning lunch and dinner restaurant with three locations in Valley Park, Ellisville & O'Fallon, MO.

Location

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis, MO 63122

Directions

Gallery
The Corner Pub & Grill image
The Corner Pub & Grill image

