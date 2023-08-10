Starters

Snowdonia Sliders

$15.00

Beef sliders, pork belly, cheddar, kimchi, gochugaru on laverbread buns

Rarebit

$12.00

Ale-infused cheese on a crusty baguette with three house toppings

Welsh Sampler

$20.00

Laverbread, glamorgans, rarebit, cockle fritters and stuffies

For Hungry Giants

House Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Welsh four-cheese blend with smokes sausage, bacon, leeks, portobello and jalapeno

Glamorgans & Mash

$20.00

Glamorgans on house mashed potatoes with Yorkshire pudding and mushroom gravy

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Half pound Atlantic cod, beer battered, served with wasabi peas, caper herb mayo and steak cut fries

Vegetarian Shepherds Pie

$20.00

Lentil and mushroom with mashed potato and welsh cheddar

Snowdonia Chicken

$20.00

House smoked chicken, seared in cast iron pan, slow baked with Brussel sprouts and savory pan sauce

Comfort Food

Rarebit Dogs

$15.00

Two hand-battered beef dogs, rarebit cheese, spicy bacon, leeks and red mustard

Cod & Kimchi Tacos

$15.00

Poutine & Dragon Wings

$15.00
Snowdonia Tots

$15.00

Bowl of tots covered in Welsh cheddar, bacon, leeks and chipotle crema

Sandwiches & Byrgyrs

Avocado Toastie

$12.00

Welsh cheese blend and avocado on toasted sourdough

Reuben

$15.00

Corn beef, kraut, swiss, rueben sauce on toasted sourdough

Avocado Boyo

$15.00

St. Davids Byrgyr

$15.00

The Mumbles

$15.00

Boring Byrgyr

$12.00

Sides

Excalibur Fries

$9.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00
Pickled Onion Rings

$9.00
Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding

$9.00

Homemade bread pudding with butterscotch chips

Bourbon Brownie

$9.00

Homemade brownie made with vanilla infused bourbon

House Sauces

Red Mustard

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Brown Mustard

$0.50

Korean Mayo

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Rueben Sauce

$0.50

Caper Mayo

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50