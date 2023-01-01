Social Club 112 (NEW) 112 Fayetteville st

  • Home
Speed Screen

Well Vodka

$9.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Hennessy

$11.00

D'Usse

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

LIT

$14.00

Blue Motorcycle

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Corona

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

712

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc Passion

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

New Am Pink Whitney

$10.00

New Am Watermelon

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Dobel

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

1800 Cristalino

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco

$10.00

Lunazul Reposado

$11.00

Lunazul Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Teremana Anejo

$13.00

Gran Coramino

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Clase Azul

$50.00Out of stock

Cincoro Blanco

$35.00

Cincoro Reposado

$40.00

Cincoro Anejo

$45.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Spiced

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

RumHaven

$10.00

Bumbu

$11.00

Meyers

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Gentleman's Jack

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jim Beam Peach

$10.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Woodford

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$11.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

D'Usse

$12.00

Remy1738

$16.00

Villion

$11.00

Liqueurs

Fireball

$9.00

Rumpleminz

$10.00

Jager

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Hpnotic

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Melon

$10.00

Drinks

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Incredible Hulk

$16.00

Lemon Drop Drink

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$17.00

LIT

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Redbull Vodka

$12.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Shots

Green Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$11.50

Washington Apple

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$10.00

Kamikazi

$10.00

Sweet Tart

$10.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Heavy

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

Yeungling

$3.00

Stella

$3.00

Wine

Glass Rose

$11.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Bottle Rose

$32.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Champagne Bottles

Belaire Rose

$100.00

Belaire Luxe

$100.00

Belaire Blue

$100.00

Moet Imperial

$150.00

Moet Rose

$150.00

Ace of Spade

$550.00

Bottle Service

Belvedere Btl

$250.00

Ciroc Btl

$250.00

Grey Goose Btl

$250.00

Ketel One Btl

$250.00

Tito's Btl

$225.00

712 Btl

$225.00

Casamigos Btl

$300.00

Don Julio Btl

$300.00

Lunazul Btl

$225.00

Patron Btl

$300.00

Teremana Btl

$250.00

Gran Coramino Btl

$385.00

1800 Cristallino

$300.00

1942 Btl

$650.00

Clase Azul Btl

$650.00

Cincoro Btl

$600.00

Dusse Btl

$300.00

Hennessy Btl

$300.00

Remy Martin Btl

$250.00

1738 Btl

$350.00

Crown Btl

$225.00

Jameson Btl

$225.00

Jack Daniels Btl

$225.00

Makers Mark Btl

$225.00

Johnny Black Btl

$300.00

Hpnotic Btl

$225.00

Promoter Btl

$138.00

250 Bottle

$185.00

VIP Drinks

Amaretto Sour VIP

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle VIP

$28.00

Cosmo VIP

$15.00

Lemon Drop Drink VIP

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot VIP

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana VIP

$17.00

LIT VIP

$28.00

Margarita VIP

$14.00

Moscow Mule VIP

$12.00

Rum Punch VIP

$14.00

Sex On The Beach VIP

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Raleigh's Hottest Nightclub

Location

112 Fayetteville st, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

