Breakfast & Brunch

Sofra Family Bistro

523 Reviews

$$

7457 Elmwood Ave

Middleton, WI 53562

Eggs & Combos

Two Eggs

$8.85

2-4-U B Reakfast

$9.75

Corned Beef Hash

$10.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

Gyro & Eggs

$10.85

Sirloin Top Steak

$11.25

Omelettes

Farmers

$11.25

Greek

$11.25

Mexican

$11.25

Meat Eater

$10.85

Albanian Omelette

$11.25

Med scram

Med Omlette

Iron Man

Rutherford

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Pancakes (2)

$6.70

Pancakes (3)

$7.75

Gluten Free Pancakes (2)

$9.45

Gluten Free Pancakes (3)

$12.50

Traditional French Toast (2)

$6.70

Traditional French Toast (3)

$7.75

Belgium Waffle

$10.15

Side Orders

Fresh Yogurt Parfait

$6.75

Oatmeal

$6.45

Cup Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$5.35

One Egg

$1.50

Hash Brown

$2.75

Biscuits And Gravy

$5.50

Toast.

$1.95

English Muffin

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Applewood Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$3.75

Links

$3.75

Homemade Albanian Sausage

$4.25

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Plain Bagel

$2.50

One Pancake

$3.25

One French Toast

$3.25

Dolmas

$8.50

Hummus

$8.50

Morning Specialties

Albanian Sausage & Eggs

$10.00

Mediterranean Scrambler

$10.85

Veggie Burrito

$10.85

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.85

Crepes (3)

$9.35

Crepes (2)

$7.95

Black Cherry Crepes (2)

$9.75

Black Cherry Crepes (3)

$11.00

Malaga Crepes (2)

$9.75

Malaga Crepes (3)

$11.00

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$11.85

The Irish

$12.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Eggs Florentine

$12.00

Eggseptional Skillets

Grandma's

$11.45

Albanian Skillet

$11.45

Southwestern Chicken Skillet

$11.45

Hot Drinks

Reg Sofra's Blend

$2.50

Decaf Sofra's Blend

$2.50

Black & Herb Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cocktails

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$6.50

Pomegranate Sparkler

$6.50

Peach Bellini

$6.50

Mimosa

$6.50

Bistro Sandwiches

Hummus Sandwich

$10.85

Tuscan Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.85

Salmon Club Sandwich

$11.00

Portabella Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Gyro Sandwich

$10.85

Reuben Sandwich

$10.85

Smoked Turkey And Bacon Club Sandwich

$10.85

Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.85

Sonoma Panini Sandwich

$10.85

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.85

Ginger Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$10.85

Salads

Salmon Steak Salad

$13.85

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$11.95

Date And Goat Cheese Salad With Chicken Breast

$13.50

Cesar Salad

$13.00

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$13.85

Burgers

Sofra's Lamb Burger

$11.00

Burger

$10.85

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
