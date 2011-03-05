Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA imageView gallery
American

Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA

review star

No reviews yet

63 Summer street

Kingston, MA 02364

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled asparagus
Chicken
Pork chop

Appetizers

BAKED Oysters

$26.00

sauteed spinach, asiago, chipotle

Calamari

$20.00

pickled shishito peppers, taragon aioli

Carpaccio

$18.00

smoked sea salt, shaved red onion, gorgonzola friiters, arugula, toast

Duck Wings

$17.00

honey sriracha glaze, miso aioli

Lobster gnocchi

$25.00

herd salad, sriracha aioli, sesame

Oysters

$22.00

lemon wedge, cocktail sauce, thai chili mignonette

Pork Buns

$18.00

slow braised pork belly, pickle, hoisin, scallion

Spring Rolls

$16.00

citrus ponzu sauce

Tostaditas

$16.00

Tuna Tatare

$20.00

pickled ginger, cucumber, rosemary bonito aioli, wontons

Crab Dip

$24.00

Lettuce Wraps

$24.00

Salads

Caesar

$16.00

romaine hearts, inmported parm, focaccia croutons

Delicata Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, bread crumbs, champagne vinaigrette

Old School Wedge

$17.00

Iceberg, great hill blue, house bacon, pickled red onion

Special Salad

$26.00

Wood Grilled Pizza

Tomato pizza

$23.00

imported tomatoes, spicy oil, basil, balsamic, fontina, pecorino

Special Pizza

$27.00

wild boar cacciatorini, onion jam, roasted garlic spread, goat cheese, arugula Wood Grilled Pizza

Entree

Bolognese

$27.00

Chicken

$30.00

roasted delicata squash, whipped sweety potato, smoked maple pan jus

Duck

$36.00

crispy breast, confit leg, roasted carrots, parsnip puree, blood orange jus

Halibut

$36.00

butterut squash puree, pancetta, shaved brussel sprouts, maple pine nuts

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Pork chop

$38.00

glazed vegetables, potato au gratin, toasted sesame crunch

Salmon

$32.00

togarashi spice, baby bok choy, lo mein noodles, secret sauce

Seared Tuna

$32.00

spring roll, shrimp fried rice

Solstice Burger

$26.00

fresh ground daily, VT cheddar, bacon jam, hand cut house fries

Striped Bass Spec

$39.00

Steak House

Filet

$54.00

10 oz, wood grilled

Flat Iron

$34.00

12 oz, wood grilled

Rib Eye

$58.00

20 oz, cast iron seared

Sirloin

$48.00

14 oz, wood grilled

Dry Aged Rib Eye

$75.00

Hanger Stk Spec

$40.00

Bistecca alla Fiorentina Porterhouse

$120.00

Sides To Share

Fried Rice

$14.00

shrimp or pork

Glazed carrots

$12.00

spiced honey glaze

Grilled asparagus

$14.00

shaved thin, pancetta, maple pine nuts, parm

Hand Cut Fries

$10.00

truffle oil, parm

Risotto

$15.00

Roasted Brussels

$14.00

Whipped potato

$10.00

Hash Brown

$9.00

Dessert

Biscotti

$1.50

Butterscotch Budino

$13.00

italian pudding, warm cinnamon doughnuts, caramel

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Coconut Cake

$13.00

six layers of southern charm

House Churned Ice Cream

$9.00

vanilla bean, chocolate, coffee, peanut butter crunch, or maple

House Churned Sorbet

$9.00

strawberry or raspberry

Side doh-nuts

$4.00

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$13.00

fresh berries

Warm Molten Chocolate Cake

$13.00

caramel ice cream

Key Lime

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Peche

$14.00

Poire

$14.00

Cassis

$14.00

Pacific Rim "Vin De Glacire" Riesling

$12.00

Late Harvest, Royal Tokaji, Hungry

$14.00

Ferrari-Carrano, Black Muscat

$16.00

Sandeman Ruby Port

$12.00

Grahams, 10 YR, Tawney, Portugal

$14.00

Grahams, 20 YR, Tawney, Portugal

$18.00

Rare Wine Co., Madeira, Portugal

$16.00

Sides

Anchovie

$2.00

Bacon dressing

$2.00

Blue cheese dressing

$2.00

Ceasar dressing

$2.00

Garlic aioli

Gorgonzola butter

$2.00

Herb butter

$2.00

House dressing

$2.00

Ketchup

Red Wine Sauce

$2.00

Side chicken breast

$12.00

Side Salmon

$18.00

Side steak

$20.00

Side tuna

$20.00

Steak Sauce

$2.00

Specials

Tomato Mozz

$17.00

Sea Bass

$36.00

Cioppino

$30.00

N/A Beverage

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Tonic Water

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sparkling

$6.50

Still

$6.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temp

$3.50

Refill

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Miilk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Coffee/Tea

Coffee by Speedwell, Plymouth, MA

$3.50

Tasso Tea

$6.50

Espresso

$4.50

Cappucino With Biscotti

$5.50

Biscotti

$2.50

Decaf

$3.50

Dbl Espresso

$5.50

Tea

$3.00

Beer

Allagash

$7.00

Unflitered White

Stellwagen

$10.00

IPA

Night Shift

$10.00

IPA

Mayflower

$8.00

Untold

$9.00

Pale 143

Cisco

$10.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Duvel

$9.00

Left Hand Nitro Stout

$8.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Von Trap "PILS"

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Becks N\A

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Wine

A to Z Glass

$12.00

Riesling

Babich Sauv Blanc Glass

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Bohigas, Cava Brut Glass

$13.00

Bubbles

Chalk Hill Glass

$16.00

Chardonnay

Domaine La Blaque Glasd

$14.00

Rose

Les Charmes Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay

Moet&Chandon, Imperial Brut, Champagne, FR N/V

$20.00

Bubbles

Special White

$15.00

Venica Glass

$15.00

Pinot Grigio

Bie!er Rosé

$14.00

Finca La Florencia Glass

$13.00

Malbec

Martin Ray Glass

$13.00

Pinot Noir

Piazza Del Castello Glass

$15.00

Super Tuscan

Portillo Glass

$13.00

Cabernet

Alexander Glass

$15.00

Merlot

Holloran

$15.00

Two Mountains Glass

$15.00

Cabernet

Sand Point Glass

$15.00

Gamay Glass

$14.00

Charles Krug Cab

$20.00

Alexander Valley Merlot CA, 2018

$58.00

Merlot

Alix Priorat

$89.00

Spanish, Cab Blend

Besadien, John Grochau, WA 2016

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Blue Rock Cabernet 2018

$54.00

Bodegas Muriel, Reserva 2013

$52.00

Spanish

Cavallotto, Dolcetto D'Alba 2016

$62.00

Italian

Cline Cellars, Zinfandel, CA 2018

$64.00

Zinfandel

Close De Luz, Carmenere, Chile 2017

$60.00

South America

Des Marais, WA 2015

$139.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Domaine De Pallus, Chinon, FR 2013

$132.00

Cabernet Franc

Duckhorn Vineyards, MERLOT, CA 2017

$80.00

Merlot

Evening Land, Seven Springs, OR 2019

$95.00

Pinot Noir

Finca La Florencia, Mendoza, AG, 2018

$46.00

South America, Malbec

Charles Krug, 2018

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Fluerie

$54.00

Grgich Hills, Napa Valley, CA 2016

$160.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Gundlach Bundschu, Mountain Cuvee, 2018

$60.00

Cuvee

Holloran Dundee Hills

$58.00

Isabella

$56.00

J. Palacios, Petalos, Mencia, Bierzo 2016

$56.00

Spanish

Les Lezandes, Syrah 2014

$52.00

Syrah

Liano, Umberto Cesari 2016

$72.00

Italian Sangiovese Blend

Lunar Apoge, Syrah, FR 2018

$68.00

Syrah

Martin Ray, Sonoma, CA, 2018

$46.00

Pinot Noir

Neyers, Gary's Vineyard, CA 2016

$80.00

Syrah

Anthill Pinot Noir

$90.00

Petite Syrah

Paul Janin, France 2018

$45.00

Gamay

Piazza Del Castello, Tuscany, IT, 2018

$54.00

Italian Super Tuscan

Portillo, Argentina, 2019

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Pursued BY Bear, WA 2017

$179.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Rafael ET Fils, Oak Knoll, NAPA 2015

$172.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Sand Point Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Stags Leap Winery, Napa Valley, CA 2017

$100.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Talbott, Sleepy Hollow, CA 2016

$65.00

Pinot Noir

Telmo Rodriguez, Mencia, Galacia 2015

$48.00

Spanish

The Owl & Dust Devil, Argentina 2018

$80.00

South America, Icon Blend

Two Mountain, WA N/V

$54.00

Cabernet Franc

Vignamaggio, Monna Lisa, Chianti 2012

$120.00

Italian Chianti Classico

Chateau De Ruth

$75.00

A to Z, Rogue Valley, OR 2018

$42.00

Riesling

Babich Vineyards, Sauv Blanc, 2020

$46.00

Barrel X, Germany 2019

$30.00

Pinot Gris & Pinot Blanc

Lambert Chenin Blanc

$65.00

Domaine La Blaque Rosé

$46.00

Curious Whites & Rose

Brand, The Electric Chardonnay Acid Test

$48.00

Chardonnay

Chalk Hill, RRV, CA, 2018

$58.00

Chardonnay

De Lorimier 2018

$88.00

Chardonnay

Domains Specht, Pinot Gris, 2017

$56.00

Dunham Cellars, WA 2015

$60.00

Riesling

Enfield Wine Co, Citrine, CA 2018

$80.00

Chardonnay

Francis Crochet

$80.00

Sauvignon & Chenin Blanc

Gerard Bouley

$80.00

Gruner Veltliner, Austria 2018

$58.00

Curious Whites & Rose

Hanzell Vineyards, Sebella, CA 2018

$100.00

Chardonnay

Hild, Elbling, Germany 2018

$60.00

Riesling

Kelley Fox, Rose, Pinot Gris OR

$64.00

Curious Whites & Rose

Les Charmes, France, 2017

$38.00

Chardonnay

Tiblalexis Estate, Kokarella Greece

$48.00

Curious Whites & Rose

Trimbach, Pinot Blanc, FR

$60.00

Pinot Gris & Pinot Blanc

Venica&Venica, Fruili-Venezia Giulia, IT, 2018

$54.00

Pinot Gris & Pinot Blanc

Le Clou

$60.00

Whitehall Lane, Cabernet, CA 2015

$68.00

HALF BOTTLE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Hartley Ostini, Hitching Post, CA

$34.00

HALF BOTTLE PINOT NOIR

Alexander Valley, Chardonnay CA 2018

$34.00

HALF BOTTLE CHARDONNAY

Bohigas, Cava Brut, Spain N/V

$48.00

Bubbles

Ruinart, Brut Rose, FR N/V

$140.00

Bubbles

Billecart-Salmon, France N/V

$112.00

Bubbles

Jansz, Premium Cuvee, TZ N/V

$95.00

Bubbles

Jacques Lassaigne

$125.00

Bubbles

Specialty Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Barrell Aged Cocktail

$16.00

Summer Sunset

$16.00

Bourbon Smash

$14.00

Chock Full O'Craig

$16.00

Dark N Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Gemini

$16.00

Gingerbread Martini

$16.00

Blueberry Maple Sazerac

$16.00

Grahams 10 Yr

$14.00

Grahams 20 Yr

$18.00

Grappa

$12.00

Inferno Negroni

$16.00

Madeira

$16.00

Maple Orange Old Fashioned

$16.00

Negroni

$15.00

Pear Brandy

$14.00

Pegu Club

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$18.00

Pierre Ferrand Reserve

$22.00

Dark Rum Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pumpkin Martini

$16.00

Port Norfolk Manhattan

$16.00

Sangria Red

$14.00

Sangria White

$14.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Solstice Sidecar

$16.00

Winter Margherita

$16.00

Winter Waltz

$16.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Liquor

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden's

$11.50

Blanton's

$15.00

Boss Hog

$100.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.50

Dovetail

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Four Roses

$12.50

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jefferson

$18.00

Jim Beam

$9.75

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$10.50

Michters

$15.00

Old Forester

$12.50

Old Rip 10 Yr

$20.00

Pig Farmstock

$20.00

Putnam RYE

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Stellum Bourbon

$20.00

Stellum Rye

$20.00

VO

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.50

Rabbit Hole

$15.00

Akashi

$14.00

Ardbeg

$17.00

Bruichladdich

$12.00

Dalmore

$14.00

Dalwhinne

$14.00

GlenRothes

$14.00

Lagavulin

$23.00

Oban

$21.00

The BALVENIE

$18.00

The MACCALLAN

$17.50

Absolute

$10.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.25

Chopin

$11.50

Cran Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$9.75

Grey Citron

$11.50

Grey Goose

$11.50

Grey Orange

$11.50

Grey Poire

$11.50

Ketel One

$10.50

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Stoli Ras

$10.00

Titos

$9.75

Beefeater

$9.75

Bombay Sapphire

$10.50

Bully Boy

$12.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Plymouth

$11.50

Tanqueray

$10.50

Tanqueray 10

$12.50

Bacardi

$9.75

Captain Morgan

$9.75

Diplimatico

$14.00

Goslings

$10.50

Mount Gay

$11.00

Myers

$11.00

Parrot Bay

$9.75

Zaya

$12.00

Alto Reposado

$15.00

Bribon

$10.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Teremana

$13.00

Bushmills

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Cutty Shark

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$17.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

JW Black

$12.50

JW Red

$11.50

McCallan

$17.50

Banfi, Grappa

$14.00

Clear Creek Pear Brandy

$12.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand, 1840

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand, Ambre

$18.00

Pierre Ferrand, Reserve

$22.00

Remy Martin

$17.00

Calvados

$15.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Anisette

$8.50

Aperol

$10.00

B+B

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Cachaca

$10.00

Cafe Negra

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartruese

$11.00

Coffee Brandy

$8.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Dubonnet Red

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$12.50

Herbsaint

$11.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lillet

$10.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Midori

$10.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$9.00

Pernod

$9.50

Sambuca

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Tia Maria

$10.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Boston Harbor Coffee

$12.00

Montenegro Amaro

$12.00

A - L Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

B-52

$12.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Cape Codder

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Collins - Gin

$10.00

Collins - Vodka

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Godfather

$11.50

Godmother

$11.00

Gran Gold Margarita

$15.00

Grape Crush

$11.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Hawaiian Seabreeze

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Keoke Coffee

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$15.00

Kir

$13.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Lemondrop Martini

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

French Martini

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Campari Spritz

$12.00

M - Z Drinks

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pearl Harbor

$12.00

Pink Lady

$10.00

Pink Squirrel

$10.00

Pistachio martini

$15.00

Planters Punch

$14.00

Pomegranate Martini

$14.00

Presbyterian

$10.00

Roasted Toasted Almond

$12.00

Rum Runner

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Slippery Nipple

$11.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$10.00

Sombrero

$11.00

Sour Apple Martini

$14.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Spritzer - Red

$14.00

Spritzer - White

$14.00

Stinger - Brandy

$12.00

Stinger - Vodka

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Toasted Almond

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vesper

$14.00

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Woo Woo

$10.00

Zombie

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Sbagliato

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63 Summer street, Kingston, MA 02364

Directions

Gallery
Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA image

Map
