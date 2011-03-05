Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA
No reviews yet
63 Summer street
Kingston, MA 02364
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
BAKED Oysters
sauteed spinach, asiago, chipotle
Calamari
pickled shishito peppers, taragon aioli
Carpaccio
smoked sea salt, shaved red onion, gorgonzola friiters, arugula, toast
Duck Wings
honey sriracha glaze, miso aioli
Lobster gnocchi
herd salad, sriracha aioli, sesame
Oysters
lemon wedge, cocktail sauce, thai chili mignonette
Pork Buns
slow braised pork belly, pickle, hoisin, scallion
Spring Rolls
citrus ponzu sauce
Tostaditas
Tuna Tatare
pickled ginger, cucumber, rosemary bonito aioli, wontons
Crab Dip
Lettuce Wraps
Salads
Wood Grilled Pizza
Entree
Bolognese
Chicken
roasted delicata squash, whipped sweety potato, smoked maple pan jus
Duck
crispy breast, confit leg, roasted carrots, parsnip puree, blood orange jus
Halibut
butterut squash puree, pancetta, shaved brussel sprouts, maple pine nuts
Kids Pasta
Pork chop
glazed vegetables, potato au gratin, toasted sesame crunch
Salmon
togarashi spice, baby bok choy, lo mein noodles, secret sauce
Seared Tuna
spring roll, shrimp fried rice
Solstice Burger
fresh ground daily, VT cheddar, bacon jam, hand cut house fries
Striped Bass Spec
Steak House
Sides To Share
Dessert
Biscotti
Butterscotch Budino
italian pudding, warm cinnamon doughnuts, caramel
Bread Pudding
Coconut Cake
six layers of southern charm
House Churned Ice Cream
vanilla bean, chocolate, coffee, peanut butter crunch, or maple
House Churned Sorbet
strawberry or raspberry
Side doh-nuts
Vanilla Crème Brûlée
fresh berries
Warm Molten Chocolate Cake
caramel ice cream
Key Lime
Espresso Martini
Peche
Poire
Cassis
Pacific Rim "Vin De Glacire" Riesling
Late Harvest, Royal Tokaji, Hungry
Ferrari-Carrano, Black Muscat
Sandeman Ruby Port
Grahams, 10 YR, Tawney, Portugal
Grahams, 20 YR, Tawney, Portugal
Rare Wine Co., Madeira, Portugal
Sides
N/A Beverage
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Iced Tea
Sparkling
Still
Lemonade
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Shirley Temp
Refill
Milk
Chocolate Miilk
Ginger Beer
Coffee/Tea
Beer
Allagash
Unflitered White
Stellwagen
IPA
Night Shift
IPA
Mayflower
Untold
Pale 143
Cisco
Amstel Light
Brooklyn Lager
Bud
Bud Light
Corona Extra
Duvel
Left Hand Nitro Stout
Stella Artois
Von Trap "PILS"
Yuengling
Becks N\A
Downeast Cider
Lagunitas
Wine
A to Z Glass
Riesling
Babich Sauv Blanc Glass
Sauvignon Blanc
Bohigas, Cava Brut Glass
Bubbles
Chalk Hill Glass
Chardonnay
Domaine La Blaque Glasd
Rose
Les Charmes Glass
Chardonnay
Moet&Chandon, Imperial Brut, Champagne, FR N/V
Bubbles
Special White
Venica Glass
Pinot Grigio
Bie!er Rosé
Finca La Florencia Glass
Malbec
Martin Ray Glass
Pinot Noir
Piazza Del Castello Glass
Super Tuscan
Portillo Glass
Cabernet
Alexander Glass
Merlot
Holloran
Two Mountains Glass
Cabernet
Sand Point Glass
Gamay Glass
Charles Krug Cab
Alexander Valley Merlot CA, 2018
Merlot
Alix Priorat
Spanish, Cab Blend
Besadien, John Grochau, WA 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon
Blue Rock Cabernet 2018
Bodegas Muriel, Reserva 2013
Spanish
Cavallotto, Dolcetto D'Alba 2016
Italian
Cline Cellars, Zinfandel, CA 2018
Zinfandel
Close De Luz, Carmenere, Chile 2017
South America
Des Marais, WA 2015
Cabernet Sauvignon
Domaine De Pallus, Chinon, FR 2013
Cabernet Franc
Duckhorn Vineyards, MERLOT, CA 2017
Merlot
Evening Land, Seven Springs, OR 2019
Pinot Noir
Finca La Florencia, Mendoza, AG, 2018
South America, Malbec
Charles Krug, 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon
Fluerie
Grgich Hills, Napa Valley, CA 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon
Gundlach Bundschu, Mountain Cuvee, 2018
Cuvee
Holloran Dundee Hills
Isabella
J. Palacios, Petalos, Mencia, Bierzo 2016
Spanish
Les Lezandes, Syrah 2014
Syrah
Liano, Umberto Cesari 2016
Italian Sangiovese Blend
Lunar Apoge, Syrah, FR 2018
Syrah
Martin Ray, Sonoma, CA, 2018
Pinot Noir
Neyers, Gary's Vineyard, CA 2016
Syrah
Anthill Pinot Noir
Petite Syrah
Paul Janin, France 2018
Gamay
Piazza Del Castello, Tuscany, IT, 2018
Italian Super Tuscan
Portillo, Argentina, 2019
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pursued BY Bear, WA 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon
Rafael ET Fils, Oak Knoll, NAPA 2015
Cabernet Sauvignon
Sand Point Pinot Noir Bottle
Stags Leap Winery, Napa Valley, CA 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon
Talbott, Sleepy Hollow, CA 2016
Pinot Noir
Telmo Rodriguez, Mencia, Galacia 2015
Spanish
The Owl & Dust Devil, Argentina 2018
South America, Icon Blend
Two Mountain, WA N/V
Cabernet Franc
Vignamaggio, Monna Lisa, Chianti 2012
Italian Chianti Classico
Chateau De Ruth
A to Z, Rogue Valley, OR 2018
Riesling
Babich Vineyards, Sauv Blanc, 2020
Barrel X, Germany 2019
Pinot Gris & Pinot Blanc
Lambert Chenin Blanc
Domaine La Blaque Rosé
Curious Whites & Rose
Brand, The Electric Chardonnay Acid Test
Chardonnay
Chalk Hill, RRV, CA, 2018
Chardonnay
De Lorimier 2018
Chardonnay
Domains Specht, Pinot Gris, 2017
Dunham Cellars, WA 2015
Riesling
Enfield Wine Co, Citrine, CA 2018
Chardonnay
Francis Crochet
Sauvignon & Chenin Blanc
Gerard Bouley
Gruner Veltliner, Austria 2018
Curious Whites & Rose
Hanzell Vineyards, Sebella, CA 2018
Chardonnay
Hild, Elbling, Germany 2018
Riesling
Kelley Fox, Rose, Pinot Gris OR
Curious Whites & Rose
Les Charmes, France, 2017
Chardonnay
Tiblalexis Estate, Kokarella Greece
Curious Whites & Rose
Trimbach, Pinot Blanc, FR
Pinot Gris & Pinot Blanc
Venica&Venica, Fruili-Venezia Giulia, IT, 2018
Pinot Gris & Pinot Blanc
Le Clou
Whitehall Lane, Cabernet, CA 2015
HALF BOTTLE CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Hartley Ostini, Hitching Post, CA
HALF BOTTLE PINOT NOIR
Alexander Valley, Chardonnay CA 2018
HALF BOTTLE CHARDONNAY
Bohigas, Cava Brut, Spain N/V
Bubbles
Ruinart, Brut Rose, FR N/V
Bubbles
Billecart-Salmon, France N/V
Bubbles
Jansz, Premium Cuvee, TZ N/V
Bubbles
Jacques Lassaigne
Bubbles
Specialty Cocktail
Aperol Spritz
Barrell Aged Cocktail
Summer Sunset
Bourbon Smash
Chock Full O'Craig
Dark N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Gemini
Gingerbread Martini
Blueberry Maple Sazerac
Grahams 10 Yr
Grahams 20 Yr
Grappa
Inferno Negroni
Madeira
Maple Orange Old Fashioned
Negroni
Pear Brandy
Pegu Club
Pierre Ferrand 1840
Pierre Ferrand Ambre
Pierre Ferrand Reserve
Dark Rum Old Fashioned
Pumpkin Martini
Port Norfolk Manhattan
Sangria Red
Sangria White
Sazerac
Solstice Sidecar
Winter Margherita
Winter Waltz
Paper Plane
Liquor
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Boss Hog
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulliet Bourbon
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dovetail
Eagle Rare
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jefferson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michters
Old Forester
Old Rip 10 Yr
Pig Farmstock
Putnam RYE
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Stellum Bourbon
Stellum Rye
VO
Whistle Pig 10
Woodford Reserve
Rabbit Hole
Akashi
Ardbeg
Bruichladdich
Dalmore
Dalwhinne
GlenRothes
Lagavulin
Oban
The BALVENIE
The MACCALLAN
Absolute
Absolute Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Cran Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby
Grey Citron
Grey Goose
Grey Orange
Grey Poire
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli Elite
Stoli Ras
Titos
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Bully Boy
Gunpowder
Hendricks
Plymouth
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Diplimatico
Goslings
Mount Gay
Myers
Parrot Bay
Zaya
Alto Reposado
Bribon
Casamigos
Don Julio
Mezcal
Patron Silver
Teremana
Bushmills
Chivas Regal
Cutty Shark
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie
Jameson
JW Black
JW Red
McCallan
Banfi, Grappa
Clear Creek Pear Brandy
Hennessey
Pierre Ferrand, 1840
Pierre Ferrand, Ambre
Pierre Ferrand, Reserve
Remy Martin
Calvados
Cordials
Amaretto
Anisette
Aperol
B+B
Baileys
Cachaca
Cafe Negra
Campari
Chambord
Chartruese
Coffee Brandy
Drambuie
Dubonnet Red
Frangelico
Godiva Milk Chocolate
Gran Marnier
Herbsaint
Irish Mist
Kahlua
Lillet
Limoncello
Midori
Peppermint Schnapps
Pernod
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Averna
Fernet Branca
Boston Harbor Coffee
Montenegro Amaro
A - L Drinks
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
B-52
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Cape Codder
Chocolate Martini
Collins - Gin
Collins - Vodka
Espresso Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Godfather
Godmother
Gran Gold Margarita
Grape Crush
Grasshopper
Hawaiian Seabreeze
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Keoke Coffee
Key Lime Martini
Kir
Kir Royale
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Aperol Spritz
French Martini
French 75
Campari Spritz
M - Z Drinks
Madras
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nutty Irishman
Paloma
Pearl Harbor
Pink Lady
Pink Squirrel
Pistachio martini
Planters Punch
Pomegranate Martini
Presbyterian
Roasted Toasted Almond
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex On The Beach
Slippery Nipple
Sloe Gin Fizz
Sombrero
Sour Apple Martini
Spanish Coffee
Spicy Margarita
Spritzer - Red
Spritzer - White
Stinger - Brandy
Stinger - Vodka
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Vesper
Virgin Mary
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
Zombie
Mint Julep
Sbagliato
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
63 Summer street, Kingston, MA 02364