Soulistic 703 W Lancaster BLVD

703 W Lancaster BLVD

Lancaster, CA 93534

Protein

Chicken (ONLINE)

$12.95

Sweet potato (ONLINE)

$11.95

No protein (ONLINE)

$10.95

Jackfruit (ONLINE)

$13.95

Rotating Protein (ONLINE)

$12.95

Tofu scramble (ONLINE)

$11.95

Add Extra Toppings

Cheese blend

$0.79

Crispy rice noodles

$0.79

Cucumber

$0.79

Edamame

$0.79

Garlic ginger mushrooms

$0.79

Green chili feta

$0.79

Habanero onions

$0.79

Kalamata olives

$0.79

Marinated artichokes

$0.79

Mozzarella pearls

$1.00

Roasted garlic

$0.79

Seasoned cherry tomatoes

$0.79

Seasoned chickpeas

$0.79

Sundried tomatoes

$0.79

tea infused egg

$1.00

Tzatziki

$0.79

Vegan Pepperjack cheese

$0.79

Vegan sunshine sauce drizzle (lemon aioli)

$0.79

Vegan blueberry jalapeño drizzle

$0.79

Vegan pineapple habanero drizzle

$0.79

Vegan garlic moon sauce drizzle

$0.79

Peruvian green sauce drizzle

$0.79

Caesar tahini drizzle

$0.79

Base

Sorbet Bowl (ONLINE)

$10.95

Overnight Oats Bowl (ONLINE)

$10.49

Chia Bowl (ONLINE)

$10.95

Matcha And Rocket Fuel

Matcha N Mars

$7.49

Ceremonial grade Japanese matcha, organic coconut palm sugar, cinnamon, organic agave and oat milk.

Milky Way

$5.99

(Not vegan) Espresso, mocha, caramel, half & half.

Nova Nilla

$6.49

Espresso, vanilla, organic coconut palm sugar and oat milk.

Banana Moon Pie

$5.99

Espresso, banana, caramel, and half & half.

Moon sugar

$6.49

Espresso, organic brow sugar, organic agave and oat milk.

Add espresso shot

$1.00

Add moon foam

$1.25

Add shot matcha

$2.00

Add activation

$1.00

Space Tonic

Cosmo tonic

$6.49

grapefruit, mint, cucumber, lime juice, organic agave and carbonated water.

Pluto tonic

$6.49

ginger, rosemary, lemon juice, organic agave and carbonated water.

Space Coolers

Neptune Cooler

$5.99

peach, blue curaçao and lemon.

Galaxy Cooler

$5.99

Mango, honey, lemon, pineapple, strawberry, dragonfruit and butterfly flower.

Lavender Moondrop

$5.99

Lavender tea, lychee, lemon, organic agave and butterfly flower.

Food.

Chips

$2.49

Health bars

$3.99

Small chia pudding

$5.95

Small oats

$5.95

Wraps

$9.95

Drinks

Voss water

$3.29

Sparkling water

$4.95

Tea

$5.00

Kombucha

$4.49

Cold brew

$6.99

Yerba Blast off

$3.99

Matcha Lift off

$3.99

Sanpellegrino

$2.99

Soulistic shots

$4.50

Fiji water

$3.29

Coconut water

$2.99

Soulistic hat

Hat

$20.00

Soulistic tote

Tote

$15.00

Soulistic mug

Mug

$12.00

Soulistic backpack

Backpack

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

703 W Lancaster BLVD, Lancaster, CA 93534

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

