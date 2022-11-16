A map showing the location of Southern Pizza Company GeorgetownView gallery

Southern Pizza Company Georgetown

532 CHURCH STREET

Georgetown, SC 29440

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Jumbo Wings
Cheesy Bread

Sticks & Rolls

Garlic Herb Breadsticks

$4.49

Prepared with our house garlic & parmesan blend. Served with 1 marinara dipping cup.

Cheesy Bread

Our fresh made dough topped with butter, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, & parmesan. Served with marinara.

Pepperoni Roll

$5.99

Our fresh made dough rolled and stuffed with pepperoni. Prepared with garlic butter & parmesan and served with 1 marinara dipping cup.

Veggie Roll

$6.99

Our fresh made dough rolled and stuffed with spinach, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, & banana peppers. Prepared with garlic butter & parmesan and served with 1 marinara dipping cup.

Fun & Fried

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parm Waffle Fries

$7.00

Side Waffle Fries

$2.50

Side Garlic Parm Waffle Fries

$3.50

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Our delicious deep fried Jumbo Chicken Wings are offered in orders of 5, 10, 20, 30, & 40! Have them tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Jumbo Wings

Our deep fried Jumbo Chicken Wings are offered in orders of 5, 10, 20, 30, & 40! Have them tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Boneless Wings

Breaded boneless wings are fried, tossed in a sauce of your choice, and served with your choice of dipping cup.

5 Piece Boneless Wings

$5.99

Breaded & Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce & Served w/ Dipping Cup

10 Piece Boneless Wings

$9.99

Breaded & Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce & Served w/ Dipping Cup

Salads

Forest Salad

Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese.

Julius Caesar Salad

Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Olympia Salad

Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, black olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.

Forsyth Salad

Fresh Baby leaf Spinach covered with dried cranberries & crispy bacon.

Dixie Chick Salad

Romaine Lettuce, fresh cut tomatoes, & bacon topped with baked chicken breast smothered in BBQ Sauce.

Hot Chick Salad

Romaine Lettuce, fresh cut tomato, onions, black olives, feta, & mozzarella topped with baked chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce.

Sandwiches & Pizzandwiches

Philly Steak

House seasoned Philly meat topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Smothered with American & mozzarella-provolone cheese. Served with chips.

Chicken Philly

Our baked chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Smothered with American & mozzarella provolone cheese. Served with chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Baked chicken breast topped with bacon & mozzarella-provolone. Freshly diced tomatoes added after cooked. Served with side of ranch and chips.

Chicken Parm

Baked chicken breast covered in Italian bread crumbs & Marina. Topped with mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.

Meatball Parm

Italian Meatballs covered in marinara & topped with Mozzarella Provolone. Served with chips.

Italian

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, & banana peppers all smothered in mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.

BBQ Chicken

Baked chicken breast & bacon smothered in BBQ sauce & topped with cheddar, mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.

Buffalo Chicken

Baked chicken breast smothered in hot sauce over American cheese topped with cheddar & mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips

Fuego Hawaiian

Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos topped with cheddar, mozzarella-provolone & mango habanero sauce. Served with chips.

Veggie Lovers

Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, & banana peppers topped with mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.

Olympian

Baked chicken breast over spinach & ricotta cheese topped with tomatoes, onion, bacon, feta, pesto, & mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.

Gutbuster

$11.99

Our famous Pizzandwich loaded down with pepperoni, beef, ham, bacon, & sausage. Topped with mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

You choose the size & toppings, and we will make it just for you!

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

BBQ sauce base with our baked chicken breast, onions, & bacon topped with cheddar & mozzarella-provolone cheese!

Buffalo Chicken

American cheese base with baked chicken breast topped with cheddar, mozzarella-provolone, & buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

Baked chicken breast covered in Italian bread crumbs and topped with mozzarella-provolone & parmesan.

Deluxe

Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & sausage topped with mozzarella

Hawaiian

Loaded down with ham & pineapple. Topped with extra mozzarella-provolone.

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, & bacon topped with mozzarella.

Philly Cheese Steak

American cheese base & house seasoned Philly meat topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella-provolone.

SPC Margherita

Fresh pesto base loaded with fresh diced tomatoes & mozzarella provolone

Veggie Pizza

Green peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, black olives, banana peppers, & fresh mushrooms topped with mozzarella-provolone.

White Chicken

Ricotta cheese base with baked chicken breast, onions, & fresh mushrooms topped with mozzarella-provolone.

Chicken Philly

American cheese base & baked chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella-provolone.

5 Cheese Pizza

Loaded with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, parmesan, & pecorino cheeses.

Signature Pizzas

Tex Mex

Taco Seasoned Beef, Jalapeno, Cheddar & Mozzarella. Served with side of lettuce, cheddar, tomato, & hot sauce.

Olympian

Ricotta Base topped with Spinach, Bacon, Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Provolone Cheese

EBA

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, & Banana Peppers topped with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

Super Meat Lover

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Meatball, & Bacon topped with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese

Mauna Loa

Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese topped with a drizzle of Hot Sauce

Fuego Hawaiian

Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, & a drizzle of Mango Habanero

Keto Pizza (Gluten Free)

GF & Keto! Our cheese is the crust. 2 Toppings included, and marinara is on the side for dipping.

10" Keto Pizza

$9.99

GF & Keto! Our cheese is the crust. 2 Toppings included, and marinara is on the side for dipping.

Build Your Own Calzone

Small Calzone

$9.99

Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings folded inside our house made 10" dough. Basted with garlic herb butter and served with marinara.

Large Calzone

$13.99

Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings folded inside our house made 14" dough. Basted with garlic herb butter and served with marinara.

Specialty Calzones

Small Specialty Calzone

$13.99

Choose you favorite Specialty Pizza, and we will toss those toppings, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese inside our house made 10" dough. (EBA Unavailable)

Large Specialty Calzone

$17.99

Choose you favorite Specialty Pizza, and we will toss those toppings, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese inside our house made 10" dough. (EBA Unavailable)

Strombolis

Build Your Own Stromboli

$10.99

Mozzarella Cheese & 3 Toppings of your choice rolled in our house made dough. Basted with garlic herb butter served with marinara

Specialty Stromboli

$12.99

Choose from a selection of our specialty pizas, and we will roll all the toppings into our house made dough.

Bread Bowl Pasta

Meatball Parmesan Pasta

$14.99

Linguine, House Marinara, & Delicious Meatballs Smothered in Melty Cheeses

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$14.99

Linguine, House Marinara, & Chicken Breast Smothered with Melty Cheeses

Italian Sausage Marinara

$14.99

Linguine, House Marinara, & Spicy Italian Sausage Smothered in Melty Cheeses

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

Linguine, Chicken Breast, & Alfredo Sauce

SPC Primo

$15.99

Linguine, Garlic & Herb Aflredo Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onion, Mushroom, & Green Peppers Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Carbonara

$15.99

Linguine, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, & Bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Linguine & chicken covered in spicy alfredo & topped with melty cheeses.

Desserts

Sweet Sticks

$4.99

Our house made dough basted with melty butter and topped with cinnamon sugar blend. Served with cream cheese icing for dipping.

4 Cookies

$3.99

Our famous chocolate chip cookies are baked to have a deliciously gooey center.

6 Cookies

$5.99

Our famous chocolate chip cookies are baked to have a deliciously gooey center.

Zeppoles

$5.99

Our house made dough deep fried, tossed in melty butter, and topped with powdered sugar. Try them with a drizzle or icing cup.

Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Coke Products

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tea

$2.49

Canned Coke Products

$1.25

Chicken Tender Meal

3 Breaded Chicken Tenders fried to perfection. Served with waffle fries. (Try them tossed in your favorite wing sauce!)

Chicken Tender Meal

$11.99

3 Breaded Chicken Tenders fried to perfection. Served with waffle fries. (Try them tossed in your favorite wing sauce!)

Boneless Wing Meal

5 Piece Boneless Wings fried to perfection and served with a side of Waffle Fries. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

5 Piece Boneless Wing Meal

$7.49

5 Piece Boneless Wings fried to perfection and served with a side of Waffle Fries. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Kids Menu Choices

Kids tenders w FF

$8.00

2 chicken tenders served with a side of waffle fries

Kids pepp roll w FF

$8.00

Child sized pepperoni roll served with side of waffle fries.

Kids cheesy bread w FF

$8.00

Child sized cheesy bread served with a side of waffle fries.

Dipping Cups

Garlic Herb Cup

$0.50

Marinara Cup

$0.50

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

Dressings

Salad Dressings

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location

532 CHURCH STREET, Georgetown, SC 29440

Directions

