Southern Pizza Company Georgetown
532 CHURCH STREET
Georgetown, SC 29440
Popular Items
Sticks & Rolls
Garlic Herb Breadsticks
Prepared with our house garlic & parmesan blend. Served with 1 marinara dipping cup.
Cheesy Bread
Our fresh made dough topped with butter, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, & parmesan. Served with marinara.
Pepperoni Roll
Our fresh made dough rolled and stuffed with pepperoni. Prepared with garlic butter & parmesan and served with 1 marinara dipping cup.
Veggie Roll
Our fresh made dough rolled and stuffed with spinach, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, & banana peppers. Prepared with garlic butter & parmesan and served with 1 marinara dipping cup.
Fun & Fried
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Boneless Wings
Salads
Forest Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese.
Julius Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Olympia Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, black olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
Forsyth Salad
Fresh Baby leaf Spinach covered with dried cranberries & crispy bacon.
Dixie Chick Salad
Romaine Lettuce, fresh cut tomatoes, & bacon topped with baked chicken breast smothered in BBQ Sauce.
Hot Chick Salad
Romaine Lettuce, fresh cut tomato, onions, black olives, feta, & mozzarella topped with baked chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce.
Sandwiches & Pizzandwiches
Philly Steak
House seasoned Philly meat topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Smothered with American & mozzarella-provolone cheese. Served with chips.
Chicken Philly
Our baked chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Smothered with American & mozzarella provolone cheese. Served with chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Baked chicken breast topped with bacon & mozzarella-provolone. Freshly diced tomatoes added after cooked. Served with side of ranch and chips.
Chicken Parm
Baked chicken breast covered in Italian bread crumbs & Marina. Topped with mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.
Meatball Parm
Italian Meatballs covered in marinara & topped with Mozzarella Provolone. Served with chips.
Italian
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, & banana peppers all smothered in mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.
BBQ Chicken
Baked chicken breast & bacon smothered in BBQ sauce & topped with cheddar, mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.
Buffalo Chicken
Baked chicken breast smothered in hot sauce over American cheese topped with cheddar & mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips
Fuego Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos topped with cheddar, mozzarella-provolone & mango habanero sauce. Served with chips.
Veggie Lovers
Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, & banana peppers topped with mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.
Olympian
Baked chicken breast over spinach & ricotta cheese topped with tomatoes, onion, bacon, feta, pesto, & mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.
Gutbuster
Our famous Pizzandwich loaded down with pepperoni, beef, ham, bacon, & sausage. Topped with mozzarella-provolone. Served with chips.
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base with our baked chicken breast, onions, & bacon topped with cheddar & mozzarella-provolone cheese!
Buffalo Chicken
American cheese base with baked chicken breast topped with cheddar, mozzarella-provolone, & buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Parmesan
Baked chicken breast covered in Italian bread crumbs and topped with mozzarella-provolone & parmesan.
Deluxe
Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & sausage topped with mozzarella
Hawaiian
Loaded down with ham & pineapple. Topped with extra mozzarella-provolone.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, & bacon topped with mozzarella.
Philly Cheese Steak
American cheese base & house seasoned Philly meat topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella-provolone.
SPC Margherita
Fresh pesto base loaded with fresh diced tomatoes & mozzarella provolone
Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, black olives, banana peppers, & fresh mushrooms topped with mozzarella-provolone.
White Chicken
Ricotta cheese base with baked chicken breast, onions, & fresh mushrooms topped with mozzarella-provolone.
Chicken Philly
American cheese base & baked chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, & mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella-provolone.
5 Cheese Pizza
Loaded with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, parmesan, & pecorino cheeses.
Signature Pizzas
Tex Mex
Taco Seasoned Beef, Jalapeno, Cheddar & Mozzarella. Served with side of lettuce, cheddar, tomato, & hot sauce.
Olympian
Ricotta Base topped with Spinach, Bacon, Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Provolone Cheese
EBA
Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, & Banana Peppers topped with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
Super Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Meatball, & Bacon topped with Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
Mauna Loa
Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese topped with a drizzle of Hot Sauce
Fuego Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, & a drizzle of Mango Habanero
Keto Pizza (Gluten Free)
Build Your Own Calzone
Small Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings folded inside our house made 10" dough. Basted with garlic herb butter and served with marinara.
Large Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings folded inside our house made 14" dough. Basted with garlic herb butter and served with marinara.
Specialty Calzones
Small Specialty Calzone
Choose you favorite Specialty Pizza, and we will toss those toppings, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese inside our house made 10" dough. (EBA Unavailable)
Large Specialty Calzone
Choose you favorite Specialty Pizza, and we will toss those toppings, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese inside our house made 10" dough. (EBA Unavailable)
Strombolis
Bread Bowl Pasta
Meatball Parmesan Pasta
Linguine, House Marinara, & Delicious Meatballs Smothered in Melty Cheeses
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Linguine, House Marinara, & Chicken Breast Smothered with Melty Cheeses
Italian Sausage Marinara
Linguine, House Marinara, & Spicy Italian Sausage Smothered in Melty Cheeses
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Linguine, Chicken Breast, & Alfredo Sauce
SPC Primo
Linguine, Garlic & Herb Aflredo Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onion, Mushroom, & Green Peppers Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Carbonara
Linguine, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, & Bacon
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Linguine & chicken covered in spicy alfredo & topped with melty cheeses.
Desserts
Sweet Sticks
Our house made dough basted with melty butter and topped with cinnamon sugar blend. Served with cream cheese icing for dipping.
4 Cookies
Our famous chocolate chip cookies are baked to have a deliciously gooey center.
6 Cookies
Our famous chocolate chip cookies are baked to have a deliciously gooey center.
Zeppoles
Our house made dough deep fried, tossed in melty butter, and topped with powdered sugar. Try them with a drizzle or icing cup.
Cheesecake
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Chicken Tender Meal
Boneless Wing Meal
Kids Menu Choices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
532 CHURCH STREET, Georgetown, SC 29440
