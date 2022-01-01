Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sparky's BBQ & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

217 SAND HILL RD

ESSEX, VT 05452

Popular Items

French Fries - Quart
Cheeseburger
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.50Out of stock

Battered Cheese Curds with side of Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

(6) Breaded Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese served with a side of Ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Breaded Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce and Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

(4) Chicken Tenders served with a side of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo sauce

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.00

Grilled Hot Dog

Michigan Dog

$5.00

Grilled Hot Dog with Michigan Sauce and Onion

Chili Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled hot dog with chili sauce and onion

Sandwiches

Italian Sausage

$10.00

Grilled itallian sausage with carmelized onion, peppers and mushrooms

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Thinly sliced beef with carmelized onion, peppers and cheese sauce

BBQ Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

House smoked pulled pork served on a brioche bun served with a side of BBQ sauce and cole slaw

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

House smoked brisket served on a brioche bun served with a side of BBQ sauce

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.00

¼ lbs fresh ground hamburger served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

(2) 1/4 lbs fresh ground hamberger wich chesse served on a brioche bun

BBQ Onion Ring Burger

$11.00

1/4 lbs fresh ground hamburger with cheddar cheese, onion rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun

Mac & Cheese Burger

$11.00Out of stock

1/4 lbs fresh ground hamburger with homemade mac & cheese, bacon and a drizzle of BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$11.00

1/4 lbs fresh ground hamburger wich pepper jack cheese and jalepeno poppers served on a brioche bun

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.00

1/4 lbs fresh ground hamburger with swiss cheese and grilled mushroooms served on a brioche bun

This and That

Sparky's Poutine

$14.00

Hand cut shoestring french fries, chicken gravy, mozzarella cheese, house smoked pulled pork and BBQ sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Hand cut shoestring french fries with chili and cheese sauce

French Fries - Pint

$4.00

Hand cut shoestring french fries

French Fries - Quart

$6.00

Hand cut shoestring french fries

Onion Rings - Pint

$7.00

Beer battered onion rings

Onion Rings - Quart

$9.00

Beer battered onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries - Pint

$7.00

Sweet potatoe fries served with a side of honey mustard sauce

Sweet Potato Fries - Quart

$9.00

Cole Slaw

$0.75

Tater Tot

$6.00

Dessert

Fried Oreos - Plain

$5.00

(6) Plain Oreos dipped in batter and fried and dusted with powder sugar

Orange Creamsicle

$5.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00Out of stock

Snow Cones

$3.00Out of stock

Shaved iced with rootbeer, lemonade, fruit punch, watermelon, orange, grape, cotton candy, cherry or blue raspberry syrup

Milkshake

$5.00Out of stock

Value Meals

2 Hot Dog Meal

$10.00

(2) Hot dogs, french fries and a drink

2 Michigan Meal

$13.00Out of stock

(2) Michigan dogs, french fries and a drink

Cheeseburger Meal

$10.00

Cheeseburger with french fries and a drink

Chicken Tender Meal

$13.00

(4) Chicken Tenders with french fries and a drink

Pulled Pork Meal

$19.00

Pulled Pork sandwich with french fries and a drink

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Orange, Root Beet, Iced Tea, Lemonade

Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Stop by and enjoy great food and the great outdoors

217 SAND HILL RD, ESSEX, VT 05452

