Opened in June 2009, SpecialTEA Lounge & Café was the first of it’s kind in Miami-Dade County. We serve over 60 premium fresh loose leaf teas and tisanes. But that’s not all we’re about. SpecialTea is a community of environmentally conscious individuals that appreciate a good cup of tea, an amazing place to chill and great people to share with. Since opening our doors, we have enjoyed teaching and learning with you about sustainability, organic products and being earth-friendly. We use local and organic ingredients and materials to create delicious meals for your palate’s delight. SpecialTEA was created with the planet and you in mind. So come in and enjoy a pot of tea with friends over a game of chess, relax with a book on one of our comfy couches, or study for an exam using our free, fast wi-fi. Whatever you choose to do, make yourself at home.

