specialTEA Lounge
10766 SW 24th ST
Miami, FL 33165
Drinks
Tea
- Daily Tea$2.75
our iced tea of the day. served unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- Iced Tea$3.75
our selection of loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served unsweetened over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- Hot Tea$2.75
our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served hot and unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- Loose Leaf Latte$5.50
our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped double strength to order. paired with your choice of milk. served unsweetened and over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- London Fog$6.50
hot earl grey black tea sweetened with organic Madagascar vanilla + choice of milk.
- Iced Arnaldo Palmer$3.50
1/2 unsweet daily steep + 1/2 sweet mint lemonade.
- specialTEA Latte$5.00
Japanese matcha green tea, vanilla chai, or Thai tea. sweetened. choice of milk. (NOT VEGAN)"
- Frozen Tea$5.00
| blended tea | sweetened. contains dairy. choice of milk (NOT VEGAN)
Coffee & Espresso
- Caffè Latte$4.00
hot/iced. organic espresso + choice of milk.
- French Pressed Coffee$3.50
your choice of bean, ground fresh & french pressed
- Cold Brew$4.00
iced. cold brewed for 16+ hours
- Espresso$2.50
organic espresso fair-trade certified. locally roasted.
- Frozen Coffee$6.00
Made with our organic, fair trade espresso. 2 shots in a regular and 3 shots in a large.
- Caffè Mocha$5.25
hot/iced. organic espresso, choice of milk + Monin® dark chocolate sauce
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00
hot. [ 2/3 french press + 1/3 milk of choice ]
- Cold Brew Palmer$4.00
1/2 cold brew + 1/2 sweet mint lemonade.
- Coke Bomb$5.00
double shot of organic espresso & cane sugar coke. add a flavored syrup +$1.
- Cappuccino$4.00
hot. organic espresso + choice of steamed & foamed milk.
Cremes
- Cremes$5.00
hot/iced. choice of milk + honeydew or taro.
- Frozen Cremes$5.00
blended with ice with your choice of milk
- Cold Milk$2.25
add Monin dark chocolate or dulce de leche +$1.
- Steamer$3.00
[flavored steamed milk] hot. caffeine-free coffee alternative.
- Spiced Hot Chocolate$4.50
hot. choice of milk + cinnamon-spiced hot chocolate.
Fresh
- Sweet Mint Lemonade$3.50
fresh squeezed sweet mint lemonade vegan-friendly evaporated cane juice + fresh mint
- Frozen Slush$3.00
frozen slush no tea, no dairy. your choice of flavor
- Organic Fruit Smoothies$6.00
sweetened with fruit juices, no added sugar. non-GMO. vegan-friendly.
- Italian Soda$2.50
fresh made soda with your choice of flavors
- French Soda$2.50
fresh made soda with your choice of flavors + choice of milk
Boba Drinks
- Boba Tea$2.75
organic black or green tea served with chewy tapioca pearls. add your choice of flavor+$1
- Boba Milk Tea$2.75
organic black or green tea served with a splash of milk and chewy tapioca pearls. add your choice of flavor+$1
- Frozen Boba Cremes$5.00
blended with ice with your choice of milk.
- Frozen Boba Slush$3.00
no tea, no dairy. your choice of flavor.
- Frozen Boba Tea$5.00
matcha, vanilla chai or thai tea blended with ice with your choice of milk.
- Iced Boba Cremes$5.00
taro or honeydew blended with your choice of milk and served over ice.
- Iced Boba Tea Latte$5.00
matcha, vanilla chai or thai tea blended with your choice of milk and served over ice.
Panini
Regular Panini
- Ay Chihuahua Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken breast served with fresh tomatoes, scratch-made guacamole, organic three-bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, and spicy chipotle mayo.
- Black 'n Bleu Panino$10.00
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood "smoked" bacon, tomatoes & organic greens.
- Carolina Dreamin' Panino$9.50
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Panino$9.50
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Farmer's Harvest Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Hunny Brisket Panino$9.50
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Olive You Panino$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Pesto Chicken Panino$8.50
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Wild Buffalo Bill Panino$9.50
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Panini
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Panino$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Panino$10.00
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Panino$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Panino$9.50
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Panino$9.50
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Panino$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Panino$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Vegetarian Pesto Chicken Panino$8.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Panino$9.50
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Panino$9.50
T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks,mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Panini
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Panino$10.00
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Panino$9.50
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Panino$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes,organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan Pesto Chicken Panino$8.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Bowls
Regular Bowl
- Ay Chihuahua Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Black 'n Bleu Bowl$9.50
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Carolina Dreamin' Bowl$9.00
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Bowl$9.00
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Farmer's Harvest Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Hunny Brisket Bowl$9.00
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Olive You Bowl$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Pesto Chicken Bowl$8.00
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Wild Buffalo Bill Bowl$9.00
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Bowl
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Bowl$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Bowl$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Bowl$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Bowl$9.00
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Bowl$9.00
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Bowl$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Bowl$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Vegetarian Pesto Chicken Bowl$8.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Bowl$9.00
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Bowl$9.00
T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Bowl
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Bowl$9.50
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Bowl$9.00
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping saucevegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Bowl$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan Pesto Chicken Bowl$8.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Wraps
Regular Wrap
- Ay Chihuahua Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Black 'n Bleu Wrap$9.50
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Carolina Dreamin' Wrap$9.00
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Wrap$9.00
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Farmer's Harvest Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Hunny Brisket Wrap$9.00
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Olive You Wrap$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap$9.00
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Wrap
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Wrap$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Wrap$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Wrap$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Wrap$9.00
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Wrap$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Wrap$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Wrap$9.00
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap$9.00
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Wrap$9.00
Textured vegetable protein (TVP) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Wrap
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Wrap$9.50
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Wrap$9.00
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Wrap$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan Pesto Chicken Wrap$8.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella, organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Salads
Regular Salad
- Ay Chihuahua Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Black 'n Bleu Salad$10.00
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Carolina Dreamin' Salad$9.50
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Farmer's Harvest Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Olive You Salad$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Wild Buffalo Bill Salad$9.50
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Salad
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Salad$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Salad$10.00
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Salad$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Salad$9.50
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Salad$9.50
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Salad$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Salad$9.50
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Salad$9.50
Textured vegetable protein (TVP),chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Salad
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Salad$9.50
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Salad$9.50
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Salad$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Snacks & Sides
More Savory Goodness
- Dirty Chips
kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend for a deep, delicious potato chip taste.
- Guac & Chips$5.00
our scratch-made guacamole served with corn tortilla chips.
- Side Salad$2.50
organic greens, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries and walnuts. served with your choice of dressing
- Side Sauces$0.75
- So Cheesy$4.00
hot-pressed toast or wrap with your choices cheese a toasty melty perfection
- Tapenade Toast$5.00
olive tapenade and mozzarella on french baguette, hot pressed.
- Tapenade Toast (Vegan)$6.00
olive tapenade and mozzarella on french baguette, hot pressed.
- Toast$3.00
hot-pressed toast with your choice of regular, garlic butter or maple walnut butter
Baked Goods
Single Cookies
- Vegan Chocolate Chip$1.50
- Vegan Matcha Chocolate Chip$1.50
our famous vegan chocolate chip cookie dough infused with matcha green tea.
- Vegan Double Chocolate Chip$1.50
- Vegan Walnut Chocolate Chip$1.50
our famous vegan chocolate chip cookie dough infused with walnuts served with a whole walnut on top.
- Vegan Choco-Mallow$1.50
- Vegan Cookies n’ Cream$1.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Opened in June 2009, SpecialTEA Lounge & Café was the first of it’s kind in Miami-Dade County. We serve over 60 premium fresh loose leaf teas and tisanes. But that’s not all we’re about. SpecialTea is a community of environmentally conscious individuals that appreciate a good cup of tea, an amazing place to chill and great people to share with. Since opening our doors, we have enjoyed teaching and learning with you about sustainability, organic products and being earth-friendly. We use local and organic ingredients and materials to create delicious meals for your palate’s delight. SpecialTEA was created with the planet and you in mind. So come in and enjoy a pot of tea with friends over a game of chess, relax with a book on one of our comfy couches, or study for an exam using our free, fast wi-fi. Whatever you choose to do, make yourself at home.
