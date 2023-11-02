Shakers Public House Remote AMVETS 3780 W. Broad
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Shakers Public House kitchen. Providing a new experience in carryout, delivery, as well as dine-in options at our partners' location, AMVETS.
Location
3780 W BROAD ST, Columbus, OH 43228
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant