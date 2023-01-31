BG picView gallery

Spice Kit 405 Howard St Suite 130

405 Howard St Suite 130

San Francisco, CA 94105

Popular Items

Pork Buns
Chicken Korean Bowl
Chicken Banh Mi

Banh Mi

Pork Banh Mi

$13.25

Baguette, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapeno, mayo and cilantro

Tofu Banh Mi

$12.75

Baguette, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapeno, mayo and cilantro

Beef Banh Mi

$13.95

Baguette, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapeno, mayo and cilantro

Chicken Banh Mi

$12.95

Baguette, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, jalapeno, mayo and cilantro

Salads

Pork Salad

$13.25

Organic lettuces, cucumber, radish, jicama, mango, spicy peanuts, with seasame vinaigrette

Tofu Salad

$12.75

Organic lettuces, cucumber, radish, jicama, mango, spicy peanuts, with seasame vinaigrette

Beef Salad

$13.95

Organic lettuces, cucumber, radish, jicama, mango, spicy peanuts, with seasame vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Organic lettuces, cucumber, radish, jicama, mango, spicy peanuts, with seasame vinaigrette

Korean Ssam Wrap

Pork Ssam

$13.25

Rice Paper, red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Tofu Ssam

$12.75

Rice Paper, red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Beef Ssam

$13.95

Rice Paper, red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Chicken Ssam

$12.95

Rice Paper, red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Korean Bowl

Pork Korean Bowl

$13.25

Red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Tofu Korean Bowl

$12.75

Red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Beef Korean Bowl

$13.95

Red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Chicken Korean Bowl

$12.95

Red leaf lettuce, cucumbers, kimchi rice, marinated bean sprouts, and our signature ssam sauce

Vietnamese Bowl

Pork Vietnamese Bowl

$13.25

Steamed Rice, crispy garlic, peanuts, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled vegetables, herbs, and fish sauce

Tofu Vietnamese Bowl

$12.75

Steamed Rice, crispy garlic, peanuts, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled vegetables, herbs, and fish sauce

Beef Vietnamese Bowl

$13.95

Steamed Rice, crispy garlic, peanuts, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled vegetables, herbs, and fish sauce

Chicken Vietnamese Bowl

$12.95

Steamed Rice, crispy garlic, peanuts, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled vegetables, herbs, and fish sauce

Side

Ginger Peanut Slaw

$2.75

Thinly sliced cabbage, herbs, peanuts, with ginger dressing

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Pork Buns

$3.25

Vegetarian Buns

$3.25

2 or More Buns for $2.50 Each

Pork Lumpia

$3.00

Vegetable Lumpia

$3.00

House Cut Chips

$2.75

Bag Charge

$0.25

Side of Kimchi Fried Rice

$2.25

Side of White Rice

$2.25

Side of Chicken

$2.75

Side of Beef

$3.00

SIde of Tofu

$2.25

Side of Pork

$2.75

Fried Egg

$1.25

64 Degree Egg

$1.25

Beverage

Limeade

$3.25

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.85

Slow drip dark roast Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk

Soda

$2.10

Thai Iced Tea

$3.85

Sweet black tea with cream

Bottle Water

$1.95

Canned Coke

$2.10

Canned Sprite

$2.10

Canned Diet Coke

$2.10

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Asian Street Food

Location

405 Howard St Suite 130, San Francisco, CA 94105

