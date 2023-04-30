Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spud Ranch On Wheels Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

200 Pfeil Road

Cibolo, TX 78108

Popular Items

Brisket Spud

$12.79

Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Chicken Fried Steak Spud

$12.29

Chicken fried steak, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with country gravy and a slice of Texas Toast

Texas Original Spud

$11.89

Butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream, chives, and bacon bits

FOOD

Appetizers

Battered Broccoli

$7.99

Served with ranch

Bowl of Mac

$4.99
Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries topped with chili and Cheddar cheese

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.99

Tots topped with chili and Cheddar cheese

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.89

Fried Pickles

$6.29

Served with ranch

Frito Pie

$6.99

Fritos topped with chili and Cheddar cheese

Homestyle Chili

$5.09+

8oz. Chili

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.19

Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with marinara sauce

Tots

$3.89

Spuds

Brisket Spud

$12.79

Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Broccoli Spud

$10.79

Steamed broccoli, butter, and Cheddar cheese

Chicken Enchilada Spud

$12.29

Chicken Fajita, butter, Mexican Cheese topped with sauteed onions, sour cream, and enchilada sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken Spud

$12.29

Breaded chicken, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with country gravy and a slice of Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Steak Spud

$12.29

Chicken fried steak, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with country gravy and a slice of Texas Toast

Chicken Parmesan Spud

$12.29

Breaded chicken, butter, Mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce topped with Parmesan

Chicken Spud

$12.29

Marinated chicken fajita, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream

Chicken-Broc Spud

$12.29

Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream

Chili Cheeseburger Spud

$12.39

Juicy patty, butter, Cheddar cheese, chili topped with sauteed onions

Crispy BBQ Chicken Spud

$12.29

Breaded BBQ chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Frito Pie Spud

$12.39

Chili, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with Fritos, sour cream, and chives

Hot Wing Spud

$12.29

Boneless buffalo chicken tossed in hot wing sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Mac Spud

$12.19

Macaroni and cheese, butter topped with bacon bits and chives

Philly Cheesesteak Spud

$12.29

Juicy shaved sirloin steak, butter, Mozzarella cheese, sauteed bell peppers topped with sauteed onions

Quesadilla Spud

$12.39

Marinated chicken fajita, butter, Mexican cheese, sauteed bell peppers topped with sauteed onions and sour cream

Ranch Hand Spud

$11.29

Chili, butter, and Cheddar cheese

Spicy Chicken Fried Chicken Spud

$12.29

Spicy Breaded chicken, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with ranch

Steak Spud

$12.29

Juicy shaved sirloin steak, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions A1 sauce upon request

Steamed Veggie Spud

$12.19

Blend of steamed veggies: (broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, cauliflower) butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions

Teriyaki Spud

$12.29

Teriyaki chicken, butter, Cheddar cheese, steamed broccoli, sauteed bell peppers topped with sauteed onions

Texas Original Spud

$11.89

Butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream, chives, and bacon bits

Burgers/Sandwiches

BLT

$6.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of country gravy on Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Melted American cheese on buttery Texas Toast

Spicy Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Spicy breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on Texas Toast

Steak Sandwich

$9.29

Juicy shaved sirloin steak, American cheese, sauteed onions, and mayo on Texas Toast

Tejas Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, American cheese, bacon, and ranch on Texas Toast

Texas Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, American cheese, bacon, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$9.49

Smoked chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles, and fresh onions on Texas Toast

Texas Burger

$7.99

Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Texas Cheeseburger

$8.99

Juicy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauteed onions, American cheese, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast

Texas Melt

$9.49

Juicy patty, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, and mayo on Texas Toast

Little Russets

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Melted American Cheese on buttery Texas Toast

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Classic mac and cheese favorite that is sure to please

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 Breaded chicken tenders with country gravy

Salads

Tejas Salad

$6.29

Crisp tossed salad with tomatoes, croutons, bacon bits, and Cheddar cheese

Extras

Extra 2 Tenders

$2.79

Extra A-1 Steak Sauce

$0.99

Extra American Cheese

$0.99

Extra Bacon

$0.99

Extra Bag of Fritos

$1.79

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.59

Extra Brisket

$2.79

Extra Butter

$0.39

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Extra Chicken Fried Chicken

$2.79

Extra Chicken Fried Steak

$2.79

Extra Chili -4oz.

$2.79

Extra Chives

$0.99

Extra Country Gravy-4oz

$0.99

Extra Homemade Ranch Dressing

$0.59

Extra Hot Wing Sauce

$0.59

Extra Jalapenos

$0.79

Extra Marinara Sauce

$0.59

Extra Mozzarella Cheese

$0.99

Extra Patty

$2.79

Extra Sauteed Onions

$0.79

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Spicy Fried Chicken

$2.79

Extra Steak

$2.79

Extra Texas Toast

$0.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$2.69

20 oz. or 30 oz.

Topo Chico

$3.29

Bottled Water

$2.19

Small Cup of Ice

$0.69Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Spud Ranch on Wheels is here to cater all your cravings! Our new food truck is located at Ernie's Patio Bar featuring all of our popular menu items! Stop by and see us!

