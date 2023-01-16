Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Roch 223 S Wilmington St

review star

No reviews yet

223 S Wilmington St

Raleigh, NC 27601

GIN

1000 Piers

$10.00

1000 Piers Bluberry

$12.00

Brokers

$9.00

Conniption America Dry

$12.00

Conniption Navy Strength

$10.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$12.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Hendrick’s

$10.00

Sutler’s

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

The Botanist

$12.00

VODKAS

Broken Shed

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

RUM

Cruzan Hurricane Proof

$10.00

Cruzan Light Rum

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$10.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$9.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$10.00

Bruggal - 1888

$11.00

Brugal Anejo

$9.00

TEQUILA / MEZCAL

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Creyente

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado Primavera

$40.00

El Jimador Blanco

$9.00

El Mayor Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Reposado

$18.00

Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Blanco

$35.00

Los Siete Misterios

$12.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$14.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

WHISKEY / RYE / SCOTCH

Old Forester 100 Proof Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Elvis Straight Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniel’s

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Mellow Corn Bottled In Bond

$9.00

Michter’s Single Barrel Rye

$14.00

Middle West Pumpernickel Rye

$12.00

Old Overholt Bottled In Bond Rye

$9.00

Old Forester Rye

$10.00

Pinhook Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$22.00

Ardbeg 10 Year

$15.00

Highland Park 17 Year Full Volume

$25.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$10.00

Macallan 12 Year Double Cask

$18.00

Nikka Straight From The Barrel

$25.00

Oban 14 Year Single Malt

$25.00

Redbreast 12 Year Cask Strength

$25.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Redbreast 12 Year Cask Strength

$25.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

BOURBON

Angel’s Envy

$20.00

Basil Hayden’s

$14.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$18.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$25.00

Bowman Brother’s Small Batch

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Cook’s Mill

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$25.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker’s Mark

$10.00

Maker’s Mark 46

$12.00

Michter’s Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$9.00

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Rebel 100 Proof

$9.00

Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel

$16.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$16.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$10.00

Southern Star Paragon Bottled In Bond

$15.00

The Wiseman

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve NC Single Barrel

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$14.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

LIQUEURS / AMARO / COGNACS

Amaro Averna

$12.00

Amaro Cynar

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Caravedo

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grind Espresso Shot

$9.00

Luxardo Fernet

$9.00

Oak City Amaretto

$10.00

Pimm's No. 1

$10.00

Pitú

$9.00

Ramazzotti

$9.00

Southern Star Double Shot Cream

$9.00

St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur

$10.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$10.00

SPIRITLESS COCKTAILS

Faux Tai

$12.00

NY Sour (N/A)

$12.00

St. Roch Fizz

$12.00

Bucktucky 74

$12.00

No, I’ll Call It Cucumber

$12.00

Gin-Less Mule

$12.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Eggnog Martini

$14.00

Oyster Shot

$9.00

Cold Day In The Sun

$15.00

Tradewinds

$15.00

Fresh Ginger Mule

$15.00

Of Greetings & Goodbyes

$15.00

The Creole Daisy

$15.00

Peach Bounce Sour

$15.00Out of stock

Honor Amongst Banditos

$15.00

Pisco Punch

$15.00

Cumberland Gap

$15.00

Perfect Pear

$15.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Hurricane

$15.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Kentucky Colonel

$16.00

Barrel Aged Negroni

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Vieux Carré

$15.00

Bourbon Manhattan

$15.00

Rye Manhattan

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Golden Boulevardier

$15.00

Painkiller

$15.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Sangria

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Mimosa

$10.00Out of stock

St. Roch’s Bloody Mary

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

The Noventa Cinq

$15.00

Irish Lift

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

DRAFT BEER

Champagne Velvet Pilsner

$9.00

Blackberry Farms Classic Saison

$9.00

Maine Lunch IPA

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

CANNED BEERS

Miller Lite

$5.00Out of stock

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Killer Miller

$6.00

Shacksbury Cider

$7.00

Narragansett's Lager

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mtn Valley Sparking

$6.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

WINE BY GLASS

GL Chardonnay, Romuald Petit

$15.00

GL Chenin Blanc, Anjou Blanc

$12.00

GL Albarino, Bico Da Ran

$13.00

GL Reisling, Kessler

$12.00

GL Sparkling, Aimery Cremant

$13.00

GL Still Rose, El Jefe

$10.00

GL Viognier Blend, Little James

$12.00

GL Ultraviolet Sparkling Rose

$13.00

GL Champagne, Pascal Ponson

$18.00

GL Aligote, Qu'est-ce que c'est

$16.00

GL Cabernet, Roto

$11.00Out of stock

GL Montepulciano, Quattro Mani

$12.00

GL Pinot Noir, Boen

$13.00

GL Red Blend, Queen of the Sierras

$15.00

GL Tempranillo, Llebre

$13.00

GL Beaujolais, Morgon

$14.00

GL Ennak+ Carignan Blend

$15.00

WINE BY BOTTLE

BTL Aimery Cremant

$52.00

BTL NV Barnaut

$120.00

BTL NV Bolney

$99.00

BTL NV Cantina Del Tabruno

$44.00

BTL NV Dopff & Irion

$65.00

BTL NV Jean-Luc Joillot Cremant

$72.00

BTL Souli Cataldi

$40.00

BTL Raptor Ridge Sparkling Rose

$68.00

BTL Jean Aubron Led Bulles Pet Nat

$42.00

BTL NV Saint-Chamant Champagne

$105.00

BTL Broc Cellars Nouveau

$55.00

BTL Besadien

$60.00

BTL Orin Swift Abstract

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Montepuciano, Quattro

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Boen

$52.00

BTL Tempranillo, Llebre

$52.00

BTL Beaujolais, Beaujolais Villages

$56.00

BTL Red Blend, Queen of the Sierras

$60.00

BTL Cabernet, Two Old Dogs

$99.00

BTL Domaine St Patrice CDR

$50.00

BTL Ennak+ Carignan Blend

$60.00

BTL Jolie Laude Red Blend

$72.00

BTL Durugutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica

$42.00

BTL Heritage Reserve Cab

$69.00

BTL Segura Viudas Rose

$48.00

BTL Broc Cellars Field Blend

$52.00

BTL Brunn Rose

$44.00

BTL Newfound Rose

$72.00

BTL Still Rose El Jefe

$40.00

BTL Camino de Cabras Albarino

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay Elouan

$48.00

BTL Chardonnay, Davis Estates

$115.00

BTL Chenin Blanc, Anjou Blanc

$48.00

BTL Pic Poul, Cap Cette

$44.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Peter Zimmer

$48.00

BTL Reisling, Eroica

$54.00

BTL Reisling, Forge Cellars

$50.00

BTL Reisling, Kessler

$48.00

BTL Sancerre, Frank Millet

$68.00

BTL Sauv Blanc, Roussely

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Verum Ulterior Naranja

$57.00

BTL Vinho Verde Costa do Sol

$40.00

BTL Viognier, Little James

$48.00

BTL Viognier, Zotovich

$75.00

BTL Vision Gruner

$38.00

BTL Aligote, Qu'est-ce que c'est

$64.00

Oysters

E - Ana’s Masonboro

$3.50

E - Awe Shucks

$3.50

E - Lighthouse Shoal

$3.50

W - Swinomish

$4.50

E - Mama Mia

$4.00

W - Summer Blues

$4.50Out of stock

E - Thunder Caps

$4.00

E - Malpeques

$3.75

E - Alpine

$4.00

E - Sea Hogs

$3.50

E- Chesapeake

$3.50

E - Blue Point

$3.50

E - Victory Points

$3.25

E - Harkers Island

$3.25

E - Newport Novelties

$3.25

E - Belle du Jour

$4.25

E - Cupids

$3.50

E - Beaufort Briny

$3.50

E - Beausoleil

$4.25

E - Pirate Pearls

$3.25

E - Bell's Reef

$3.75

E - Big Rock

$3.25

E - Broad River Blades

$3.25

E - Cape Fear

$3.25

E - Carolina Dreams

$3.75

E - Carolina Gold

$3.50Out of stock

E - Cedar Island Selects

$3.25

E - Cedar Key

$3.25

E - Core Sounders

$3.75

E - Crab Slough

$3.25

E - Currituck Pearls

$3.75Out of stock

E - Russel's

$3.25

E - Devil's Shoal

$3.25

E - Dukes of Topsail

$4.00

E - Ichabod Flats

$3.75

E - Fat Bellies

$3.75Out of stock

E - Gemstones

$3.25

E - Harris Neck

$3.25

E - Hatteras Salts

$3.25

E - High Tiders

$3.75

E - Isaiah Cedars

$3.50

E - Wellfleets

$3.75

E - Island Creek Selects

$3.75

E - Lawton Point

$3.25

E - Mants Landing

$3.25

E - Masonboro Pearl

$3.75

E - Moonrise

$3.75

E - Beach Plums

$3.75

E - Pamlico Bounty

$3.25

E - Pamlico Salts

$3.25

E - Peachtree

$3.25

E - Permuda Island Petites

$3.25