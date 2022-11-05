Restaurant header imageView gallery

State Room Brewery 1132 4th St

review star

No reviews yet

1132 4th St

San Rafael, CA 94901

Popular Items

State Room Burger
Fried Chicken
East West

Cocktails

Alpine Sunshine

$13.00Out of stock

Everything but the

$13.00Out of stock

La Güera

$13.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

House Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Ny Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$5.00

Small Plates

Bone Marrow

$15.00

Bravas

$12.00

sambal aioli, SR hot sauce, pickled fresno chili, garlic

Burrata

$15.00

marinated tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil, aged balsamic, sour toast

Calamari

$15.00

chilies, sambal aioli

Crudo

$19.00

Dumplings

$14.00

pork & spinach, ma la chili sauce, jade oil

Flat Bread

$3.00

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$11.00

Fresh parmigiano reggiano & garlic

Green Beans

$13.00

blistered, sweet, spicy

Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

pork/beef, basil, tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, house made flat bread

Pickled Veggies

$5.00

Sautéed Veggies

$9.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

wood oven blistered chilies, aleppo, wild flower honey, sea salt, pine nuts

Stuffed Eggs

$5.00

pancetta, crispy leeks

Wings

$15.00

spicy & spicy, sesame seeds, scallions

Greens

Caesar

$14.00

gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan, crispy capers, anchovies, garlic dressing

East West

$15.00

kale, cabbage, cucumber, carrots, red onions, cilantro, peanuts, jalapeños, citrus dressing

The Chopped

$17.00

romaine, chicken, bacon, eggs, pickled onions, blue cheese crumbles, radish, tomatoes, ranch

Local Lettuces

$10.00

Sammies

Crunchy Chicken

$17.00

herb brined breast, fresh slaw, sambal aioli, brioche bun

Cubano

$17.00

braised Duroc pork, Tasso ham, b&b pickles, gruyere, spicy mustard, harissa aioli, pressed ciabatta

Garden Burger

$19.00

State Room Burger

$19.00

Creek stone beef OR garden patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, SRB sauce, brioche bun

Pizza

Margherita

$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella di bufala, torn basil

Enterprise

$23.00

pepperoni, fennel sausage, cheese blend, red sauce, red onion

Pesto

$23.00

chicken, roasted onions and peppers, pesto, cheeses, arugula, honey chili oil

Shroomin

$22.00

chef’s selection mushrooms, cheese blend, arugula, truffle oil

Burrata & Prosciutto

$23.00

pesto, burrata, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic reduction

Pepperoni

$18.00

Cheese

$16.00

Rockefeller Shellfish

$28.00

rock crab, lobster claw meat, gulf prawns, béchamel cream, braised chard, chanterelles, house whipped ricotta, basil oil

Bowls

Poke Bowl

$24.00

onions, jalapeño, kale cabbage slaw, rice, cucumber, wonton crisps

Bibimbop

$23.00

‘bibimbop’ spicy pork, k-town banchan veggies, kokuro rose rice, fried egg

Vegetable Curry

$20.00

seasonal vegetables, forbidden black rice, coconut curry

Garlic Noodles

$25.00

prawns, trumpet mushroom, spinach, parmesan

Big Plates

Fried Chicken

$26.00

half chicken, buttermilk biscuit, coleslaw, honey butter, house hot sauce

King Salmon

$28.00

pan seared, forbidden fried rice, mushroom, chard, carrot, egg, togarashi, kecap soy

Prime Strip Steak

$38.00

center cut NY, crisp fingerling potato, caramelized onion, broccoli di ciccio, sour cherry glacé du veau

Short Rib Pasta

$27.00

Short rib filled pasta, wild mushroom, fricassee, pearl onion, bourbon cream, bone marrow butter, Pecorino Romano, Roquette, fennel salad

Tortellacci

$27.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pepperoni

$12.00

Kids Cheese

$12.00

Kids Drink

Kids Mac n' Red Sauce

$12.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese w/ Peas

$12.00

Misc Retail

Bottle Hot Sauce

$10.00

Brunch Food

Avocado Toast

$16.00Out of stock

avocado, burrata, blistered tomatoes, pickled onions, ciabatta

Chicken n' Waffle

$19.00

buttermilk waffle, fried chicken, bourbon maple syrup

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

pork sausage, scrambled egg, white cheddar, arugula, garlic aioli

Sam I am

$23.00

tasso ham, bacon, mornay sauce, 3 cheese blend, egg

Chilaquiles

$19.00

French Toast

$18.00
