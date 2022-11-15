- Home
- /
- Springville
- /
- Steelbound Brewery - Springville
Steelbound Brewery Springville
No reviews yet
324 W Main St
Springville, NY 14141
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Springville Summer Menu
Fish Fry
Fried Cheese Curds
Yancy's Fancy cheese curds fried in our steel bound beer batter, served with sirracha ranch.
Buffalo Chips
Onion Rings
Fresh Cut Fries
Beets & Greens Salad
Roasted beets, herbed goat cheese, spiced pecans and our house vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, house made croutons and caesar dressing.
Grilled Chicken Romaine Salad
Grilled romaine heart with Chicken, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, house made croutons and a drizzle of caesar dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Mixed greens with grilled salmon, red onions, goat cheese, house made croutons and Fat Porter balsamic vinaigrette.
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, house made croutons & choice of dressing.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Mixed Greens with, grilled Chicken, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki dressing and a grilled pita.
3 Little Pigs Pizza
Pork sausage, chopped bacon, prosciutto, mascarpone, Steelbound cheese blend and arugula.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
Classic sauce, mozzarella & Margherita pepperoni.
Stuffed Pepper Pizza
Ricotta, sausage, proscuitto and banana peppers.
Sweet & Savory Pizza
Poached peaches, prosciutto, herbed cream cheese, arugula and balsamic reduction.
Veggie Pizza
Single Chicken Wings
Hot, medium, mild, Blue Balls bbq, garlic parmesan.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
House made tenders with french fries and blue cheese. Hot, medium, mild or Blue Balls bbq.
Bacon Blue Balls Burger
Our house made burger with IPA caramelized onions, our Steelbound Blue Balls BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue cheese on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Beef on Weck
Slow roasted beef sliced thin and served with au jus, slaw and a side of chips.
Grilled Turkey Avocado & Bacon
Turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough bread with chips.
Steelbound Burger
Our house made burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Bacon Tomato Jam Burger
Our house made burger with bacon tomato jam, lettuce, tomato, onion and Swiss on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Beer Braised Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage with IPA caramelized onions & peppers on a hoagie roll with chips.
Steelbound Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey and swiss cheese on blueberry bread, dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with a side of blueberry dipping sauce.
Beer Can Chicken
1/2 brined chicken roasted in the brick oven over Nutty Blonde Ale and served with salt potatoes and vegetable.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken in a creamy Alfredo sauced with broccoli over cavatappi pasta.
Gorgonzola Steak Alfredo
Lobster Mac + Cheese
NY Strip Steak
12oz NY strip grilled to order with mashed potato and garlic herb butter.
Roasted Vegetable Primavera
Stuffed Banana Pepper Mac And Cheese
K-Cheeseburger & Fries
K-Chicken Fingers & Fries
K-Grilled Cheese & Fries
K-Mac & Cheese W/fries
Draft Beer
Better Red Growler Fill 32oz
Blueballs Blueberry Wheat Growler Fill 32oz
ESP Growler Fill 32 Oz
Growler 32oz
Easy Lager Growler Fill 32oz
Last Second Growler Fill 32oz
Nutty Blond Growler Fill 32oz
Purple Reign 32 oz growler fill
Cherry Kolsch Growler Fill 32oz
Better Red Growler Fill 64oz
ESP 64 Oz Growler Fill
Growler 64oz
Easy Lager Fill Growler Fill 64oz
Last Second Growler Fill 64oz
Nutty Blond Growler Fill 64oz
Ye Old Ale 64oz Growler fill
Crowler 32oz any flavor
Single Can Any Flavor
Labatt Blue
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light
Blueballs Keg
Cans To Go
Allentown 4pk
Fruit Belt 4 Pk
Blueballs 4PK
ESP 4PK
Fat Porter 4PK
First Ward Irish Red 4pk
Apple Cran 4PK
Little Green Martians 4PK
Nutty Blond 4Pack
Purple Reign 4 PK
Sponge Bomb 4Pack
Tequlia Mockingbird 4PK
Mix 4 Pack
Clementine 4pk
Kaisertown 4PK
Easy Lager 4PK
Iron Island 4PK
Coco Loco 4pk
Chocolate Peppermint Stout 4 PK
Black Rock Porter 4pk
Red White Blueberry 4pk
Trail Ale 4PK
Octoberfest 4PK
Liquor Bottles
Steelbound Apple Vodka
Steelbound Blueberry Vodka
Steelbound Hoppy Hour Vodka
Steelbound Juniper Berry Gin
Steelbound Lemon Vodka
Steelbound Moonshine
Steelbound White Rum
Steelbound Sour Mash Btl
Steelbound Vanilla Spiced Rum
Steelbound Vodka
Steelbound Whitetail Vodka
Steelbound Ginever
Steelbound Raspberry Vodka
Steelbound Blonco
Steelbound Bourbon
Steelbound Rye
Steelbound Reposado
Steelbound Coconut Rum
Steelbound Red Rum
Steelbound Cinnamon Rum
Powerhouse Bourbon
Cherry Candied Whiskey 350ml
Rootbeer Candied Whiskey 350ml
Caramel Candied Whiskey 350ml
Butterscotch Candied Whiskey 350ml
Vanilla Candied Whiskey 350ml
Cinnamoin Candied Whiskey 350ml
Cinnamon Candied Whiskey 350ml
Zamir Vodka 750 ml
Hand Sanitizer and Glassware
Small T-Shirts
Blueballs
Bruty Call
Chapter One
Red White Blueberry BLUE
Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE
Red White Blueberry RED
Steelbound LOGO EVL T-Shirt
Subabrew
Black Hoodies
Grey Hoodies
White Polo
Employee Black Polo
Medium T-Shirts
BlueBalls
Bruty Call
Chapter One
Dickies Button Up LOGO
Red White Blueberry BLUE
Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE
Red White Blueberry RED
SpongeBomb
Steelbound LOGO EVL
Steelbound LOGO SPV
Subabrew
Black Crew Necks
White Polo
Large T-Shirts
BlueBalls
Bruty Call
Chapter One
Dickies Button Up LOGO
Red White Blueberry RED
Red White Blueberry BLUE
Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE
SpongeBomb
Steelbound LOGO EVL
Steelbound LOGO SPV
Subabrew
Black Crew Necks
Black Hoodies
Grey Hoodies
White Polo
X-Large T-Shirts
BlueBalls
Bruty Call
Chapter One
Dickies Button Up LOGO
Red White Blueberry BLUE
Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE
Red White Blueberry RED
SpongeBomb
Steelbound LOGO EVL
Steelbound LOGO SPV
Subabrew
Black Hoodies
Grey Hoodies
White Polo
2X-Large T-Shirts
BlueBalls
Bruty Call
Chapter One
Dickies Button Up LOGO
Red White Blueberry BLUE
Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE
Red White Blueberry RED
SpongeBomb
Steelbound LOGO EVL
Steelbound LOGO SPV
Subabrew
Black Crew Necks
Black Hoodies
Grey Hoodies
White Polo
3X-Large T-Shirts
4X-Large T-Shirts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Hand crafted beer and cocktails and fresh, never frozen food in Springville, NY.
324 W Main St, Springville, NY 14141