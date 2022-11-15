Steelbound Brewery imageView gallery

Steelbound Brewery Springville

review star

No reviews yet

324 W Main St

Springville, NY 14141

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Fry
Single Chicken Wings
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Springville Summer Menu

Fish Fry

$15.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Yancy's Fancy cheese curds fried in our steel bound beer batter, served with sirracha ranch.

Buffalo Chips

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Beets & Greens Salad

$11.00

Roasted beets, herbed goat cheese, spiced pecans and our house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine, house made croutons and caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Romaine Salad

$15.00

Grilled romaine heart with Chicken, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, house made croutons and a drizzle of caesar dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with grilled salmon, red onions, goat cheese, house made croutons and Fat Porter balsamic vinaigrette.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, house made croutons & choice of dressing.

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens with, grilled Chicken, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki dressing and a grilled pita.

3 Little Pigs Pizza

$18.00

Pork sausage, chopped bacon, prosciutto, mascarpone, Steelbound cheese blend and arugula.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Classic sauce, mozzarella & Margherita pepperoni.

Stuffed Pepper Pizza

$18.00

Ricotta, sausage, proscuitto and banana peppers.

Sweet & Savory Pizza

$18.00

Poached peaches, prosciutto, herbed cream cheese, arugula and balsamic reduction.

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Single Chicken Wings

$15.00

Hot, medium, mild, Blue Balls bbq, garlic parmesan.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$15.00

House made tenders with french fries and blue cheese. Hot, medium, mild or Blue Balls bbq.

Bacon Blue Balls Burger

$16.00

Our house made burger with IPA caramelized onions, our Steelbound Blue Balls BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue cheese on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Beef on Weck

$13.00

Slow roasted beef sliced thin and served with au jus, slaw and a side of chips.

Grilled Turkey Avocado & Bacon

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough bread with chips.

Steelbound Burger

$14.00

Our house made burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Bacon Tomato Jam Burger

$16.00

Our house made burger with bacon tomato jam, lettuce, tomato, onion and Swiss on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Beer Braised Sausage

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Italian sausage with IPA caramelized onions & peppers on a hoagie roll with chips.

Steelbound Monte Cristo

$14.00

Ham, turkey and swiss cheese on blueberry bread, dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with a side of blueberry dipping sauce.

Beer Can Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

1/2 brined chicken roasted in the brick oven over Nutty Blonde Ale and served with salt potatoes and vegetable.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Blackened chicken in a creamy Alfredo sauced with broccoli over cavatappi pasta.

Gorgonzola Steak Alfredo

$22.00

Lobster Mac + Cheese

$18.00

NY Strip Steak

$28.00

12oz NY strip grilled to order with mashed potato and garlic herb butter.

Roasted Vegetable Primavera

$15.00

Stuffed Banana Pepper Mac And Cheese

$14.00

K-Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

K-Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

K-Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

K-Mac & Cheese W/fries

$7.00

Gluten Free & Vegan

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Vegan Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Roasted Vegetable Primavera

$15.00

Draft Beer

Better Red Growler Fill 32oz

$10.00

Blueballs Blueberry Wheat Growler Fill 32oz

$10.00

ESP Growler Fill 32 Oz

$10.00

Growler 32oz

$4.00

Easy Lager Growler Fill 32oz

$10.00

Last Second Growler Fill 32oz

$10.00

Nutty Blond Growler Fill 32oz

$10.00

Purple Reign 32 oz growler fill

$10.00

Cherry Kolsch Growler Fill 32oz

$10.00

Better Red Growler Fill 64oz

$20.00

ESP 64 Oz Growler Fill

$20.00

Growler 64oz

$8.00

Easy Lager Fill Growler Fill 64oz

$20.00

Last Second Growler Fill 64oz

$20.00

Nutty Blond Growler Fill 64oz

$20.00

Ye Old Ale 64oz Growler fill

$20.00

Crowler 32oz any flavor

$12.00

Single Can Any Flavor

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Blueballs Keg

$170.00

Cans To Go

Allentown 4pk

$15.00

Fruit Belt 4 Pk

$16.00

Blueballs 4PK

$16.00

ESP 4PK

$5.00

Fat Porter 4PK

$16.00

First Ward Irish Red 4pk

$16.00

Apple Cran 4PK

$5.00

Little Green Martians 4PK

$16.00

Nutty Blond 4Pack

$16.00

Purple Reign 4 PK

$20.00

Sponge Bomb 4Pack

$18.00

Tequlia Mockingbird 4PK

$5.00

Mix 4 Pack

$24.00

Clementine 4pk

$18.00

Kaisertown 4PK

$14.00

Easy Lager 4PK

$14.00

Iron Island 4PK

$5.00

Coco Loco 4pk

$22.00

Chocolate Peppermint Stout 4 PK

$5.00

Black Rock Porter 4pk

$5.00

Red White Blueberry 4pk

$14.00

Trail Ale 4PK

$16.00

Octoberfest 4PK

$16.00

Liquor Bottles

Steelbound Apple Vodka

$27.99

Steelbound Blueberry Vodka

$27.99

Steelbound Hoppy Hour Vodka

$27.99

Steelbound Juniper Berry Gin

$27.99

Steelbound Lemon Vodka

$27.99

Steelbound Moonshine

$42.99

Steelbound White Rum

$27.99

Steelbound Sour Mash Btl

$42.99

Steelbound Vanilla Spiced Rum

$27.99

Steelbound Vodka

$27.99

Steelbound Whitetail Vodka

$42.99

Steelbound Ginever

$42.99

Steelbound Raspberry Vodka

$27.99

Steelbound Blonco

$42.99

Steelbound Bourbon

$42.99

Steelbound Rye

$42.99

Steelbound Reposado

$42.99

Steelbound Coconut Rum

$27.99

Steelbound Red Rum

$27.99

Steelbound Cinnamon Rum

$27.99

Powerhouse Bourbon

$46.99

Cherry Candied Whiskey 350ml

$19.99

Rootbeer Candied Whiskey 350ml

$19.99

Caramel Candied Whiskey 350ml

$19.99

Butterscotch Candied Whiskey 350ml

$19.99

Vanilla Candied Whiskey 350ml

$19.99

Cinnamoin Candied Whiskey 350ml

$19.99

Cinnamon Candied Whiskey 350ml

$19.99

Zamir Vodka 750 ml

$27.99

Hand Sanitizer and Glassware

Steelbound Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Hand Sanitizer 1\2 Gallon

$10.00

Hand Sanitizer 750 ML

$15.00

Employee Sweat Shirt

$20.00

White Hats

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Box Of Masks

$10.00

Golf Towel

$15.00

Grey Hats

$20.00

Small T-Shirts

Blueballs

$20.00

Bruty Call

$20.00

Chapter One

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry BLUE

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry RED

$20.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO EVL T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Subabrew

$20.00

Black Hoodies

Out of stock

Grey Hoodies

Out of stock

White Polo

$45.00

Employee Black Polo

$45.00

Medium T-Shirts

BlueBalls

$20.00Out of stock

Bruty Call

$20.00

Chapter One

$20.00

Dickies Button Up LOGO

$50.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry BLUE

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry RED

$20.00Out of stock

SpongeBomb

$20.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO EVL

$15.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO SPV

$15.00

Subabrew

$20.00Out of stock

Black Crew Necks

$35.00

White Polo

$45.00

Large T-Shirts

BlueBalls

$20.00

Bruty Call

$20.00

Chapter One

$20.00Out of stock

Dickies Button Up LOGO

$50.00

Red White Blueberry RED

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry BLUE

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE

$20.00

SpongeBomb

$20.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO EVL

$15.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO SPV

$17.00

Subabrew

$20.00

Black Crew Necks

$35.00Out of stock

Black Hoodies

Out of stock

Grey Hoodies

Out of stock

White Polo

$45.00

X-Large T-Shirts

BlueBalls

$20.00

Bruty Call

$20.00

Chapter One

$20.00Out of stock

Dickies Button Up LOGO

$50.00

Red White Blueberry BLUE

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE

$20.00

Red White Blueberry RED

$20.00

SpongeBomb

$20.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO EVL

$15.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO SPV

$15.00

Subabrew

$20.00

Black Hoodies

$40.00

Grey Hoodies

$40.00

White Polo

$45.00

2X-Large T-Shirts

BlueBalls

$22.00

Bruty Call

$22.00

Chapter One

$22.00Out of stock

Dickies Button Up LOGO

$55.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry BLUE

$22.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE

$22.00

Red White Blueberry RED

$22.00

SpongeBomb

$22.00

Steelbound LOGO EVL

$17.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO SPV

$17.00Out of stock

Subabrew

$22.00

Black Crew Necks

$35.00

Black Hoodies

$40.00

Grey Hoodies

$40.00

White Polo

$45.00

3X-Large T-Shirts

Chapter One

$22.00Out of stock

Dickies Button Up LOGO

$55.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry BLUE

$22.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry OFF WHITE

$22.00Out of stock

Red White Blueberry RED

$22.00Out of stock

Steelbound LOGO SPV

$17.00

Black Crew Necks

$35.00

Black Hoodies

$40.00

Grey Hoodies

$40.00

4X-Large T-Shirts

Dickies Button Up LOGO

$55.00

Black Hoodies

$40.00

Grey Hoodies

$40.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Hand crafted beer and cocktails and fresh, never frozen food in Springville, NY.

Website

Location

324 W Main St, Springville, NY 14141

Directions

Gallery
Steelbound Brewery image

