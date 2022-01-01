A map showing the location of Steve's Caribbean KitchenView gallery
Latin American
Food Trucks

Steve's Caribbean Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

TBD

Douglasville, GA 30135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry Chicken
Shrimp Patty

Appetizers

Beef Patty

$4.00

Chicken Patty

$4.00

Cocoa Bread

$4.00

Jerk Wing (Single)

$1.30

Shrimp (Single)

$1.30

Shrimp Patty

$4.00

Desserts

Dessert

$5.00

Drinks

Bottle Fruit Juice

$4.00

D&G Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Irish Moss

$6.50

Lemonade w/ peppermint

$3.00

Lemonade-PLAIN

$3.00

Natural Carrot Juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sorrel

$5.00

Ting (Assorted Flavors)

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Water 33oz

$4.50

Plates

BBQ Fried Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Jerk Ribs (Pork)

$23.00

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Curry Chicken Roti

$18.00

Curry Goat

$24.00

Curry Goat Roti

$24.00

Curry Shrimp

$24.00

Curry Shrimp Roti

$24.00

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Jerk BBQ Wings (5)

$18.00

Jerk Chicken

$22.00

Jerk Pork

$23.00

Jerk Shrimp

$24.00

Jerk Turkey Wings

$18.00

Jerk Wings (5)

$18.00

Oxtail

$28.00

Snapper Fish

$25.00

Stew Beef

$24.00

Stew Chicken

$18.00

Tilapia Fish

$22.00

BBQ Fried Chicken

$16.00

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Jerk Ribs (Pork)

$20.00

Curry Chicken

$15.00

Curry Goat Roti

$24.00

Curry Goat

$19.00

Curry/Jerk Shrimp

$20.00

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Jerk BBQ Wings (3)

$15.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Jerk Pork

$18.00

Jerk Wings (3)

$15.00

Oxtails

$26.50

Stew Beef

$16.00

Stew Chicken

$15.00

Veggie Plate

$12.00

Steamed Cabbage

$3.50

Plantains

$3.50

Festival (3 PCS)

$3.50

Rice & Peas

$3.50

White Rice

$3.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Shrimp (single)

$1.20

Roti (single)

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Wings (each)

$1.20

Upcharge$1

$1.20

Upcharge$2

$2.40

Upcharge$5

$6.00

Upcharge$6

$7.20

Upcharge$10

$12.00

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Jerk

$18.00

Jerk Pork

$20.00

Oxtail

$28.00

Curry Goat

$25.00

Snapper

$20.00

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Stew Chicken

$18.00

Tilapia

$20.00

Stew Beef

$24.00

Sauce

Jerk Sauce - Bottle

$8.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side Orders

Steamed Cabbage

$3.50

Plantains

$3.50

Festival (3 PCS)

$3.50

Rice & Peas

$3.50

White Rice

$3.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Roti (single)

$6.50

Small Trays

Jerk Chicken

$75.00

Stew Chicken

$45.00

Curry Chicken

$45.00

Oxtails

$110.00

Jerk Pork

$100.00

Curry Goat

$100.00

Tilapia Fish

$75.00

Snapper Fish

$110.00

Jerk/Curry Shrimp

$75.00

Fried Chicken

$45.00

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$80.00

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$60.00

Steamed Cabbage

$30.00

Fried Plantains

$35.00

Pasta Salad

$40.00

Rice & Peas

$50.00

Large Trays

Jerk Chicken

$150.00

Stew Chicken

$90.00

Curry Chicken

$90.00

Oxtails

$220.00

Jerk Pork

$200.00

Curry Goat

$200.00

Tilapia Fish

$150.00

Snapper Fish

$220.00

Jerk/Curry Shrimp

$150.00

Fried Chicken

$90.00

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$160.00

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$120.00

Steamed Cabbage

$60.00

Pasta Salad

$80.00

Jerk & BBQ Jerk Wings

$150.00

Rice & Peas LG

$90.00

Plates

BBQ Fried Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Jerk Ribs (Pork)

$28.00

Curry Chicken

$22.00

Curry Chicken Roti

$22.00

Curry Goat

$26.00

Curry Goat Roti

$29.00

Curry Shrimp

$29.00

Curry Shrimp Roti

$29.00

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Jerk BBQ Wings (5)

$22.00

Jerk Chicken

$22.00

Jerk Pork

$28.00

Jerk Shrimp

$26.00

Jerk Turkey Wings

$22.00

Jerk Wings (5)

$22.00

Oxtail

$34.00

Snapper Fish

$30.00

Stew Beef

$29.00

Stew Chicken

$22.00

Tilapia Fish

$26.00

Veggie Plate

$15.00

Upcharge$1

$1.20

Upcharge$2

$2.40

Upcharge$5

$6.00

Upcharge$6

$7.20

Upcharge$10

$12.00

Curry Chicken

$21.60

Stew Chicken

$21.60

Tilapia

$24.00

Stew Beef

$28.80

Snapper

$24.00

Curry Goat

$30.00

Oxtail

$33.60

Jerk Pork

$24.00

BBQ Jerk

$21.60

Jerk Chicken

$21.60

Side Orders

Steamed Cabbage

$4.50

Plantains

$4.50

Festival (3 PCS)

$4.50

Rice & Peas

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.60

Roti (single)

$6.50

Appetizers

Beef Patty

$4.50

Chicken Patty

$4.50

Cocoa Bread

$4.50

Jerk Wing (Single)

$1.50

Shrimp (Single)

$1.50

Shrimp Patty

$5.00

Veggie Patty

$4.50

Drinks

Bottle Fruit Juice

$4.80

D&G Soda

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.80

Irish Moss

$6.00

Lemonade w/ peppermint

$3.60

Lemonade-PLAIN

$3.60

Natural Carrot Juice

$4.80

Soda

$4.00

Ting (Assorted Flavors)

$4.80

Water

$3.00

Water 33oz

$5.40

Sorrel

$5.00

Sprite /coke

$4.00

Desserts

Dessert

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for coming! You can also Order Online www.stevescaribbeankitchen.com

Website

Location

TBD, Douglasville, GA 30135

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Starr Food Lounge
orange star4.5 • 112
2135 Fairburn Rd Suites F & G Douglasville, GA 30135
View restaurantnext
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs - 3861 Siniard Street
orange starNo Reviews
3861 Siniard Street Powder Springs, GA 30127
View restaurantnext
Jamerican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4847 Old National Highway College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
Cubanos ATL - The Works
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Jimmy'z Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Spice House Midtown
orange star1.0 • 1
375 14th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Douglasville

Thumbs Up Diner - Douglasville
orange star4.4 • 2,482
5935 Stewart Parkway Douglasville, GA 30135
View restaurantnext
Table25 Fork + Wine
orange star4.5 • 413
7475 Douglas Blvd Douglasville, GA 30135
View restaurantnext
Starr Food Lounge
orange star4.5 • 112
2135 Fairburn Rd Suites F & G Douglasville, GA 30135
View restaurantnext
Hangar 92 Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 2
2123 Fairburn Rd Douglasville, GA 30135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Douglasville
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Fairburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston