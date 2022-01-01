Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stillwater Grill Brighton

review star

No reviews yet

503 W. Grand River Ave

Brighton, MI 48116

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip
Cajun Tenderloin Tips
Fettuccine Alfredo

Starters

Hot Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip

Hot Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip

$11.95

Served with house-made tortilla chips

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

Tossed with shaved Parmesan, pecans, and maple-balsamic glaze

Classic Calamari

Classic Calamari

$14.95

Classic - flash fried, served with saffron aioli

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$15.95

Sweet & Spicy - chili-ginger sauce, cashews, scallions, & sesame cream

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Served with piña-colada sauce

Chicken Tender App

Chicken Tender App

$12.95

Soup and Salad

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons. Your choice of dressing

Entrée Garden Salad

Entrée Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and croutons. Your choice of dressing

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.95

Tossed with our housemade Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, and garlic croutons.

Entrée Caesar Salad

Entrée Caesar Salad

$10.95

Tossed with our housemade Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, and garlic croutons.

Side Stillwater Salad

Side Stillwater Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, dried MI cherries, toasted pecans, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and honey-cider Dijon vinaigrette.

Entrée Stillwater

Entrée Stillwater

$11.95

Mixed greens, dried MI cherries, toasted pecans, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and honey-cider Dijon vinaigrette.

Pacific Rim Salmon Salad

Pacific Rim Salmon Salad

$18.95

Grilled Atlantic salmon, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled red peppers, candied pecans, fresh strawberries, and pineapple-coconut vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$10.95
French Onion

French Onion

$7.95

Sandwiches

Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos

Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos

$16.95

Grilled flour tortillas, lightly spiced haddock, chipotle slaw, roasted corn pico de gallo, and avocado crema.

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.95

A toasted roll with thinly sliced prime rib & melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.95

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Create Your Own

CYO 1

$20.95

CYO 2

$30.95

Fresh Catch

Salmon

Salmon

$28.95

Served with rice pilaf and green beans.

Whitefish

Whitefish

$25.95

Served with rice pilaf and green beans.

Favorites

Pecan Crusted Chicken

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$26.95

Served with honey-whole grain mustard sauce, green beans, and Yukon gold mashed potatoes.

Short Rib Stroganoff

Short Rib Stroganoff

$27.95

Fettucine tossed with a creamy sour cream enriched sauce of braised short rib, caramelized onion, and roasted mushrooms.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Classic fettuccine alfredo

Chicken Tenderloin Platter

Chicken Tenderloin Platter

$18.95

Breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders served golden brown with French fries

1/2 Ribs

1/2 Ribs

$20.95

Try them dry rubbed or BBQ glazed. Served with fries.

Full Ribs

Full Ribs

$30.95

Try them dry rubbed or BBQ glazed. Served with fries.

Seafood Specialties

Crab Stuffed Salmon

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$32.95

Salmon Fillet stuffed with roasted pepper, crab, and spinach. Served with lemon-caper beurre blanc, rice pilaf, and green beans

Seared Sea Scallops

Seared Sea Scallops

$39.95

Pan seared scallops, sherry butter sauce, rice pilaf, and green beans.

Cashew Salmon

Cashew Salmon

$29.95

Grilled teriyaki salmon served with rice, cashews, stir fried snow peas, mushrooms, and red peppers.

Cedar Planked Salmon

Cedar Planked Salmon

$29.95

Maple-glazed North Atlantic Salmon served with rice pilaf, and green beans.

Brew Pub Fish & Chips

Brew Pub Fish & Chips

$22.95

Craft beer-battered haddock served with crispy

Hand Cut Meats

Cajun Tenderloin Tips

Cajun Tenderloin Tips

$34.95

Tenderloin tip skewers marinated in our signature sauce.

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$34.95

Slow-roasted, USDA Choice prime rib served with au jus

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$43.95

Served with Cabernet demi-glace and crispy fried onion strings.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$37.95

Hand-cut, served with Cabernet demi-glace and crispy fried onion strings.

USDA Prime New York Strip

USDA Prime New York Strip

$46.95Out of stock

Bone-in, served with Cabernet demi-glace and crispy fried onion strings.

Surf & Turf

$54.95

Cold water lobster tail paired with a filet mignon and served with Cabernet demi-glace, crispy fried onion strings, and drawn butter.

Steak Frites

$25.95

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$3.95
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$2.95
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Green Beans

$4.95
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95
Asparagus

Asparagus

$6.95
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$8.95

Vanilla bean custard, turbinado sugar crust, and a fresh fruit garnish.

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$8.95

Housemade banana and pineapple layer cake with pecans and cream cheese frosting

1/2 Gusher

1/2 Gusher

$6.95
The Gusher

The Gusher

$10.95

A homemade chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream topped with Sander's hot fudge and whipped cream.

Kids Meal

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Chicken

$6.95

grilled or fried

Kids Noodles

$6.95

butter or tomato sauce

Kids Fresh Catch Fish

$6.95

grilled or fried

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids 6oz Steak

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American Cuisine. A diverse menu featuring local fare.

Location

503 W. Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

