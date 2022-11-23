Main picView gallery

Stockton Family Fun Center

15015 S. 1453 Road

Stockton, MO 65785

Entrees

Hot Dog

$2.50

Chicken Strips

$4.95

Deluxe Nacho

$8.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.75

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.75

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Taco Salad

$6.75

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.75

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Onion Rings

$4.50+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.50

Mozerella Sticks

$4.75

Soft Pretzels

$2.50

Corn Nuggets

$3.50

Stuffed Jalapeno

$5.50

Nachos

$3.00

Dill Pickle

$1.00

Chili Frito Pie

$4.00

Mini Tacos

$2.00

Egg Roll

$1.00

Cheese Wontons

$1.25

Cream Cheese Pretzel

$4.75

Jalapeno Pretzel

$4.75

Mini Corn Dogs

$2.75

Extra Condiments

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Candy

Candy Bars

$1.50

Pixie Sticks

$1.00

Ring Pop

$0.50

Rock Candy

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.75Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$5.95

Double Cheeseburger

$7.75

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.50

Ham Swiss Honey Mustard Wrap

$5.50

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.50Out of stock

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Monster

$2.75

Powerade

$2.00

Large Refill

$1.00

Regular Refill

$0.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Water Cup

All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

15015 S. 1453 Road, Stockton, MO 65785

