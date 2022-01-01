Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe 2923 Lake Forest Rd

156 Reviews

$

2923 Lake Forest Rd

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Hot Drinks

Drip

$2.50

Latte

$4.50

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk topped with foam

Cappuccino

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chai

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

3/4 drip coffee 1/4 steamed milk aka poor mans latte

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$1.50

JOJO

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Misc Cold Drinks

Hawaiian Gingeraid

$4.00

Island Lemonade

$4.00

Just Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

CO2 Coconut Water

$2.50

Simply Orange

$3.00

Gingeraide Mate

$4.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Strawberry Milk

$2.00

12oz cup milk

$2.00

Honest Kids

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Grape

$1.50

Berry Lemonade

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Guayaki

Guayaki Lemon Elation

$4.00

Guayaki Revel Berry

$4.00

Guayaki Bluephoria

$4.00

Guayaki Orange Exuberance

$4.00

Guayaki Enlightenmint

$4.00

Tropical Uprising

$4.00

Clean

Clean Raspberry

$4.00

Clean Blackberry

$4.00

Clean Cherry Lime

$4.00

Clean Lemon Lime

$4.00

Clean Peach

$4.00

Izze

Izze Blackberry

$2.00

Izze Grapefruit

$2.00

Izze Clementine

$2.00

Izze Pomegranate

$2.00

Waterloo

Waterloo Watermelon

$2.00

Waterloo Pineapple

$2.00

Waterloo Grape

$2.00

Waterloo Grapefruit

$2.00

Waterloo Strawberry

$2.00

Waterloo Lemon-Lime

$2.00

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.00

Maine Root

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.50

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.50

Maine Root Sarsaparilla

$2.50

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$2.50

Maine Root Lemon Lime

$2.50

Drink Specials

Immune Rooster

$7.50

Chicken stock, collagen, salted Kerrygold butter, turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper blended. Served hot

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

16 oz Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Honey, Steamed Milk

Butter Coffee

$5.00

16 oz. Drip Coffee blended with Kerrygold Salted butter and Cinnamon

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Espresso, House made Lavender Syrup, Steamed Milk topped with Dried Lavender

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sandwiches

Biscuit

$7.00

Buttermilk biscuit with Sliced White Cheddar Cheese and Baked Egg

Croissant

$7.00

Butter Croissant with Sliced White Cheddar Cheese and Baked Egg

GF

$8.00

Sliced Gluten Free Bread with Sliced White Cheddar Cheese and Baked Egg

Sliced bread

$7.00

Sliced Truckee Sourdough or Multigrain with Sliced White Cheddar Cheese and Baked Egg

BLAT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted Truckee Sourdough

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Eggs, Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Onions and Shredded Jack Cheese Scrambled Together and Rolled in a Flour Tortilla. No substitutions

Misc

Yogurt Cup

$8.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Bag Granola

$9.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.50

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Quiche

Ham Quiche

$9.00

Vegetable Quiche

$9.00

Frittata

Frittata

$9.00

Huevos Special

$9.00

Whole Frittata

$36.00

Bowl

Bowl

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes & Onions topped with Baked egg, white cheddar cheese, salsa and avocado

Sandwiches

Cakery Club

$12.00

Boarshead Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli, Sliced White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato on Sliced Toasted Truckee Sourdough bread

Caprese Melt

$11.00

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Basil Pesto and Balsamic Glaze grilled on a Truckee Sourdough Ciabatta Roll

Tuna

$11.00

White Albacore Tuna, Baby Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon and Oil & Vinegar on Sliced Truckee Sourdough Multigrain bread

BLAT

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Sliced Toasted Truckee Sourdough Bread

Hippy Whisker

$11.00

Hummus, Avocado, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Sprouts, Red Onion, Oil & Vinegar on Sliced Truckee Sourdough Multigrain

Costa

$9.00

Meat, Cheese, Condiment on sliced sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese grilled on sliced sourdough

Salads

Cafe Salad

$10.00

Baby Greens, Avocado, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Sprouts, Red Onion, Toasted Sunflower Seeds and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Salad Special

$12.00

Chips

Kettle Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Kettle Salt & Pepper

$2.00

Kettle Ranch

$2.00

Kettle BBQ

$2.00

Kettle Honey Dijon

$2.00

Kettle Jalapeno

$2.00

Kettle NY Cheddar

$2.00

Kettle Sea Salt

$2.00

Kon Tiki

$7.00

Misc.

Soup Special

$10.00

Hot Lunch Special

$12.00

Cold Lunch Special

$12.00

Pot Pie

$9.00

Regular

Butterscotch Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Iced Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Gingersnap Cookie

$2.00

Thumb Print

$3.00

Dozen Cookies

$22.00

Chocolate Mint

$2.50

Bomb

$2.00

V-Day Sugar

$2.50

Gluten Free

Grain Free

$2.50

Tea Cookie

$2.50

Brown Butter

$2.50

Macaroon

$3.50

Iced Coconut

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Flourless Walnut

$2.50

Tahini

$2.50

Regular

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Shortbread Bar

$4.50

Cheesecake Bar

$4.50

Pecan Bar

$4.50

Gluten Free

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.50

Blondie Brownie

$4.50

Regular

Cinnamon Banana

$4.00

Chocolate Beet

$4.50

Lemon Poppy

$4.50

Zucchini

$4.00

Pound

$4.50

Whole Frosted

$22.00

Whole Unfrosted

$20.00

Pumpkin

$4.00

Cranberry Walnut

$4.50

Gluten Free

Blueberry Banana

$4.50

Multigrain Loaf

$12.00

GF/V Seeded Loaf

$15.00

Switchback

Switchback Country

$11.00

Swithcback Peasant

$11.50

Switchback Seeded

$12.00

Switchback Baguette

$7.50

Cupcakes

Cupcake

$3.50

Dozen Cupcakes

$38.50

Cakes

Case Cake

$25.00

6" Cake

$40.00

8" Cake

$60.00

10" Cake

$80.00

Whole Tiramisu

$60.00

Yule Log

$60.00

Misc.

Candles

$5.00

Pie

Small Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Pie

$28.00

Large Apple Cranberry Pie

$28.00

Tart

Small Tart

$6.50

Large Tart

$28.00

Misc.

Mousse Cup

$6.00

Creme Brûlée

$5.50

Tiramisu Slice

$6.00

Caldera

Habanero

$9.00

Swag

T Shirts

$18.00

Hats

$20.00

Stickers

$2.00

Bag Coffee

12 oz. bag

$18.00

Cocktail Mix

Vodka Punch

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Tequila Maria

$14.00

Cakes

6" Wedding Cake

$60.00

8" Wedding Cake

$80.00

10" Wedding Cake

$100.00

6" & 8" Wedding Cake Stacked

$190.00

8" & 10"Wedding Cake Stacked

$230.00

Cupcakes

Dozen Wedding Cupcakes

$38.50

Bars/Cookies

Wedding Bar Dozen

$60.00

Wedding Cookie Dozen

$25.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
Sunday3:00 am - 10:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 10:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 10:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 10:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 10:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 10:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 10:59 am
2923 Lake Forest Rd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

