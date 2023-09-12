Appetizers

Edamame

$5.45
Spring Rolls

$6.45
Pork Gyoza

$6.45

Grilled dumplings

Shao Mai

$6.45

Vegetables mixed with shrimp covered in rice paper

Takoyaki

$7.45

Fried wheat flour ball inside with octopus

Coconut Shrimp

$7.45

Deep fried shrimp breaded in shredded coconut

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$8.45

Yellowtail jalapeno with chef special sauce

Tuna Tataki

$8.45

Seared tuna with chef speical sauce

Chicken wings

$7.45
Chicken Karaage

$6.45

SP Roll(Meal)

Crunch

$19.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado, rolled with crunch and eel sauce

Dragon

$19.95

BBQ eel and cucumber, topped with fresh avocado

Fresh Mango

$19.95

shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce and crunch

Jade

$19.95

Avocado, cucumber and lettuce, topped with seaweed salad

Jazz Roll

$19.95

Fired crab meat cream cheese inside eel avocado on top with eel sauce

New York

$19.95

Tuna , salmon and avocado, topped with shrimp and chef special sauce

Ninja

$19.95

Deep fried salmon, tuna, avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel, wasabi sauce

Rainbow

$19.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado and masago, over a California roll

Rocky

$19.95

Shrimp, spicy salmon, avocado, white tuna and crabmeat, topped with chef special sauce and masago

Seahawk

$19.95

Eel, shrimp and cucumber topped with masago, seared salmon and seaweed

Seattle

$19.95

Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado inside topped with seaweed salad and yellowtail with chef special sauce

Spicy Girl

$19.95

Spicy tuna, spicy crabmeat, avocado, crunch inside toast salmon, with spicy mayo sauce, sweet chili sauce and siracha sauce on top

Sumo

$19.95

Soy paper wraped with white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top

Sweet Heart Roll

$19.95

Spicy crab meat lobster salad avocado cream cheese wrap with pink soy heart style with creamy sauce

TNT Scallop

$19.95

Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion

Tropical Roll

$19.95

Snow crab avocado inside salmon and shrimp on top with Tai sweet chili and mango sauce

Tuna Lover Roll

$19.95

Spicy tuna crunchy avocado inside pepper tuna on top with ponzu-eel sacue

Walla Walla

$19.95

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with avocado and crunch, spicy mayo eel sauce

Yummy

$19.95

Tuna and mango, topped with salmon, yellow tail and yum yum sauce

Gold Point Roll

$19.95

Shrimp tempura avocado inside spicy tuna crunchy with siracha sauce

Entrees (Meal)

Japanese Fried Rice

$19.95
Japanese Yakisoba

$19.95
Sushi Deluxe

$19.95

Chef's choiec 6pcs of sushi

Sashimi Deluxe

$19.95

Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi

Salmon Deluxe

$19.95

6pcs salmon roll with 2pcs salmon sushi and 3pcs salmon sashimi

Curry Don

$19.95
Unagi Don

$19.95

Steamed rice topped with grilled eel

Teriyaki Don

$19.95

Katsu Don

$19.95
Gyudon

$19.95

Bowl of rice topped with beef and onion and row yolk on it

Love of Salmon Don

$19.95

Steam rice topped with salmon sashimi

Poke Don

$19.95

Salmon,tuna, yellowtail,avocado with chef special sauce on top with seaweed salad and masago

Special Roll

Walla Walla

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with avocado and crunch, spicy mayo eel sauce

Ninja

$13.95

Deep fried salmon, tuna, avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel, wasabi sauce

TNT Scallop

$13.95

Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion

Tuna Lover Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna crunchy avocado inside pepper tuna on top with ponzu-eel sacue

Sweet Heart Roll

$13.95

Spicy crab meat lobster salad avocado cream cheese wrap with pink soy heart style with creamy sauce

Sumo

$13.95

Soy paper wraped with white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top

Rocky

$13.95

Shrimp, spicy salmon, avocado, white tuna and crabmeat, topped with chef special sauce and masago

Jade

$13.95

Avocado, cucumber and lettuce, topped with seaweed salad

Fresh Mango

$13.95

Crabmeat and avocado, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce and crunch

Tropical roll

$13.95

Snow crab avocado inside salmon and shrimp on top with Tai sweet chili and mango sauce

Rainbow

$13.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado and masago, over a California roll

Seattle

$13.95

Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado inside topped with seaweed salad and yellowtail with chef special sauce

Jazz Roll

$13.95

Fired crab meat cream cheese inside eel avocado on top with eel sauce